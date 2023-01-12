Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF must show patriotism

by A Mbire
40 mins ago | Views
THE only thing new about the terrorism meted out in Murehwa on the poor elderly villagers is that someone who was part of the gang filmed and sent it to his bosses in Zanu-PF as proof that they could now be paid for their barbaric and cruel actions on behalf of the party.

The mistake they made was to inflict so much suffering that someone with feelings in Zanu-PF sent it viral. It proves beyond doubt that the hierarchy in Zanu-PF are well aware of these acts of terrorism and are the true instigators. So enough now of their denials that they are a violent gang and their supporters are peaceful.

As we have come to expect, Zanu-PF director of information Tafadzwa Mugwadi was quick to downplay the barbarism saying all the right things like the perpetrators should be brought to justice, but we know that will not happen. The hierarchy in Zanu-PF will see to that! What has happened to those who attacked the mourners at Moreblessing Ali's funeral at Nyatsime, those who killed Mbogneni Ncube in Kwekwe, thugs that beat up the journalists and CCC supporters in Gokwe and those who assaulted Jasmine Toffa. All highly-publicised events and not a word of condemnation from the Zanu-PF leadership from the top to the bottom.

And who is behind the continued cruel imprisonment of Job Sikhala without trial? We all know.

Patriotism is not party specific. It is not about Zanu-PF and everyone being loyal to it. The only people loyal to the party are those who are too afraid to show their true feelings (the terrorised rural poor) and the brutal thieves who are reaping benefits from being members (from the lowest structure member to the top).

There is no patriotism involved. A patriot does not need payment to beat up neighbours on behalf of politicians to put the fear of God into voters so that vote for evil and continued starvation. People who have to stoop to those depths of depravity have no sense of humanity.

The frightening thing about all this violence is that Zanu-PF is teaching the youth that it is acceptable to use terrorism to get what they want. We will very soon be a Taliban State or degenerate into a divided county of war lords like Ethiopia was where no-one is safe. Heaven forbid!

There is only one way out for Zimbabwe and that is for peace loving citizens to relegate Zanu-PF to the dustbin of history as soon as possible.


Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Who actually overthrew Mugabe?

39 mins ago | 172 Views

Zesa to challenge Gwanda solar project ruling

39 mins ago | 56 Views

Jitters over Gwai-Shangani Dam relocations

40 mins ago | 45 Views

Senior Police boss and Prophet gunned down

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

80% pass ZIMSEC 2022 A-Level exams

4 hrs ago | 445 Views

Delimitation report null and Void: Parliament

6 hrs ago | 1226 Views

SHOCKING: A'level pupil dies after a snake bite in classroom

8 hrs ago | 2998 Views

Australian online casinos: tips on smart gambling

9 hrs ago | 132 Views

Car explodes on mechanic while draining fuel

11 hrs ago | 2060 Views

Breaking: Zimsec A Level Results out Today

11 hrs ago | 9010 Views

Rhodesians conquering Antarctica tweet shakes internet

15 hrs ago | 2558 Views

Passenger group urges citizens to report overcharging transport operators

15 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwe looks to public to provide solar power amid energy crisis

15 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zanu-PF youths, police clash in Goromonzi

15 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Ramaphosa complicit in brutalisation of Zimbabweans

15 hrs ago | 1114 Views

UK lawyer chides Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Unlicensed cop rams into pedestrians

15 hrs ago | 735 Views

War veteran arrested over Murehwa assault

15 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Zambezi River Authority to stiffen penalties on Kariba water use

15 hrs ago | 219 Views

Haulage truck robbers on the loose in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 490 Views

Zimbabwe hogs global human rights spotlight

15 hrs ago | 238 Views

Domestic worker axes female boss to death

15 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Business community slams BCC forex conversions

15 hrs ago | 223 Views

Harvest House builds US$42m auditorium

15 hrs ago | 596 Views

Chamisa scared of polls?

15 hrs ago | 612 Views

Toy gun robber arrested

15 hrs ago | 311 Views

Murehwa violence: Two more arrested

15 hrs ago | 389 Views

Chamisa's CCC throws Murehwa violence investigations into disarray

15 hrs ago | 594 Views

Chief Justice Malaba calls for peaceful elections

15 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe school headmasters face the sack over illegal fees hikes

15 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement drive losing steam?

12 Jan 2023 at 20:09hrs | 1926 Views

Sikhala asks for postponement of his trial

12 Jan 2023 at 20:09hrs | 987 Views

'What leadership invest in violence?' asked Chamisa - a dictatorship and after 23 years you have done nothing to end it

12 Jan 2023 at 18:25hrs | 676 Views

Beitbridge police bust smuggling syndicate

12 Jan 2023 at 14:46hrs | 1519 Views

Council rot divides community

12 Jan 2023 at 14:23hrs | 603 Views

Report all violence to police, says Zanu-PF

12 Jan 2023 at 14:10hrs | 876 Views

e-Gov drive goes up

12 Jan 2023 at 13:11hrs | 539 Views

High School faces lawsuit over uniform

12 Jan 2023 at 11:22hrs | 1034 Views

New sanctions on Zimbabwe spoiled US-Africa Summit

12 Jan 2023 at 11:16hrs | 1381 Views

WATCH: Angry mob as police arrest Masvingo murder suspect

12 Jan 2023 at 11:06hrs | 2206 Views

Zanu-PF Chair pained by CCC members' assault

12 Jan 2023 at 09:51hrs | 1428 Views

Mnangagwa fires 17 top CIOs

12 Jan 2023 at 09:49hrs | 14907 Views

Snake feeder and handler job ad trends in Zimbabwe

12 Jan 2023 at 09:46hrs | 713 Views

CCC preventing journalists from interviewing victims of brutality to expose perpetrators

12 Jan 2023 at 09:29hrs | 791 Views

City Council defers vendor blitz

12 Jan 2023 at 07:40hrs | 703 Views

Zimdollar loses grip against USD

12 Jan 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1519 Views

BCC starts repairing Luveve Road

12 Jan 2023 at 07:35hrs | 881 Views

Man rapes, impregnates ex-lover

12 Jan 2023 at 07:29hrs | 2092 Views

Revived CSC fast gaining traction

12 Jan 2023 at 07:23hrs | 894 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days