Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Words matter, political leaders must exercise restraint

2 hrs ago | Views
IT is becoming increasingly clear that Zimbabwe is heading for a difficult period leading up to the elections likely to be held sometime next year.

From obtaining indications, the election could be the bloodiest yet, thanks to politicians who are stocking hatred and violence against perceived opponents.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu-PF party have always claimed that Zimbabwe is at peace and is a peaceful country. Well, it has become difficult to persist with that narrative given the frequency with which the country's top citizen is dishing out threats to everyone within earshot.

On Wednesday this week, this is what Mnangagwa said while addressing a group of people that gathered for the launch of the Teachers for Economic Development (ED) at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

"We have the Zanu-PF chairperson here (Oppah Muchinguri). You (Muchinguri) heard me telling them that the Zanu-PF party supports them (teachers). Your children here (the teachers) have chosen to stand with us. Nurture and guide them. Anenge aita musikanzwa munoshunya hamunyanyi kurova (Those who would have shown errant behaviour, don't beat them too much.)"

That is not an oblique statement, but a direct instruction to mete out violence against teachers and by extension those who are not seen to be actively supporting the ruling party.

At the weekend, this is what the President told supporters at a rally held in Mutasa: "Next year we will have elections starting from councillors, members of Parliament and President. Munotivimbisa here kuti mucharakasha twupwere utwu? (Do you promise us that next year you are going to destroy these opposition upstarts?) Hamuvarakashi chete munovasvasvanga. Svasvangai vanhu," Mnangagwa said.

He may have been talking about beating the opposition via the ballot, but critics say his language was unfortunate and dangerous.

It is difficult to ignore that Mnangagwa is in fact, aware of the effect of his words that are aimed at impacting the current state of civic and political discourse.

He is actively using words as artillery to censure and undermine those he sees as not toeing the line. He is aggressively seeking to influence the thinking and actions of the supporters of his party towards those perceived to be in opposition or not buying into his agenda.

In both cases, he was aware of the composition of his audience and knew exactly the kind of message he wanted to convey.

Zanu-PF has form in this respect.

In February, in the run-up to the March 26 by-elections, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga told a campaign rally in Mbizo, Kwekwe, with Mnangagwa in attendance, that they would destroy the opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) like "lice".

"You see how we crush lice with a stone. You put it on a flat stone and then flatten it to the extent that even flies will not make a meal out of it. That is what we are going to do to CCC," he said.

A day later, a CCC supporter was killed, while 22 were admitted to Kwekwe General Hospital with serious injuries following at attack by known Zanu-PF activists at a rally addressed by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa in the same suburb.

To Mnangagwa, Chiwenga and even those similar minded individuals in the opposition, we say words do matter because they are woven into our social and political lives, they are powerful weapons if not used responsibly.

When those in power or with political and social influence fail to exercise that obligation, Zimbabwe is left at the mercy of a violent lot, while those responsible utter pointless platitudes.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Word, #Matter, #Mnangagwa

Comments


Must Read

Blow for Chiwenga?

1 hr ago | 400 Views

Probe into Magaya rape allegations starts

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Coltart arrested, expected in court today

1 hr ago | 363 Views

British-Zimbabwean comedian makes Robert Mugabe film

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Zimdancehall chanter stabbed to death after assaulting ex-wife

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Possible lifeline for bench sitter Nakamba as Aston Villa sack Gerrard

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

RBZ projects 50% annual inflation rate by year end

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mashonaland Central chief pledges allegiance to Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe govt officials too corrupt

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Ziyambi under fire over 2018 army shootings

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

'Zimbabwe online security lagging behind'

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Chiwenga says inflated prices delaying budget disbursement

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe govt lacks spine

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

ZB Bank heist mastermind in court

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zesa warns over veld fires

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Girl (6) mauled to death by dogs

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe army concludes major exercise

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe speeds up medical training

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa salutes heroic Zimbabwe Chevrons

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Hosiah Chipanga wants to be Mnangagwa's advisor

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Diasporans must fly Zimbabwe flag high

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Trio nabbed after surrendering gun as security for soft drinks

11 hrs ago | 662 Views

Biti assault trial postponed

12 hrs ago | 175 Views

Tagwirei takes on ZIPRA Ex-Combatants

12 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Zimbabwe Chevrons smashes Scotland to make Twenty20 World Cup Super 12

12 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mthwakazi tears into Chief's Gukurahundi genocide manual

21 Oct 2022 at 06:24hrs | 1718 Views

CCC candidate goes into hiding

21 Oct 2022 at 06:23hrs | 2075 Views

Zhemu Soda in factional battles

21 Oct 2022 at 06:19hrs | 1195 Views

Chief Justice sets up committee to debate continued use of 'outdated' colonial hairpiece

21 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 473 Views

Chisora to face Fury for WBC heavyweight crown

21 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 670 Views

SA prosecutors say Zimbabwean illegal mining kingpin 'is a flight risk'

21 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 1197 Views

US threatens to extend Zimbabwe sanctions list

21 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 1426 Views

'Bloody 2023 Zimbabwe polls beckon'

21 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 808 Views

Mnangagwa must revisit his inauguration pledge

21 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 275 Views

Chamisa to visit jail?

21 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 795 Views

High Court outlaws Zupco monopoly

21 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 627 Views

Harare mayor bans management foreign trips

21 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 392 Views

Chinese billionaire eyes Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company partnership

21 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 445 Views

Katsimberis seeks ConCourt referral

21 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 69 Views

AMH journalists demand US50,000 illegal detention

21 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 165 Views

Zimbabwe by-elections suspended from next month

21 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 304 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand answers on Belarus bus deal

21 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 452 Views

'93% Zimbabweans have no health insurance'

21 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 121 Views

Human rights abuses resurface in Chiadzwa

21 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 172 Views

'O' Level Maths, English exams leak in Masvingo and Mashonaland

21 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 509 Views

Man threatens to axe Chirumanzu chieftainship aspirant

21 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 181 Views

Chiefs, CSOs demand return of Zipra properties

21 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 328 Views

Bosso's Silla raring to go

21 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 137 Views

483 rates defaulters lose property to council

21 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 376 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days