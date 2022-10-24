Power crisis here to stay

Opinion / Columnist

LOOKING at the Kariba Dam water levels it seems that there will be no end to the crisis. In fact it is set to worsen unless Hwange comes up to full speed next month. The Zambezi River Authority graphs show a trend that unless we stop drawing from Kariba almost immediately, the dam will run out of water for power generation end of November or early December with no inflow until January at the earliest, but could be March next year!Even if Hwange can provide 100% power generation, there will be no back-up for the perennial breakdowns we have come to live with. A bleak period lies ahead.