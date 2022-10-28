Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa coronation day

23 mins ago | Views
NONE gave the Chevrons a chance against Pakistan in a Super 12 stage at the T20 Cricket World Cup currently underway in Australia. It is a biblical David v Goliath story and the Chevrons passed the test with flying colours sending many cricket fans happy, but one can understand India celebrated more than Zimbabwe.

Chevrons, the Zimbabwe national cricket team, won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan. They posted a modest 130/8 in 20 overs, setting Pakistan a small total of 131 to win the match. None gave Zimbabwe a chance against the big hitters, but providence and great skill - patience under pressure - Zimbabwe won by one run after they restricted Pakistan to 129/7.

The win, the maiden win for Chevrons in a Super 12 stage, knocked off the bad publicity for Zimbabwe just for a few hours in international news. It also united Zimbabweans across the colour boundaries, it was a moment to behold. I watched the five-minute highlights video of the match and I could feel the change in tone of the commentators, particularly in the last over when Pakistan needed four runs from four balls to win.

The win and euphoria has stolen the thunder from the ongoing Zanu-PF congress, a first after the party's top brass staged a palace putsch against former leader Robert Gabriel Mugabe using the military.

The Zanu-PF congress, in the capital at the Robert Mugabe Square to party supporters and Freedom Square to opposition activists, is the venue where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was installed as the heir to Mugabe in a 2014 congress that saw Joice Mujuru being barred and jettisoned from Zanu-PF for being ambitious.

Ambition is a swear word in Zanu-PF politics, especially ambition to be the party leader when there is an incumbent on the chair. The party actually in 2014 amended its constitution that for the top leadership there is now only one elected position - president and first party secretary in a development they deemed "one centre of power".

All the other senior members of the party like chairperson, secretary of administration and vice-presidents are appointed by the president just as he appoints the politburo members. The party president is an imperial king and infallible.

Mnangagwa, who many Zimbabweans don't consider to be the brightest light on the Zanu-PF chandelier, learnt Machiavellian politics well from Mugabe. He comes to the congress without someone contesting him despite many media reports over the years that his deputy Constantino Chiwenga was in the mix.

Without any other nomination for the presidency, the congress, therefore, becomes a Mnangagwa coronation day. That he coveted power is not a secret, but the man has failed to lead or inspire confidence forcing many to reconsider Mugabe's bitter words after his ouster that Mnangagwa can only be trusted as "an errand boy".

In his short five years in power, Mnangagwa is renowned for the only two ideas - Zimbabwe is open for business and a country is built by its citizens. It is oxymoronic. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines oxymoron as "a combination of contradictory or incongruous words like cruel kindness".

It is oxymoronic in the sense that while saying we have to do it ourselves, in the same breath he is calling on outsiders to come and invest. In any event, his privatisation agenda in a developing state is astonishing if not a betrayal of the country's left-leaning policies that led to our independence in 1980.

Conceded, he has built some new infrastructure or completed some projects long started by Mugabe. But beyond that, Mnangagwa has shown his weaknesses of failing to lead from the front or being decisive except when it comes to securing and concentrating power in himself.

Mnangagwa squandered a two-thirds majority in 2018 to actively pass legislation that facilitates upliftment of the poor or increasing access to health and education. What we witnessed is a number of Zanu-PF apparatchiks becoming rich from milking State resources in dubious joint ventures or privatisation of State entities.

Zanu-PF has failed not for lack of trying, but poor leadership and lack of big ideas. This congress has only been about Mnangagwa's coronation. There has been no reportage of any policy proposals.

The following issues have been kept off the discussion table; comprehensive financing of agriculture or security of tenure for resettled farmers, review of the re-energised privatisation agenda of State enterprises that to date have produced zilch, but made some individuals instant millionaires, progressive taxation and or the nuts and bolts of the proposed devolution of power to provincial governments and local authorities.

There we are, the congress will go through the motions. The party honchos will arrive in the big luxury SUVs, a few songs will be sung and the women will gyrate. Financial statements will be read but not debated and the old central committee will be dissolved and a new one installed. Oh, I was about to forget solidarity speeches from friendly foreign organisations.

The big one is the moment Mnangagwa, uncontested, will be crowned and then reads his prepared acceptance speech to great applause from the delegates.

Zimbabwe has the luxury that we can learn from either the East or West on how to develop our nation. We can adopt the East's guided democracy or the West's liberal democracy, but what remains important is that we should be clear on policies that we want to pursue. The art of muddling through is not helpful. We need policies and projects that outlive governments - what will Zimbabwe be in 20 years or 30 years?

For now, we celebrate the Chevrons' historic win as we wait for the congress dust to settle and know where Mnangagwa wants to take us after that. Adios.


Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF congress grounds govt business

21 mins ago | 42 Views

'Biti baiting journalists with sensational but false claims'

21 mins ago | 28 Views

Zec receives a rare thumbs up

22 mins ago | 44 Views

The Madhuku option: Proverbial low hanging fruit?

24 mins ago | 23 Views

The Zimbabwean who dressed Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

24 mins ago | 49 Views

The Zimbabwean who dressed Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

25 mins ago | 60 Views

ZLHR on the payroll of the United States?

27 mins ago | 17 Views

Ramaphosa-Malema handshake impossible in Zimbabwe as EFF no threat to ANC rule!

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new Central Committee and Politburo members

3 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Youths jailed for caressing a married woman

3 hrs ago | 631 Views

Sex worker steals client's cellphone

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Robber dragged to court

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

CCTV Surveillance Technology in Africa needs a national policy

9 hrs ago | 200 Views

Will he really 'face down' China?

9 hrs ago | 635 Views

ZANU PF Mashonaland Central boycotts Mnangagwa's re-election?

12 hrs ago | 6798 Views

Matemadanda labels Owen Ncube a 'Grade 7 dropout'

12 hrs ago | 4286 Views

Chiefs resist renaming of Gukurahundi

12 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Zanu-PF boss under fire over mine

23 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Govt bars Chinese 'brick plant' deal

23 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Government reviews New Limpopo Bridge tolling system

23 hrs ago | 617 Views

Mnangagwa challenger frustrated with the courts' continued delays

28 Oct 2022 at 19:38hrs | 545 Views

Ziyambi claims Chamisa is a 'pathological liar

28 Oct 2022 at 19:37hrs | 954 Views

Man (33) caught in bush sex with Grade 7 pupil

28 Oct 2022 at 07:32hrs | 4966 Views

Co-wives trade blows over witchcraft accusations

28 Oct 2022 at 07:31hrs | 2029 Views

Mamelodi Sundowns target two Bulawayo youngsters

28 Oct 2022 at 07:31hrs | 1092 Views

Grade 7 pupil gives birth, writes exam from hospital bed

28 Oct 2022 at 07:30hrs | 1781 Views

Priest dresses down congregant during service

28 Oct 2022 at 07:29hrs | 3144 Views

Robbers attack Roman Catholic church

28 Oct 2022 at 07:29hrs | 1769 Views

Zanu-PF should not hide under sanctions

28 Oct 2022 at 06:38hrs | 921 Views

Chamisa dismiss claims he is weak to remove Zanu-PF

28 Oct 2022 at 06:34hrs | 1017 Views

Mnangagwa's aide scoffs at Chamisa's ill-fated Chikurubi visit

28 Oct 2022 at 06:32hrs | 3858 Views

Wife scalds husband's genitals in infidelity row

28 Oct 2022 at 06:32hrs | 1434 Views

Chamisa attacks Zanu-PF for 'child abuse and terrorising citizens'

28 Oct 2022 at 06:32hrs | 309 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen South African registered vehicles

28 Oct 2022 at 06:31hrs | 857 Views

Mr Bean' causes huge 'rivalry' between Zimbabwe and Pakistan

28 Oct 2022 at 06:31hrs | 4895 Views

Ramaphosa slams US for 'panic-driven' Sandton terror alert

28 Oct 2022 at 06:30hrs | 759 Views

Chamisa flags rights abuses

28 Oct 2022 at 06:29hrs | 397 Views

Mnangagwa calls for peace, tolerance

28 Oct 2022 at 06:29hrs | 543 Views

Flash floods hit Beitbridge

28 Oct 2022 at 06:28hrs | 751 Views

US, Zimbabwe in sanctions talks, claims Zanu-PF

28 Oct 2022 at 06:28hrs | 355 Views

Court blocks prisoners from voting

28 Oct 2022 at 06:28hrs | 199 Views

Chinese embassy response to ZCTU statement

28 Oct 2022 at 06:28hrs | 488 Views

Power crisis here to stay

28 Oct 2022 at 06:27hrs | 241 Views

Blame Zanu-PF for causing sanctions

28 Oct 2022 at 06:27hrs | 156 Views

Zimbabwe govt to decide district cropping patterns

28 Oct 2022 at 06:26hrs | 79 Views

Biti continues ConCourt application

28 Oct 2022 at 06:26hrs | 101 Views

Family bitter over 'abusive' cop's acquittal

28 Oct 2022 at 06:26hrs | 278 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tightens screws on procurement

28 Oct 2022 at 06:26hrs | 255 Views

Chamisa's councillors apply for joinder in mayoral election case

28 Oct 2022 at 06:25hrs | 181 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days