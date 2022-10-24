Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF loses plot on parastatals

2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF never ceases to amaze to a point that many of us end up wondering whether it really understands what it means or entails to be a ruling party. At every turn it increasingly makes it super difficult for sceptics or even believers to have faith that the party will ever be able to help this country out of its debilitating socio-economic quagmire.

The ruling party has reportedly written to parastatals asking them to buy exhibition space at its planned congress later this month. The exhibition spaces demarcated at 3mx3m and 6mx3m are costing US$3 000 and US$6 000, respectively, or the equivalent in local currency.

And given the hordes of parastatals numbering over 100 the party could potentially raise well over US$500 000 from exhibition space proceeds.

The reason for this point of departure is that, if this is indeed true, these parastatals largely depend on the taxpayers' money and whatever extra they raise through other means should benefit the taxpayers; and for the ruling party to then be seen to be salivating over the parastatals' meagre financial resources is ridiculous, if not scandalous.

To all intents, constructions and purposes, Zanu-PF should be offering spaces for free to the parastatals to showcase themselves because this is one of those very good and rare opportunities for the party in government to show off to the world the wonders that it has done through the parastatals.

 But lo and behold the party has decided to squander this chance, especially going into elections next year, by virtually sucking the financial life out of the parastatals.

It is, undoubtedly resourceful for Zanu-PF to think of selling exhibition space, but it is quite outrageous for the ruling party to be seen to be fattening its coffers with money from organisations it is supposed to be leading.

This is an embarrassment, if truth be told. The ruling party has completely lost the plot on parastatals.

We would have expected the party to ask the many investors who have flocked into the country since the inception of the new dispensation in 2018 to support its congress by buying the exhibition space. Given the number of foreign investors we have been told have been landing in the country, it raises eyebrows why the ruling party is stooping so low to the point of begging from parastatals we all know are struggling big time.

Honestly speaking, how can anyone expect such parastatals as Zesa Holdings, the National Railways of Zimbabwe, Air Zimbabwe and even ZiscoSteel — which still exists by the way — to buy exhibition space? If these are among the country's major parastatals and are hardly making ends meet, what more of the smaller ones?

Maybe Zanu-PF knows better than we do that these parastatals are actually making big bucks, which could be true given that most of their financial books are in shambles and have been playing cat and mouse with the auditor general.

Whatever the case, it remains piteous for Zanu-PF to expect money from these shells of organisations operating well beyond red, moreso with the party having been in government for the past 42 years. We would have thought that all those years would have made the party wiser to help it avoid acting this foolish to the detriment of its reputation.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo residents force council to shelve rates increase in 2023 budget

33 mins ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe pays Pomona ‘investor' - even after US$320m contract cancelled

34 mins ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa group vows Chamisa-led CCC will never rule Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zimbabwe linked starlet named in England Under-17 squad

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

First British African Asian premier

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Hunger stalks Zimbabwe army barracks

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

'Western countries bullies'

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chamisa's CCC, Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF clash over delimitation

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Violence robbed CCC'

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe in 45 000 teacher deficit

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife files for refusal of remand

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

SA national in gold buying scam

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF land baron in court for violence

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

AU lauds Zimbabwe govt on private universities

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Pair in court over fake fertiliser

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Bosso goalie doubtful for DeMbare blockbuster

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

9 000 housing, commercial stands for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

'4 700 holders of doctrates in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Vapostori4ED call for immediate removal of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Pastors4ED call for sanctions removal

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

South African in Zimbabwean court for fraud

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

+3 500 delegates expected at Zanu-PF congress

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

+3 500 delegates expected at Zanu-PF congress

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Zimbabwe rising above illegal sanctions,' claims Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Cellphone thief bashed to death

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Turf war among Zimbabweans and Lesotho nationals explodes in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa may have to consider the prospects of donning orange overalls

13 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife steps out after amputation

13 hrs ago | 14775 Views

Respect former ZANU PF leaders on political sabbatical

13 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Resurrection of G40 rocks Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 2582 Views

Zanu-PF congress: Fireworks expected

14 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mass transfers rock Zimbabwe police

14 hrs ago | 575 Views

Top govt official in trouble over ‘questionable' wealth

14 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Chidawu widow's sues own children over estate

14 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zanu-PF minister says Owen Ncube needs psychiatric examination

15 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Kenya linked Rishi Sunak to become UK prime minister

15 hrs ago | 563 Views

Rain forces washout of South Africa-Zimbabwe clash at T20 World Cup

15 hrs ago | 131 Views

Tendai Biti billed to present at African Ambassadors meeting?

15 hrs ago | 731 Views

Madzibaba veShanduko 'defects to Zanu-PF'?

24 Oct 2022 at 06:19hrs | 4690 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers fed isitshwala and beans, publicly ridiculed

24 Oct 2022 at 06:18hrs | 5256 Views

Coltart to challenge court placement on remand

24 Oct 2022 at 06:17hrs | 990 Views

Prisoner breaks prison precast wall with head in escape bid

24 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 1891 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politicised prayer event flops

24 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 2457 Views

List of people and organisations who participated in the sanctioning of Zimbabwe

24 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 2617 Views

2 students in the dock over a leaked ZIMSEC exam paper

24 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 1944 Views

Kagame expected in Harare

24 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 958 Views

Zanu-PF leans on parastatals to fund congress

24 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 497 Views

Obert Gutu under fire over sanctions remarks

24 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 2922 Views

Mnangagwa's second Republic full of promises but no action

24 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days