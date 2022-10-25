Thumbs up to a renewed ZANU PF!

Opinion / Columnist

The historic November 2017 Central Committee meeting which saw a change of guard at the ruling party HQ brought a number of positive developments for the party.Party First Secretary and President Emmerson Mnangagwa has presided over the successful transformation of ZANU PF into a well-run political machine.Mnangagwa's first move was to appoint Obert Mpofu to be the National Secretary for Administration position and was deployed to the party Headquarters on a full time basis.This move paid handsome dividends as Mpofu focused all his attention and skills towards changing the game at ZANU PF headquarters.The party had a backlog of salaries and Mpofu as the head of Administration working with Patrick Chinamasa the keeper of the purse managed to clear the backlog as well increase salaries for the staff at HQ.ZANU PF employees saw an increase of 150,6% on salaries due to the cost of living adjustments for staff and allowances in 2019 and they have enjoyed other increments over the years.The party has become more transparent in its handling of internal and external issues.The party now holds a regular policy meeting every Monday and the media are now allowed to cover part of the proceedings.The party now gives out regular media updates, press conferences and statements . It updates the people and keeps Zimbabweans adequately informed on everything going on within the party.The party managed to adapt and work within the COVID-19 era, ZANU PF Headquarters after he'd to thorough COVID-19 protocols and the party used technology to keep in touch with the people and keep the party functioning during the difficult time of the pandemic.ZANU PF went a step further towards transparency and now discloses its financials transparently to the relevant organs such as central committee , politburo , congress among others.The party has attended events and supported other political parties such as the CPC in China , CCM in Tanzania , BDP in Botswana , Frelimo in Mozambique and the ANC in South Africa among several others.ZANU PF has managed to field candidates flawlessly in every election and by election. The party has been adequately resourced and these Administrative advantages have resulted in more wins and votes for the party.The department of Administration presided over cell restructuring, district elections , DCC elections and Provincial elections without any major challenges.The party has been run professionally and has operated a cut above any other political organization in the country and the region at large.Mpofu needs to be commended for executing Mnangagwa's vision of building a world class and competent political party.Mpofu as the head of Administration has worked very well with the Presidium and staff at HQ towards ensuring a formidable corporate and political entity.The party heads into congress and everything is organised and in place for a successful congress because Mpofu understood the assignment and task handed to him by the presidium has done exceptionally well with his team at ZANU PF HQ to ensure the successful implementation of the President's vision for the party.