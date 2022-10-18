Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's second Republic full of promises but no action

ALL the good things the nation wants is what President Emmerson Mnangagwa says and promises: Growing economy; zero tolerance to corruption; openness for business; a listening President; involvement of all Zimbabwean in development, a democratic country; freedom to choose leadership; having investors waiting to come in as soon as elections are over; the Beitbridge-Harare Highway dualisation and name and shame those who do not bring back the externalised funds.

The sad reality is that none of the above has come to pass. These were supposed to be priorities for Mnangagwa's tenure, but what a yawn his performance has been so far.

There seems to be no sound plan as to where we are going. It looks like Finance minister Mthuli Ncube is alone in solving the problems of this country.

Where is Mnangagwa and the rest of his team? Where are we going and how far are we from our destination. Have we even left the Blue Roof? The rhetoric we all hear is sanctions, the G40 infiltrating Zanu-PF and claims that the late former President Robert Mugabe wanted to create a family dynasty.

Clearly, it looks like there is more confusion than before and no one seems to care. Is this the trademark of the new dispensation?


