Edd Branson: A global game changer

Mark 6:4-6 But Jesus, said unto them, A prophet is not without honour, but in his own country. This statement is true in the case of Edd Branson a global game changer who has received several honors and recognition outside Zimbabwe.

Jesus Generation Ministries founder Prophet Edd Branson's philanthropy and championing of citizens diplomacy saw him appointed to a title and role that has been occupied by global legends such as Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete among others. Branson was the first Zimbabwean to be appointed Commissioner African Cultural Diversity and Entrepreneurship by the Global Diplomatic Council and International Commission of Diplomacy.

In April 2019 Branson received an honorary doctorate from The Global Academy of Social Sciences of India the doctorate was for his Philanthropy and Humanitarian Leadership work.

He was also one of the two people honoured by the World Business Leaders' Summit hosted by His Royal Highness H.E Rashid Farooq Al Arshi in Dubai.

Branson was accorded the title Ambassador for WHAF (World Habitat Ambassador Forum). WHAF works in conjunction with the United Nations to provide sustainable housing for marginalized people all over the world. This prestigious accolade places him in the hall of fame making him the 15th person in the world to receive this title.

Branson has also scooped the Excellence in Leadership and Human Capital Development African Achievers Awards from the Houses of Parliament London.

Global Excellence In Leadership Peace Achievers Awards, Nigeria Peace Ambassador of the Centre for Peace Studies, Sri Lanka

Edd Branson has silently spearheaded a massive investment drive which has seen high flying business persons investing in Zimbabwe and creating employment for many young people.

Branson has had a positive impact on the lives of many young people and influencers such as Yahya Goodvibes , Chief Ben , Dj Towers among others. Branson has also helped numerous university students across the globe as they seek to fight poverty through education.

Edd Branson is not celebrated in Zimbabwe and the country does not recognize nor Honour his achievements. The media shy Branson enjoys working far away from the spotlight and his achievements speak for themselves.

Nicholas Ncube is a Socio-political analyst based in Ontario Canada
He can be reached via email ncubenicholas41@gmail.com



Source - Nicholas ncube
