Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | Views
ELECTIONS are just a few months away and the public is joining in the fray.

It is clear that Zanu-PF is not prepared to have reforms and will not bow down to the opposition's demands.

Therefore, the opposition must pile more pressure and face the elephant in the room and decisively deal with it without giving it any room to manoeuvre.

We all know that the ruling party has always been manipulating votes and favouring the incumbent as witnessed in previous elections. Zanu-PF has a record of election rigging, with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission doing nothing.

Voters should be allowed to exercise their democratic right to choose a party of their choice without being intimidated or harrassed.

Confidence in the current political class is at its lowest.

Zanu-PF is at its weakest and panicking. The only way to deal with such a repressive and authoritarian regime next year would be to mobilise the young people to vote overwhelmingly for the opposition and send the ruling party into oblivion.

The Zanu-PF government has struggled and failed to deal with rampant corruption both in the public and private sector.

The opposition must extend an olive branch to some of small political groupings and forge some synergies.

There are clear signs and pointers that voters both in towns and cities are no longer willing to give the ruling party a lifeline and the opposition must come and win big.

This coming 2023 election is going to be shaped by public demands. The young people want some jobs and there is absolutely nothing which has been done to augment this problem. University graduates have become vendors.

Our economy is spiralling downwards, with the cost of living  rising. Corruption has become endemic, amid growing concerns of human rights abuses and disrespect of the rule of law.

The Zimbabwean dollar has suffered from devaluation. Millions of people have left the country to seek greener pastures because all hope has been lost.

It is not a illegality or an offence to change a regime. It is a constitutional right for people to change a government when it fails to perform to certain expected standards or levels.

We have seen such changes taking place in Zambia, Kenya, Malawi and recently Lesotho just to mention a few.


