Stop political violence

Opinion / Columnist

There are only two serious presidential contenders for 2023 of which the other revolutionary party is having some sleepless nights where it is plotting to deflate the newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change, a young and vibrant political party which has been recently formed.The surveys so far are pointing ahead to CCC Presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa where Zanu PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa is battling to come to terms with Chamisa's popularity. There is not even any third party or force to talk about.The wave of change is blowing from all the corners of Zimbabwe. The current political skimirshes and deployment of violence against CCC supporters speaks to these dynamics.Of late we have witnessed the subjecting of women to political violence which grossly reduces the women's political participation in the country. It deters women from positively involving themselves into political decisions for fear of being humuliated. This kind of behaviour from Zanu PF is very thuggish and primitive.With the escalation wave of political violence, Zanu PF is making Chamisa a firce to reckon with and becoming far more popular each day.The youths are rallying behind him and he must be given a chance. Giving fresh blood to lead is not an offence.Currently the revolutionary party is facing a serious drubbing from the tripple C juggernaut movement come 2023.From the way it stands Zanu PF is slowly abandoning the principles and pretences of democracyand have earned itself a tag of violence. Violence is not a strategy to retain power, allow voters to freely choose their leaders.Towards every election, violence becomes the talk of the day. Recently it has been witnessed in both urban and rural areas. There have been also indoctrination in the educational sector with such bogus groups like Teachers for ED. This is a clear indication that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is too desperate for votes.Email - konileonard606@gmail.comTwitter - @Leokoni