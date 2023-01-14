Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa a 'Mthwakazi agent'

6 hrs ago | Views
Like a busy bee in the process of pollination, Mnangagwa is now a Mthwakazi agent. Albeit death threats and intimidation, he is spreading the gospel of Matabeleland restoration in Mashonaland. The revolution has turned him into an energetic Matabeleland cause activist.

We are happy that thanks to Mnangagwa, the Shona supremacists that support him, their children, dogs and cats are now aware that the time is up. The sun has set for a Zimbabwe with the Republic of Matabeleland in it. It is the new dawn. The sleeping giant, Matabeleland, has awaken. We are not interested in old and meaningless stories but we demand the independence and sovereignty of Matabeleland.

On the 22nd of December just before he left for his annual leave he gave us a bonus. "Let us always remain mindful that we are a unitary state, with many languages, tribes and cultures, united under one national flag and national anthem. There is no room for division, hatred or conflict" ,he said. The above statement was said on Unity Day, itself an event that divides Zimbabwe into two. That is, Matabeleland and Mashonaland. In Matabeleland, Unity Day is viewed in bad taste as an occation that spoils our festive mood every year. In Mashonaland it is celebrated as a day in which Matabeleland was captured through Matabele Genocide and its people placed under the suffocating Shona tribal oppression.

We have been hearing many fables about building Zimbabwe since 1980. But for 42 years we have been lifting our heads to check and what meets our eyes are Rhodesian buildings that have seen their days. What is it that the Zimbabwe government is building?

Absolutely nothing! Hollow self praises. In fact, they are a bunch of destroyers that has destroyed lives, destroyed one of the best economies in Africa.

Mnangagwa must keep on entertaining gullible Shona supremacists with more and more fables and let Matabele people do what they know best, ie develop their own country, The Republic of Matabeleland,develop their economy, politics and culture.

If Mnangagwa wants Zimbabwe to be a unitary state, well that is a very good wish. Good luck! If he wants to build Zimbabwe, that too, is a good idea, go for it! We have got nothing to do with Zimbabwe. It is also our wish to visit a developed and good looking neighbouring Zimbabwe in the near future. Not this poor, broke and failed state that is being deserted by its own people and has become a heavy burden to its fellow Africans and world.

But then if Mnangagwa and his cronies decide to continue with corruption, stealing and pillaging as they have been doing in the last 42 years, it is non of our business and we do not care.

This should be known by all Shona supremacists, Matabeles cannot give in to death threats and intimidation. We have seen many battles including the Rhodesian war . We have seen genocides, marginalization and oppression. We are made of sterner stuff. We will never rest until The Republic of Matabeleland breaks away from Zimbabwe and become an independent and sovereign state it was prior to white colonisation on 3 November 1893. "No retreat, no surrender".

The time is up! The sun has set for Zimbabwe with Matabeleland in it. Give us Matabeleland or death!

Izenzo kungemazwi!

Israel Dube

MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs

Source - Israel Dube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Prominent UK lawyer gives advice to Zimbabweans going to the UK on carer visas

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

Botswana court upholds arrest warrant for ex-president Ian Khama

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Man jumps 8 floors to his death

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

Headmaster investigated for nude picture

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

Wedza killer arrested?

3 hrs ago | 521 Views

Chinamasa forced to abandon car, finish journey on foot

3 hrs ago | 982 Views

Chamisa promises to end 'terror tactics'

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Undocumented Zimbabwean children struggle to find schools in SA

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe's upcoming general elections test for Commonwealth readmission

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

VirginVoters4ED causes a stir

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Chiwenga stops NSSA boss appointment

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimbabwe police crackdown on Chamisa's CCC

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zanu-PF's police training raises eyebrows

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF factional wars fueled by Zec

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chamisa claims his party has corrected past mistakes

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Murewa CCC violence victims recount ordeal

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Nurse recruitment bottlenecks handicap Zimbabwean women

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Man murders ex-wife for rejecting him

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Ex-deputy minister's theft case in new twist

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Potraz accelerates govt services digitilisation

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

BCC to employ 500 workers

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Town Clerks, Mayors face Zimbabwe government wrath

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Man axes brother over wheelbarrow

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Gweru to start demolishing dilapidated buildings

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mohadi urges unity in Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

$130 billion Zimdollars earmarked for massive roadworks

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims to have delivered 600 000 jobs

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe student scores 10 As in A-Level exams

5 hrs ago | 258 Views

Confusion over Zifa's new league

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe floods destroy 160ha of crops

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Writing's on the bright yellow wall

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Police dismiss false reports on Muvhevhi

6 hrs ago | 467 Views

HIV drugs to be taken twice a year

6 hrs ago | 820 Views

Police hunt for Bulawayo hit-and-run driver

20 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Sanctions choking Zimbabwe: Myth or reality?

22 hrs ago | 461 Views

Munetsi vows to take Zim crisis to global stage

22 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Zimbabwe military gets permit to export raw lithium

22 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Victoria Falls corruption jolts July Moyo into action

22 hrs ago | 666 Views

Mnangagwa should make a clarion call for peace

22 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mliswa says no political party in Zimbabwe will admit him because he is outspoken

22 hrs ago | 559 Views

MDC MP 'sells' expired products

14 Jan 2023 at 14:05hrs | 572 Views

Zimbabwean police officer's gun jammed during shootout

14 Jan 2023 at 14:00hrs | 1879 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party threatens mass action

14 Jan 2023 at 13:59hrs | 666 Views

Mliswa salutes Winky D - 'Famba Winky Famba!'

14 Jan 2023 at 09:29hrs | 2748 Views

Third World Underdevelopment - a forced condition

14 Jan 2023 at 08:47hrs | 293 Views

Teacher (56) rapes 11-year-old pupil

14 Jan 2023 at 08:06hrs | 1194 Views

Judge tosses CCC MPs' yellow neckties challenge against speaker

14 Jan 2023 at 07:57hrs | 1641 Views

Chivayo promises to deliver 100 MW in 2 years

14 Jan 2023 at 07:56hrs | 496 Views

Bulawayo suspends health services director over CBD garbage

14 Jan 2023 at 07:56hrs | 489 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days