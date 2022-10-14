Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

ZANU PF regime deliberately cutting off rural areas from modern technology in order to keep them ignorant!

13 mins ago | Views
It is quite easy for a president to tell rural folk that he met with his US counterpart, who promised to steadily address the thorny issues of sanctions targeted at a handful of individuals and entities, accused of human rights violations and corruption.


And, they will believe it!

It is even unbelievably easier to actually make these rural people swallow hook, line and sinker the yarn that these travel bans, assets freezes, and transaction restrictions on a paltry 73 people and 37 establishments had caused the near collapse of Zimbabwe's economy, and subsequently their intolerable poverty and suffering.

Moreover, the real causes of the immense unbearable misery and anguish of the ordinary citizenry, due to the economy's crumbling - through the disgraceful and disgusting looting of national resources by those in power, with reckless impunity - is never made known to these people.

In the same vein, those in power do not have to break a sweat at all, as they convince our marginalized grandmothers, grandfathers, fathers and mothers with tall tales of the phenomenal development taking place throughout the country - leaving no one and no place behind - in spite of the glaring impoverishment visible across the breadth and width of Zimbabwe, which is actually worsening on a daily basis.

In so doing, the political elite have made a career of cutting off those in rural areas from any meaningful access to information - as such, making them believe that their region or area or village was the only place left, and was next in line for all the advancements occurring in other parts of the country.

This, then, instills false hope in our poor rural folk - who are made to believe that, the only way this 'development' can eventually come to their villages, is by keeping the ruling ZANU PF party in power.

Of course, hardly any real meaningful development ever takes place in the next five years after re-electing the same political party that presided over their pain and suffering, to begin with.

What is witnessed, though, are livelihoods sinking deeper into poverty - with food and agricultural inputs handouts, as well as one or two poultry/goat/pig rearing, or detergent home-making projects being touted as 'development worthy of celebrating'.

Indeed, there is much jubilation and excitement when such programs are unveiled in rural communities - with villagers unable to run out of superlatives in describing their profound appreciation for the ruling party, government, and of course President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for his 'visionary leadership'.

Why would anyone genuinely regard such mediocre initiatives in their community as some form of 'development' deserving of celebration?

Ignorance!

There is no greater and more powerful tool for oppression and keeping a population subservient and accepting of mediocrity - than cutting them off from accessing information and knowledge - or worse still, feed them relentless propaganda and lies.

As long as a people is kept in the dark on what was happening in other parts of the world, or even within their own country - as well as, completely unaware of the real reasons for the type of life and livelihood they were living - a leader can be guaranteed unending and unchallenged rule.

In fact, this is a natural phenomenon - as an individual's beliefs and worldview are predominantly shaped by the amount and quality of information he has accumulated, as well as the environment and lifestyle he has been exposed to.

As such, if one grew up learning under a tree, and the only ambition in life being a literate cattle herder - then, that is the only thing he will aspire for, and once achieved, be celebrated as 'success'.

It would, then, be shocking if this person were to wake up one day, demanding high schools built of brick and mortar, equipped with state-of-the-art science laboratories and equipment - on top of well tarred roads, investment that brings manufacturing companies, as well as community shares in locally extracted minerals.

How would he have come to know of all these things?

That is what meaningful access to information does to people - it awakens them to the reality about their lives, inculcates an understanding of their inalienable rights, and the appreciation to demand such rights.

As to be expected, any government that wants to keep its citizens accepting of anything and everything that is thrown their way, never knowing any better, and seldom standing up for themselves - prefers denying them any access to information.

Which explains why our political elite in Zimbabwe is fond of accusing any who dare resisting the rampant state-authored poverty and wanton abuse of citizens' rights in the country, of being sponsored by Western countries or supposed imperialists.

In the mind of those in power, Zimbabweans are expected to be ignorant of any life that is better than what they are currently experiencing - as such, any sudden awakening to their miserable existence, and demanding for their rights, can only be as a result of someone coming to them (more likely, surreptitiously), and feeding them 'bad ideas'.

No wonder, those in social justice and human rights work are the prime target of the vitriol and hatred of the ruling establishment, regarded as 'bad apples' and 'regime change agents' - with the dagger of the PVO (private voluntary organizations) Act harrowingly hanging over their heads, holding threats of deregistration and banning.

This fear of citizens accessing information is most glaring in the prevalence, or rather lack of, in the ICT (information communication technology) sector in rural areas.

As long as there is no deliberate concerted tangible efforts in promoting investment in incorporating rural areas in the cyber and digital space - where most urban Zimbabweans already find themselves in - then, there will be no genuine development to talk about in those communities.

How can there be any meaningful development when the people themselves do not demand for it?

And, how can they demand for something they are not aware of?

There is an urgent need for the sincere rolling out, with the co-opting of companies involved in new technologies, in massive infrastructural development in marginalized communities - whilst, ensuring that both the necessary devices and data tariffs are affordable - in addition to widespread awareness programs on the benefits of ICTs in not only communicating more smoothly, but also improving their own lives and livelihoods, through the plethora of opportunities available online.

Knowledge is power - and, communities need to know how they can market their produce (both domestically and globally), or forge vital linkages and attract investment, or up-skill and improve their education (with people even attaining PhDs in their homes), through the digital space.

Nevertheless, as long as those in government are more concerned about holding on to power (at all cost), by keeping the population ignorant and cut off from the rest of the world - then, these numerous benefits of ICTs will always be denied our rural folk...who constitute nearly 70 percent of the Zimbabwe population, according to the latest census outcomes.

This will translate into the continued underdevelopment and under-investment of these areas.

Yet, as seemingly obvious and undebatable this may sound - the great tragedy of Zimbabwe is that, we are led by a group of power-greedy people who would rather watch the country's population wallow in poverty, as long as that helps secure their hold on power.

- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, researcher, and social commentator. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or Calls Only: +263788897936, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com

Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa 'denied' access to incarcerated Sikhala

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Govt accelerates construction of dams, irrigation schemes

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Govt explains bonus position: 'Its morally wrong to reward laziness'

1 hr ago | 134 Views

30 kgs ivory lands four in trouble

17 hrs ago | 602 Views

ZANU-PF youths extort miner

17 hrs ago | 675 Views

Trio kill miner over gold ore

14 Oct 2022 at 14:07hrs | 1549 Views

Zimbabwe launches its first National Surgical, Obstetric and Anesthesia Strategy (2022 – 2025)

14 Oct 2022 at 06:40hrs | 729 Views

Health Ambassadors for ED in chaotic start

14 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 1871 Views

Chamisa responds to opposition critics

14 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 5320 Views

Chiwenga's absence from Parliament irks opposition MPs

14 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 3017 Views

Mnangagwa recycles 'deadwood'

14 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 3865 Views

Ziyambi challenged on tattered US dollar bank notes

14 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 2622 Views

Chamisa smells victory

14 Oct 2022 at 05:57hrs | 3281 Views

Zanu-PF commandeers train to Mnangagwa's rally

14 Oct 2022 at 05:56hrs | 3358 Views

Another shadowy ED grouping surfaces

14 Oct 2022 at 05:55hrs | 970 Views

'Zec evasive on delimitation'

14 Oct 2022 at 05:55hrs | 392 Views

Cop, soldier up for US$1,3m robbery

14 Oct 2022 at 05:54hrs | 1858 Views

Fresh turmoil hits Mupedzanhamo

14 Oct 2022 at 05:54hrs | 837 Views

Muzarabani villagers face eviction

14 Oct 2022 at 05:53hrs | 502 Views

Zimbabwe announces another fuel price increase

14 Oct 2022 at 05:53hrs | 1255 Views

Shiri estate in fresh storm

14 Oct 2022 at 05:52hrs | 810 Views

'Chitungwiza councillors suspension exposes July Moyo'

14 Oct 2022 at 05:51hrs | 594 Views

Malnutrition stalks Zimbabwe

14 Oct 2022 at 05:50hrs | 100 Views

I refuse to be a delusional idiot

14 Oct 2022 at 05:50hrs | 393 Views

Oskido heads to Gwanda this weekend

14 Oct 2022 at 05:49hrs | 468 Views

Zinara hikes toll gate fees again

14 Oct 2022 at 05:49hrs | 851 Views

Man knifed to death in fight over 'powers' of a sangoma

14 Oct 2022 at 05:48hrs | 846 Views

Mnangagwa makes senior appointments

14 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 779 Views

US, NATO masters of double standards

14 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 383 Views

Zanu PF is blatantly rigging 2023 and EU gearing to grant it legitimacy under guess of 'constructive dialogue'!

13 Oct 2022 at 23:13hrs | 547 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from inflammatory UN vote condemning Russia

13 Oct 2022 at 20:09hrs | 907 Views

US$1.4 million ABC Auctions robbery suspect dies after police shooting

13 Oct 2022 at 20:09hrs | 1205 Views

Matshe named deputy governor of the RBZ

13 Oct 2022 at 20:08hrs | 1015 Views

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

13 Oct 2022 at 14:00hrs | 1608 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

13 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 1303 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

13 Oct 2022 at 10:53hrs | 1040 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

13 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 1951 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

13 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 7379 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

13 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 2392 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

13 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 2599 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

13 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1094 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

13 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 961 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 1081 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 637 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 1140 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

13 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 831 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

13 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 4662 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 288 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 303 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days