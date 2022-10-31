'ICT Min Chamisa reduce US$200 SIM card price to 50c in 1 month' - yet he plus MDC PM, 2 Deputy PM, 26 Min, 110 MPs, etc. implem

Opinion / Columnist

"When @nelsoncha became Minister of ICT, a mobile phone SIM card was US$200 in Zimbabwe due to the incompetence and looting of Zanu PF.It took Chamisa less than a month to bring the price of a SIM card to first US$1 then 50 cents.He did this when sanctions were in place." Twittered Hopewell Chin'ono.True! And the message Mr Chin'ono is sending is clear: "Follow Chamisa, he is the man who will get Zimbabwe out of this economic and political mess!"Chamisa and his CCC have come under increasing pressure to justify why the party is insisting on participating in the 2023 elections when it is crystal clear not even one token reform in place Zanu PF will rig the 2023 elections just as it rigged the 2018 elections!Speaking in the House of Lords Friday, Lord Robert Hayward, who was an observer at the country's last general elections, questioned the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's (ZEC) capacity to provide an uncontested poll, referencing the 2018 one."My Lords, reference has already been made to the elections in 2018; the report was pretty damning, particularly in relation to the events after the general election in 2018," commented Lord Robert Hayward in a recent House of Lords debate in UK."Can my noble friend ensure that very strong representations are made to the electoral commission, because it has been lamentable in any action."It was before the 2018 election, and there is no sign that it will enforce any form of free and fair elections next."The debate has received wide social media and print media coverage, once again highlighting the folly of participating in the elections with no reforms.Chamisa and his CCC friends are hell bent on participating in these elections and Hopewell Chin'ono is one of those who have backed CCC's position to the halt. The twitter above is no doubt meant to buttress that position by reminding us all what a competent Minister Chamisa was during the GNU. Chin'ono only told a small part of the GNU story and one has to ask why!Nelson Chamisa and his MDC friends failed to implement even one token reform in five years of the 2008 to 2013 GNU. How was that possible especially for one who sorted the SIM card problem and a multiple of other problems in record time?The primary purpose of the GNU was to implement the democratic reforms and restore the people's freedoms and rights including the right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country. Zanu PF was able to rig the 2013 elections at the end of the GNU and get back into power precisely because MDC failed to implement the reforms.There is no doubt that implementing reforms was more important and urgent than reducing the price of SIM cards, especially when failing to implement reforms allowed Zanu PF back in power!"Mazivavhu eMDC adzidza kudya anyerere!" (MDC leaders have learned to enjoy the gravy train good-life, they will never rock the boat!) boasted Zanu PF cronies during the GNU when asked why MDC leaders were not implementing the reforms.It was bad enough that MDC sold out by failing to implement even one reform during the GNU the situation could have been redeemed if MDC leaders paid heed to SADC leaders' advice not to participate in the flawed elections until reforms were implemented. They ignored the advice for the same reasons they failed to implement reforms – greed and incompetence.Whilst one can accept that my uncle and Nice in Zimbabwe's rural back waters will not know that the primary purpose of the GNU was to implement reforms, that MDC leaders sold out by failing to implement reforms and that it is insane to participate in the flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy. A town-wise person like Hopewell Chin'ono, Award winning International Journalist| Film Maker | 2 Time African Journalist of The Year | Africa Leadership Fellow I Nieman Fellow, will know ll these historic facts.So, one has to ask why is savvy Chin'ono determined to see CCC participate in a flawed elections process when the obvious and rational thing to do is demand reforms, more so now after 42 years of rigged elections?Whatever corner Hopewell is fighting for, it is not the long-suffering ordinary Zimbabweans' corner. Participating in these flawed elections will only serve to perpetuate the Zanu PF dictatorship, that is the last thing povo want!