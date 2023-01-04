Today's ZANU PF supporters likely to have backed colonial rule!

Opinion / Columnist

It is quite scary witnessing how ZANU PF supporters are always so ready and too eager to defend the brutal oppressive reign of the Zimbabwe regime.Whenever I come across the numerous posts on social media by these ruling party sycophants - praising and cheering on the barbaric, and oftentimes unconstitutional, persecution and repression of voices of dissent and opposition - I cannot help wondering what they would have done had this still been colonial Rhodesia.Considering these people's serious contempt of democratic principles, constitutionality, and the respect of human rights - how would they have regarded people like Herbert Wiltshire Chitepo, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, Leopold Takawira, Rekayi Tangwena, Josiah Chinamano, Josiah Magama Tongogara, or Dumiso Dabengwa?How would they have labeled those intrepid young men and women - who fearlessly crossed the border into Mozambique, Zambia and Botswana, in order to take up arms against the colonial regime?Surely, if today's ZANU PF supporters view with such acrimony and vile rage any who may desire to see a better and free Zimbabwe for all its citizens - where, everyone enjoys the fruits of our independence and abundant resources - how would they have regarded Chitepo?Today, are they not celebrating, supporting, and even finding sick pleasure in the continued denial of activist and lawyer Job Sikhala's constitutional right to bail - on charges which, even a high school pupil, can easily tell are frivolous and scandalous?Yet, revolutionary icons as Nkomo, Takawira, Chinamano, and even current president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa were arrested and incarcerated for real acts of violating the country's laws.As much as they were fighting a legitimate cause, that of the liberation of this country - but, bombing a locomotive, for instance, in any jurisdiction under the sun, is a crime worthy of a lengthy prison sentence.Be that as it may, all these criminal activities were justifiably looked upon as 'revolutionary' - such that, even today, Mnangagwa is immensely proud of his one act of bravery, and speaks about it whenever an opportunity presents itself.Let us also never lose sight of the fact that, even the whole armed struggle was a gross violation of the law - which was an undeniable act of subversion, and even terrorism - but, we proudly, and without regret, backed our gallant Sons and Daughters of the Soil, in this quest for the emancipation of the entirety of all the people of this great land, irrespective of color, creed, ethnicity, or station in life.It was all done in the spirit of 'fighting for Zimbabwe's independence'!Yet, very few, if any, of the current crop of revolutionaries have ever intentionally violated the country's laws in their quest for our own 'independence' from the oppressive jaws of the brutal ZANU PF regime.Nevertheless, they find themselves malicious placed behind bars - if they are not savagely beaten up, abducted or even killed - merely for standing up for the suffering ordinary people of Zimbabwe, or exercising their constitutional rights to expression, assembly, or political association.Of those arrested over the course of Zimbabwe's independence for anything from treason, subverting a constitutional government, to even trying to 'eliminate the president' - a fate suffered by the likes of former nationalist commanders Dabengwa, and Lookout Masuku, as well as opposition founder Morgan Richard Tsvangirai - none had ever broken any law, and were never convicted by a competent court.In the process, there is never a shortage of ruling party supporters enjoying and celebrating these clearly undemocratic and unconstitutional acts by the regime.Therefore, if these people can find absolutely nothing wrong with such despicable and disgraceful behavior by their leaders - rather, in fact, electing to celebrate - how would they have reacted had this been during the colonial years?Would they not have thrown huge parties for Nkomo or even Mnangagwa's arrest and imprisonment - including, heralding the death of Takawira as a victory against 'criminals'?They may even have portrayed the brazen abduction of Edson Sithole by Rhodesian state security agents, in broad daylight, as 'stage managed to tarnish the image of the country'.Let us remind ourselves, again, that our nationalist leaders were jailed for actually breaking the law - as a deliberate acts of uprising against colonial rule - but, today's breed of revolutionaries have seldom done the same.That is why, in spite of Sikhala being arrested nearly 70 times by the ZANU PF administration - never has he ever been found guilty of any crime.This renders the post-independence government more oppressive, deplorable and abominable than the colonial regime - since the former does not even have the decency to respect its own laws.What frightens me more in all this, though, is not so much this dastardly and shameless behavior by a government that has failed the nation and has absolutely nothing positive to its name.But, the people who find nothing amiss and untoward about these barbaric injustices against those simply desiring a free, just and prosperous Zimbabwe - where all its citizens are treated equally, and can partake fully in the economy.What manner of a human being does that?In the 1960s and 70s we gladly and unapologetically stood with those who actually broke the law for our liberation - including my own dear late father, who was blacklisted from his beloved teaching profession for his bold nationalist stance.Why, then, not stand with today's breed of revolutionaries?What kind of person finds joy and pleasure in the suffering of others - more so, those who have done nothing wrong - except speak truth to power, and resist the subjugation of the majority by a minority in the ruling elite?Only those who not only lack a functional conscience - but also, possess an evil spirit, deep inside their dark souls.- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate, writer, researcher, and social commentator. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com