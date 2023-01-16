Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

What type of person would continue believing endless empty promises by Zimbabwe regime?

2 hrs ago | Views
Usually, I simply delete any spam in my email, without even bothering to read them - as, quite frankly, I find those messages not only irritating, but also extremely childish and silly.

Nonetheless, just out of interest's sake - having ignored them for quite a while now, and with a bit of free time on my hands - I decided to entertain myself by going through one or two spam emails…for a well-needed laugh.

I opened one that was ostensibly from a 'widow', who was 'dying' from a debilitating cancer - whose 'husband' had left her a 'million dollars', which she wanted to deposit in my bank account, so that I could use it to help the needy, whilst keeping a sizeable sum for myself!

After a well-deserved hearty and rib-cracking laugh - I started wondering why there were so many such spam emails, sent at an alarmingly maddening frequency?

Was it because there were actually gullible people out there, who shockingly believed such ridiculous and foolish schemes and lies?

Of course, there had to be - otherwise, how else could one explain the seemingly endless stream of such emails?

There had to be some naive and desperate simpleton out there, who would gladly respond, in the foolish hope of securing some easy millions (regardless, of not even knowing the sender) - yet, at the end, being the one scammed.

This got me wondering what manner of a person would be so simple-minded and unenlightened as to fall for what any normal person could easily tell was a huge big hoax and scam.

Then, it dawned on me that it was not too far-fetched to come across those who would readily fall (hook, line, and sinker) for blatant unashamed lies.

Did we not have those who flocked, in their droves, to naively vote for the ruling ZANU PF in 2013 - after being promised a ludicrous 2.2 million formal jobs in five years?

However, we have only witnessed more and more youths - especially, the thousands being churned out of our universities each and every year, as if some form of mass production line - merely joining the already overflowing rank of the unemployed.

Did we not see multitudes of gullible Zimbabweans celebrating the so-called New Dispensation's laughable pledges of building 1.5 million houses before 2023 - at the incredulous rate of 821 units per day?

Would those in power please indulge us - by telling us how many have been built so far - considering we are already in 2023!

Today, as I was going through Twitter, I came across a post of an excited Nick Ndavaningi Mangwana (information ministry permanent secretary) - repeating, for the umpteenth time, the promise that the fallen state-owned iron and steel maker ZISCOSTEEL was on the verge of resuscitation.

In reading the tweet, I could not help being filled with indignation - as I recalled how the people of my small town of Redcliff have had their hopes raised, for the return of their life-line - which was looted and mismanaged into oblivion by the political elite and their cronies.

Nonetheless, at the end, these hopes have always been cruelly dashed - in spite of numerous assurances that, investors had already been secured, deals signed, and work on revival the enormous plant about to commence.

Then, there are the promises - seemingly made on an annual basis - for the reintroduction of free education for all Zimbabweans!

Well, we all know what has always become of this one!

Not only have schools opened and closed each year with nothing happening - whilst, children who could have benefited when the pledge was first made, possibly now already adults having their own children - but, the Zimbabwe government has the shameful audacity to repeat this yarn!

How many economically unsound policies have been promulgated by the Zimbabwe regime - with all manner of unreasonable and nonsensical 'castles in the air' promises of 'heaven on Earth', and Utopia - yet, life for ordinary citizens has actually worsened, as they became poorer, hungrier, and sicker?

As much as politicians, by and large, have never been known for their honesty - who appear to have an inherent strong aversion to the truth - nonetheless, there are some lies that are just too outlandish to even give a second glance.

Yet, we do have those that seriously believed such untruths of unprecedented proportions.

After these thoughts - it became clear to me why these spam emails were so incessant and insistent, because there were those who would definitely fall for these scamming tricks, and end up being the losers themselves.

It is so heart-rending just having those thoughts - as to how people could be gullible as to be so easily deceived…even by their own political leaders.

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, author, and social commentator. Please feel free to WhatsApp/Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com

Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

CCC fishing for coalition but will participate in 2023 no matter what for same reason - greed

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Baron Leong expects UK to hold free elections but it's 'too much and unfair' to ask same of Zimbabwe - how patronising

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Why was Army granted licence to export lithium ore?' - Not because ZDI is on sanctions, there're no investors

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Next, university graduates will be 'hailing' Mnangagwa for capping them!

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

In a normal country, both ZANU PF and CCC/MDC would be history!

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Man arrested for stoning police officers

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Econet among Africa's top 250 companies

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Warriors barred from CHAN

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

Nust students complex awaits Mnangagwa commissioning

6 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zimsec speaks on O Level exams results

6 hrs ago | 2476 Views

Fugitive ex-killer cop repatriated back to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 786 Views

Bulawayo to launch another clean-up campaign

6 hrs ago | 197 Views

22-seater Zimbabwean kombi with 32 passengers impounded in SA

7 hrs ago | 501 Views

Chamisa lashes out at critics

7 hrs ago | 501 Views

They want Chibaya in jail says Mahere

7 hrs ago | 356 Views

Musanhi leaks own chats with Susan Mutami

7 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Masiyiwa 7th as Forbes release latest list of Africa's billionaires

7 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Collapse of Gutu South constituency challenged

7 hrs ago | 235 Views

Former MDC party officials resist their suspension

7 hrs ago | 157 Views

D'Banj sings praises for Mnangagwa upon arrival into Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 305 Views

Another CCC MP arrested

7 hrs ago | 675 Views

NewsDay editor resigns after Mnangagwa spokesman claims he is on payroll

7 hrs ago | 739 Views

Mwonzora suspends seven senior members

12 hrs ago | 1731 Views

Zimbabwe police dragged to Zanu-PF ideology classes

15 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zanu-PF thrives on chaos

15 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe in 2023: There is great disorder, chaos under the heavens

15 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zambia's Hichilema urged to rally West to lift Zimbabwe sanctions

15 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Zanu-PF suspends Mashonaland West youth league chairperson

15 hrs ago | 779 Views

Fisherman falls into 15-metre gorge in Zambezi river

16 Jan 2023 at 19:33hrs | 2113 Views

Zimbabwe's gold coins selling at above $2,000 each

16 Jan 2023 at 19:09hrs | 2166 Views

Mozambique decline to hand over fugitive Wedza triple murder suspect to Zimbabwe?

16 Jan 2023 at 18:46hrs | 3755 Views

Zimbabwean 'Obama' turns down Chamisa party overtures

16 Jan 2023 at 18:36hrs | 3313 Views

Zimbabweans in SA in limbo over ZEPs waiver applications

16 Jan 2023 at 18:31hrs | 1653 Views

Police arrest hit and run driver

16 Jan 2023 at 18:31hrs | 1472 Views

ZEC has final say on the delimitation process

16 Jan 2023 at 18:31hrs | 920 Views

Kariba dam water level increases sharply

16 Jan 2023 at 17:40hrs | 10087 Views

Man stabs girlfriend with a hot knife

16 Jan 2023 at 17:36hrs | 1027 Views

Illegal vendors crowding the city's streets are not originally from Bulawayo

16 Jan 2023 at 16:28hrs | 1296 Views

Push for return of Zapu properties intensifies

16 Jan 2023 at 16:28hrs | 618 Views

Vendors attack council police

16 Jan 2023 at 16:27hrs | 670 Views

Dembare barred from Malawi

16 Jan 2023 at 16:26hrs | 815 Views

Africa and Technology in Sports

16 Jan 2023 at 16:26hrs | 684 Views

Zimbabweans hope for peaceful, free and fair 2023 elections

16 Jan 2023 at 16:25hrs | 186 Views

CCC MP, 24 activists to spend third night in custody

16 Jan 2023 at 16:25hrs | 387 Views

Zimbabwe elections already rigged?

16 Jan 2023 at 16:25hrs | 258 Views

Zanu-PF in 4ED nightmare

16 Jan 2023 at 16:24hrs | 655 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants elections not war

16 Jan 2023 at 16:24hrs | 88 Views

Zimbabwe among top 24 tourists destinations

16 Jan 2023 at 16:23hrs | 117 Views

Police dispatched helicopter in hunt for killer cop

16 Jan 2023 at 16:23hrs | 439 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days