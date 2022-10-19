Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimsec exam leaks compromising quality of education

2 hrs ago | Views
EXAMINATION leaks are common throughout the world, but with the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec), it has become worryingly normal with seemingly no efforts to address the problem.

On Tuesday, Zimsec confirmed that a Mathematics paper written by Ordinary Level students had leaked a day before students sat for the exam.

And as has become standard practice, Zimsec said it would investigate the leak.

Zimsec's previous investigations have failed to tame the vice, and there is no guarantee that the latest probe will address the problem.

In the recent past, Zimsec said it was taking a ‘comprehensive' approach to stop leaks, including announcing plans to print the papers abroad and delivering them on the day of the examination.

But the notorious leaks have continued, denting the credibility and reputation of the exams body.

Zimsec, it would appear, is not taking this issue with the seriousness it deserves. The quality and reputation of Zimbabwe's examinations across the board are at stake.

The Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations give us guidance as to the preparedness of our students to take the next academic step forward.

This process is based on competencies gained during the school years and tells other institutions that the students have acquired adequate academic knowledge to move forward with their education.

Since the localisation of the examinations in the late 1990s, Zimsec has struggled with credibility issues.

All indications point to ineffective security systems at Zimsec, from its printing press right down to the examination rooms.

The question that comes to mind is: has Zimsec looked at the leakage problem from a security point of view?

This is because the problem has been going on for years and cannot be allowed to continue if we are to protect the credibility of our education system.

Zimbabwe uses a centralised examinations system, and as a result, a leak of one paper affects the whole nation.

Also, the government is losing thousands of dollars when replacing papers that would have leaked. Already, students have been told that they would have to rewrite the Mathematics paper that was leaked this week, inconveniencing everybody concerned.

Zimsec and the Primary and Secondary Education ministry and other government agencies such as the police need to take the continuing leaks as a serious threat to the education system.

This may include holding the culprits, including school heads where the papers would have leaked, accountable not only through arrests but jail sentences.

There is need to fine-tune security measures to make them more effective, and foolproof.

This may be achieved through, among others, roping in the police and other key stakeholders.

All options must be considered.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Zimsec, #Exam, #Leaks

Comments


Must Read

Sikhala denied bail a sixth time, trial to commence November 21

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chamisa gives prisons boss 24-hour ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 732 Views

Chiwenga, Teachers-4-ED endorse Mnangagwa for 2023

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF accredits delegates for second post-Mugabe Congress

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

MPs say forced to stay in grubby Harare lodges

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Row erupts in Zimbabwe parliament

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Zimbabwe tells SA-based citizens to comply with local laws

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zifa abandoned veteran administrator

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe banking sector risks crippling strike over US$ salary portions

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa warns anti-Zanu-PF teachers

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chiwenga confronted over Zimbabwe's nurses' mass exodus

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants reject perfomance bonus

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Deputy Chief Justice in soup

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chiwenga calls for fair representation of women in politics

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwean teachers told not to meddle in Rwanda politics

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Pushcarts face city centre ban

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

BCC proposes stringent by-laws

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian medical specialists

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals to get modern equipment

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

UBH cancels 21 inflated tenders

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Bulawayo medical lab gets US$1,5m injection

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa says he is ready to support teachers

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on rebranding journey

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Police name 11 suspects wanted for How Mine robbery, reward offered

12 hrs ago | 913 Views

Zimbabwe schools ordered to hold 'anti-sanctions' events on October 25

12 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe says to allow online betting

12 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwean prison escapee re-arrested in SA after being hit by truck

12 hrs ago | 667 Views

High Court lifts ban on Tinashe Mugabe's paternity test TV show

12 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chiwenga takes minister Mhona to task

12 hrs ago | 645 Views

Sikhala's wife claims she was arrested for refusing to pay a bribe to traffic cops

12 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of HIV/AIDS prevention medicine

12 hrs ago | 158 Views

West Indies survive Zimbabwe fright

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe soccer players caught in power struggle

12 hrs ago | 158 Views

US$2,7 million ZB Bank heist mastermind arrested

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF condemns Matobo by-election violence

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

US$5 000 bounty for How mine robbers

12 hrs ago | 61 Views

CCC's Abednico Bhebhe caught in Municipality Club scam

20 hrs ago | 2074 Views

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

19 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 2138 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 2482 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 833 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 826 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 1177 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 758 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 1056 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 657 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

19 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 376 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

19 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 478 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

19 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 344 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

19 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1064 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days