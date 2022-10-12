Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | Views
There are a number of issues that disturb the security of any nation.  A nation's success depends largely on how it is governed. But for many nations in Africa, politics has been the most destabilising factor. Development has been slow, and to some like Zimbabwe, service delivery has collapsed. Leaders there have neglected basic service provision like healthcare, education, and local authorities have not been able to provide clean water and simple refuse removal. Electricity supply has been erratic, affecting industry adversely and limiting chances for economic growth.

Leaders are elected into office to make sure that these services continue to run, and that people access them.  The level of deterioration of service provision in Zimbabwe leaves many wondering if the government of Emmerson Mnangagwa is at all interested to have these service provision facilities active. But the election algorithm is simple, you don't provide what the electorate wants and they don't vote you into office.

Had ED gone through a fair election process, he couldn't be in leadership now because of the poor state or total absence of service provision. Mnangagwa has meticulously manipulated the whole system so that he gets into power and it looks certain that he will retain power in 2023. But his government has not shown any diligence to make sure the services keep running.  So we have a very absurd situation.

People need services, the services are not there. Those who are supposed to make sure the services are there are busy looting national resources.  It is a fact that anyone who does not enter a building through the front door but sneaks in is a robber and has only come to steal. For the record, election times in Zimbabwe are the most difficult times, with people afraid even to go out of their houses. Many are killed, tortured, injured, raped or driven away from their homes.

Extortion is also high during election periods. These disturbances are deliberate under the auspices of the leaders  who often pretend not to be aware of them taking place. The disturbances serve to make sure that many people refrain from casting their votes. In remote areas, it's worse. People are actually ordered to vote for the ruling party candidate and all State machinery is deployed to sway the election in favour of Mnangagwa, before him it was Robert Mugabe. Pressure is also brought to bear on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) itself, both from outside and from within to conduct a blurred election. So, we see that immense force is used to make sure Zanu-PF leaders stay in power. If such force could be used to provide services to the nation, people wouldn't be in want. But the problem is it is only applied to sway votes in favour of the ruling party.

So those who steal the election do so not to push for service delivery. They steal the votes so as to get into a strategic positions to milk the State and plunder national resources.

Once they get to control State security arms and the Judiciary, they become ‘immune' to prosecution and the courts find it difficult to prosecute them. Which means these leaders are just a mafia that steal the election so that they rob the citizens of their tax money but deny them services.

These leaders avoid going through a fair election process because they know that given their record of zero service delivery, they are not wanted. People know that these leaders cannot and will not provide the services they need, let alone all other rights.

So the only way to power for such corrupt leaders is to break in, whatever it takes to do that.

So, the security of the nation is in danger. Yet it's not that these criminal leaders don't know that we need water, hospitals etc or that children need to go to school. These wicked leaders send their children to well-run schools overseas and when they get ill, they also fly to nations that have well-run health delivery systems. But when the ordinary man or woman gets sick, they find all State hospitals not functional. There is no State hospital that's functional in Zimbabwe.

Such leaders are cruel and selfish because they think it's only them that need to have better standards of life, all others people in the nation do not matter. They are cruel in that they don't care about providing much-needed services.

They are not nation builders; they only serve to enrich themselves and lives of their relatives who now are running almost all-important government contracts in Zimbabwe.

When the general citizenry tries to voice out, the State machinery is ordered to descend on any protestors to make sure their anger is bottled up. Neither is criticism tolerated. Everybody must keep quiet and let Mnangagwa and his ilk do as they please.

So, in the end the nation is serving the interests of only one man. In 2018, ED participated in an election at the backdrop of 90% level of unemployment, 70% of people living below the poverty datum line, a shrinking economy and hyperinflation.

There has not been improvement in any of these parameters since he forced his way to ‘win' that last election.

Actually, the economy continues to shrink and many people continue to leave for better life in the diaspora. Now he wants to run and force himself again on the people in 2023.

There is no sign of economic improvement and the standard of living keeps getting low. High-level corruption has intensified and the government has already admitted that. So, it's only through sheer brutal force that Mnangagwa can win the next election.

 Otherwise through a fair and transparent election, the odds against him are too numerous such that it is totally impossible for him to retain power.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4959 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1899 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 791 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 818 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 878 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 357 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 830 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 642 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2981 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 199 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 985 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 496 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 615 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 345 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 213 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 160 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

17 hrs ago | 281 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2110 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 366 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2157 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3102 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1738 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4393 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4087 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2219 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 926 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days