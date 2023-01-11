Insanity is repeat mistake over and over again and expecting a different result and peer pressure is it's midwife

Opinion / Columnist

No one should undertake anything with the intention to fail. Being pragmatic means doing everything in your power to maximise the chances of success by considering all possibility of failure and taking the necessary measures to counter the negatives.It is possible that you will still fail. The smart thing to do then is to learn why you failed. The foolish thing to do is to fail to learn from one's mistake because the chances are you will repeat the same mistake again and fail again.And just as success breed success, failure breeds failure. The more often you fail the greater the chances you will fail again and all because you failed to take time off to learn from the past.There are many who will start frothing round the mouth each time I point out that MDC/CCC leaders have failed to implement even one reform in 23 years, 5 of which in the GNU. "Let's move on!" they would scream. "We cannot drive forward whilst looking in the rear-view mirror! We need to dwell in the present and prepare for the future."The very fact that these fools look to Chamisa and his CCC friends to get the nation out of the political and economic mess we are in is proof they have never taken time out to ask the obvious question: what changes have Chamisa and company brought in 23 years, 5 of which in the GNU? Because if they had done so then they would know the answer is not even one change.Of course, it is foolish to trust CCC to get us out of the mess when they have failed to deliver even one change in 23 years. After 23 years of one failure after another because they are corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent. Only a village idiot, who too does not have the common sense to learn from 23 years of repeated failures, would entrust his/her life and the destiny of the whole nation to some one with a proven track record of failure.It would be unforgivable for some one of sound mind to allow themselves to be sweared into entrusting their dog's comfort much less their life, to a failed leader to placate a village idiot. Even if the village idiots constitute the majority, as they do in Zimbabwe's case.