There's no greater curse than being led by an idiotic dictator!

Opinion / Columnist

It is terrible and painful enough being oppressed by a dictator.Nevertheless, it is utter devastation and catastrophic having a dictator who is also a brainless idiot.There is no greater curse upon a nation that this.No one in their right mind would ever wish or pray for a ruthless leader - who believes that, for some very strange reason, he is the only one entitled to be in power - and, anyone and everyone else who either opposes or challenges him is worthy of the most vicious barbaric persecution, attacks and even death.Nonetheless, it becomes even worse and a horrid nightmare when this tyrant is clueless as to how to run the country, and improve the livelihoods of the citizenry - thereby, running down an otherwise richly-endowed country, totally destroying everything that makes a country a nation, and leaving millions living in abject poverty.In life, one is bound to face one challenge or another at any given time - which can make one's life unbearable torturous and horrible - however, adding more problems on already existent ones transforms this into a fiery hell on earth.In the course of world history, we have witnessed our fair share of cold-hearted dictators - who have had absolutely zero qualms unleashing the most heinous repression upon their people - but, they have also managed to, at least, develop their countries and significantly uplift the population's wellbeing and standard of livelihood.What, then, can we say about a heartless leader - who not only brutally subjugates his own citizens, but also mismanages the economy to the extent of nearly half the citizenry living in extreme poverty, most workers earning below the poverty datum line, and millions of children not accessing nutritional food?That is what I would call a curse!Let us not forget that, Germany even under the evil Führer Adolf Hitler, managed to come out of the Great Depression and rebound as one of the most powerful countries in the world.In fact, how many of us knew that the popular drink Fanta was a product of Nazi German - borne out of the trade and economic blockade imposed on the country by largely fellow West European nations and the US - whereby, the main ingredient of Coca Cola could not be imported, leaving the German branch of the company with no choice, but to work with the scant wartime rations they had in reach?The name 'Fanta' is actually from the German 'fantasie' meaning imagination or fantasy - aptly describing a nation that never cried over sanctions, but used its own creativity in coming up with solutions to challenges faced.The famous VW Beetle (Volkswagen) was commissioned by Hitler in 1930 as the 'people's car', designed as a practical affordable car for the average German family.Actually, the world's first functional helicopter, the Focke-Achgelis FA61, was developed by Nazi Germany in 1937 - as well as, the first acoustic torpedoes in 1943, anti-ship missiles, and advanced rocket technology that later was to used by the US and USSR into taking man into space.Of course, not to mention the first jerrycan (which we use today mostly for carrying fuel), and the pain relieving opioid Methadone.Where am I going with this?I will never condone merciless wicked oppressors - but, should I find myself under one, I would rather he be intelligent or competent enough to develop our country and improve our livelihoods, so that, we at least live in prosperity.It is the height of misfortune being in Zimbabwe - where the barbaric inhumane political elite, is also brainless and clueless as to how to run the country.What can be worse than this?What can be more traumatizing than not only living in fear of those in power - who can kill us at any time, yet should actually be protecting the nation - but also, finding it most difficult putting food on the table, without any potable water in our homes for months, hospitals and schools unable to provide the most basic of medical and educational services, and infrastructure teetering on the verge of collapse?Is it, then, any wonder why some Zimbabweans end up describing, with a heavy heart, colonial Rhodesia as having been much better - since, in the midst of racial segregation and oppression, at least, there was employment, salaries could buy quite a significant lot, companies operated at their maximum, electricity and water guaranteed in urban areas, with health and learning institutions at their optimum?Even when a people are going through torrid times, they certainly desire and deserve something good going on in their lives.It becomes as hell itself when a population is caught between a rock and a hard place - without any reprieve from the pain and suffering of repression.There is no greater curse upon a nation than being led by an idiotic dictator.- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, researcher, and social commentator. 