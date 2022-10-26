Carl Joshua Ncube bounces back

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwean international comedian Carl Joshua Ncube has bounced back from a comedy sabbatical with a show dubbed The Triumphant return of Carl Joshua Ncube which lived up to its expectation in Harare at Reps Theatre.A different looking, older slimmer Carl Joshua Ncube did not hesitate to showcase the craft of what stand-up comedy is meant to be. The comic is polished, well-traveled, in tune with his audience but this time a little more vulnerable. Carl took the audience through stories about him feeling older, the impact of COVID and his struggles with mental health. He achieved all this without skipping a beat on his comedic timing.Carl presented two halves of his performance which had the first act with new material being developed for a monster tour and the second act Homecoming paid homage to the catalogue of jokes spanning 12 years as a treat to die-hard fans.The comedian was heard stating that the first half of his career largely involved the building of the comedy industry today, nurturing young talent and availing his business plan and now he says it is a big industry so it is time for some competition.On the comedian's list of things to come is travel, production of content and consolidating his global reach. Homecoming was the beginning to a larger career ladder I am about to climb, Ncube said.Great reviews are coming in from fans while some fans are calling for an international tour. Dates have already been set for a South Africa tour while Zambia is also said to be on the comedian's to do list and we look forward to more of the biggest comedian in the world! Welcome back Carl!