'Zimbabwe is indeed open for business!' Yeah right! 1 - 5 = -ve 4 not +ve 4!

"Zimbabwe is indeed open for business including our air space where Ethiopian Airways had its maiden trip to Bulawayo today. There was water canon salute for the inaugural Ethiopian airlines flight connecting Bulawayo and Addis Ababa, becoming the first airline to service Bulawayo!" read the WhatsApp text.The text was accompanied with a photograph of the Ethiopian plane on the tarmac and in the foreground a water canon shooting a jet of water at the plane!Following his visit to Zimbabwe soon after independence, Ken Yamamoto, a Japanese scholar and analyst, said the country had the potential to become the South Korea of Africa. After decades of corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF misrule, there is no denying we are the North Korea of Africa.Zimbabwe is a pariah state, a failed state, ruled by corrupt, incompetent and murderous thugs who have rigged elections to retain their iron grip on power. And as long as the country remains a pariah state; there will be no meaningful economic recovery.The Zanu PF propaganda machine has always gone into overdrive celebrating every positive development, many of the developments long overdue and over budget, the nation has done. What the regime has been very careful to hide is the regime's many failures. For every one step forward, the nation has taken five or more steps backwards.One positive step forward followed by five negative steps backwards = four negative steps backwardNo among of propaganda or spin will change the negative backward steps into positive forward steps.Ever since the country's independence in 1980 Zimbabwe's economic trajectory has been negative. The seizure of the white own farms to give to Zanu PF loyalists mostly aided by the idiotic printing of money that saw inflation soar to dizzying height of 500 billion percent accelerate the economic meltdown. The Zimbabwe economy shrunk by a world record 50%, for a country not at war, in the period 2000 to 2008 alone.The economy has never really recovered even after the scrapping of the of the worthless Z$ during the 2008 to 2013 GNU because no meaningful democratic reforms to dismantle the dictatorship were implemented.When Mnangagwa replaced Mugabe following the November 2017 military coup he promised to stamp out corruption and hold free, fair and credible elections. These changes would have gone along way to end the pariah state and restore business confidence. Sadly, he did not keep his promises and so Zimbabwe remained a pariah state or be it under a new dictator.In the 42 years of Zanu PF rule the country's basic services such as education and health care have all but collapsed. Millions have left the country to escape the economic chaos and/or political tyranny. The country has a staggering 80% plus skilled manpower shortage in many key sectors such as engineering, education, health care and farming. How the country can survive let alone thrive without skilled manpower, an ill-educated population, etc. beggars belief!"Zimbabwe is indeed open for business!" Yeah right! 1 – 5 = -ve 4 not +ve 4!