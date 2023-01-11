Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

There is no main opposition party in Zimbabwe but opportunists!

11 Jan 2023 at 18:08hrs | Views
When politics is discussed in Zimbabwe the focus is on the ruling party, Zanu pf, and their erstwhile rivals CCC led by Chamisa.

CCC has its roots in the main MDC formed by the late Tsvangirai, the late Gibson Sibanda and Welshman Ncube, to mention some of the founding fathers.

The original MDC later split into different formations and with the split went it's glow.

The CCC has come with populist statements which are meant to potray them as the real deal . During the Bulawayo local authority budget, the dominant CCC promised not "to add more suffering to the citizens of Bulawayo" as they were a pro-poor party and thus would not increase rates, tariffs etc.

Is it really a pro-poor people's party or they have come with this rhetoric to win numbers as politics is a game of numbers. What with the elections coming on later this year?

Rates are going up each month with no justification whatsoever. ln Gweru it seems they are on a crusade to make hay while the sun still shines.A pro-poor people's party would not make unjustified increases as they are doing in most Gweru areas as they fleece the poor people they claim to be representing. This is just a fallacy to extend their stay in local authority, as local authorities have become a vehicle for self-enrichment by these opportunists masquerading as opposition.

They are no longer for the people as the original MDC vision for the people has been eclipsed by avarice shown by the opposition leaders each time they get an opportunity to reach for the cookie jar.

I shudder to think what will happen when these opportunists would get an opportunity to be in full control of state institutions when local authorities have exposed them for what they are ....no difference to what they denounce!!

Time again and again calls have been made for Gweru local authority to install pre-paid water meters.

I even wonder what the revenue is used for, there are no traffic lights, the roads in the city centre are getting worse and worse by each day, vendors who have now blocked most pavements seem to increase in number as the ineffective municipal police seem clueless.

Roads in most suburbs have not been spared as they look like gulleys ...when they ask the people to vote for them again in next election they should ask themselves for what purpose.

 

Source - AT Kadada
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Mnangagwa's re-engagement drive losing steam?

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Sikhala asks for postponement of his trial

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

'What leadership invest in violence?' asked Chamisa - a dictatorship and after 23 years you have done nothing to end it

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Beitbridge police bust smuggling syndicate

8 hrs ago | 915 Views

Council rot divides community

9 hrs ago | 393 Views

Report all violence to police, says Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 564 Views

e-Gov drive goes up

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

High School faces lawsuit over uniform

12 hrs ago | 851 Views

New sanctions on Zimbabwe spoiled US-Africa Summit

12 hrs ago | 1018 Views

WATCH: Angry mob as police arrest Masvingo murder suspect

12 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Zanu-PF Chair pained by CCC members' assault

13 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Mnangagwa fires 17 top CIOs

13 hrs ago | 10149 Views

Snake feeder and handler job ad trends in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 553 Views

CCC preventing journalists from interviewing victims of brutality to expose perpetrators

13 hrs ago | 698 Views

City Council defers vendor blitz

15 hrs ago | 601 Views

Zimdollar loses grip against USD

15 hrs ago | 1218 Views

BCC starts repairing Luveve Road

15 hrs ago | 764 Views

Man rapes, impregnates ex-lover

15 hrs ago | 1745 Views

Revived CSC fast gaining traction

16 hrs ago | 651 Views

Robber pounce on Mazowe gold mine

16 hrs ago | 457 Views

Teen girl electrocuted after stepping on water

16 hrs ago | 623 Views

Insanity is repeat mistake over and over again and expecting a different result and peer pressure is it's midwife

11 Jan 2023 at 18:06hrs | 441 Views

Zipra veteran blasts liberation war pretenders

11 Jan 2023 at 17:19hrs | 1065 Views

Mnangagwa bans health workers from prolonged strikes

11 Jan 2023 at 16:58hrs | 644 Views

Herd boy named as suspect in axe killing of granny, 76

11 Jan 2023 at 16:57hrs | 1125 Views

WATCH: Mapfumo sings 'Hona Satan arikutonga'

11 Jan 2023 at 16:56hrs | 2847 Views

Chamisa's CCC blasts ZEC's delimitation report

11 Jan 2023 at 16:56hrs | 751 Views

Clergyman convicted over an anti-government protest

11 Jan 2023 at 16:56hrs | 621 Views

Zimbabwe's gold output reaches new record high

11 Jan 2023 at 16:55hrs | 305 Views

Jailed Zimbabwean killed in Botswana prison fight

11 Jan 2023 at 16:55hrs | 805 Views

Competence-Based Curriculum set for review

11 Jan 2023 at 16:55hrs | 268 Views

More courts for Matabeleland North

11 Jan 2023 at 16:54hrs | 89 Views

Mutambara wants Zimbabwe to dump, rework delimitation

11 Jan 2023 at 16:54hrs | 452 Views

2023 elections crucial test of Mnangagwa's Statesmanship

11 Jan 2023 at 16:53hrs | 193 Views

Zanu-PF allowed freedom of association?

11 Jan 2023 at 16:53hrs | 107 Views

No nation should suffer this long like Zimbabwe

11 Jan 2023 at 16:52hrs | 417 Views

Zimbabwe will be a shell by 2030

11 Jan 2023 at 16:51hrs | 321 Views

Mob beats up Zesa cable thief

11 Jan 2023 at 16:50hrs | 327 Views

New cement plant for Zimbabwe

11 Jan 2023 at 16:50hrs | 546 Views

Bulawayo pavements on Wednesday morning were generally empty

11 Jan 2023 at 16:50hrs | 461 Views

Zimbabwe records 57 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

11 Jan 2023 at 16:49hrs | 326 Views

Makokoba trio beats suspected thief to death

11 Jan 2023 at 16:48hrs | 194 Views

Rains give hope to Zimbabwe farmers

11 Jan 2023 at 16:48hrs | 165 Views

Egodini to open in mid-February this year

11 Jan 2023 at 16:47hrs | 242 Views

Chinamasa tells Zanu-PF Youth League to be disciplined

11 Jan 2023 at 16:46hrs | 301 Views

School headmaster sparks debate over haircuts

11 Jan 2023 at 16:46hrs | 599 Views

Zimbabwe's Lake Gwayi Shangani inches closer to completion

11 Jan 2023 at 16:45hrs | 197 Views

Hwange Unit 7 soon to add 300MW to Zimbabwe power grid

11 Jan 2023 at 16:44hrs | 173 Views

Woman killed by lightning

11 Jan 2023 at 16:44hrs | 171 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days