Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Baron Leong expects UK to hold free elections but it's 'too much and unfair' to ask same of Zimbabwe - how patronising

2 hrs ago | Views
There are four tenets to rule of law:

1) The law must be simple, concise, relevant, and easily enforceable

2) No one is above the law, especially those in positions of power and authority who will often be tempted to abuse their position for selfish gain.

3) Those empower to apply and enforce the law must do so without fear or favour

4) Society must stand firm in defending rule of law in the interest of justice and fair play because we all benefit from the stability, prosperity and progress rule of law engenders. One of the root causes of the chaos and human suffering today is the willingness of some people to compromise on anyone or all the four tenets of rule of law out of ignorance or worse.

"The upcoming general elections in Zimbabwe should be a highlight of the country's willingness to re-join the Commonwealth but so far, nothing is pointing in that direction, according to Sonny Leong, a British Labour Party legislator," reported News24 on the recent House of Lords debate.

"In the context of Zimbabwe's application to re-join the Commonwealth, the 2023 election could and should be an opportunity for the government to demonstrate its democratic credentials. Sadly, the portents are not good," admitted Baron Leong.

Therefore, asking too much of Zimbabwe was not fair.

"The Commonwealth is a progressive block, however, that does not make me blind to the flaws and inconsistencies of the organisation and its constituent nations," he continued.

"On the issue of capital punishment, for example, only 37% of Commonwealth countries have abolished the death penalty in law, compared with 57% of all countries internationally."

Zimbabwe was not booted out of the Commonwealth in 2003 because it had capital punishment on its statute books so the honourable Baron's last remark must be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. Zimbabwe was booted out of the Commonwealth for repeatedly failing to uphold the Commonwealth democratic values of rule of law, justice and respect of freedoms and rights of all as spelt out in the 1991 Harare Declaration.

If Zimbabwe was readmitted into the Commonwealth before the 2023 elections and Zanu PF once again blatantly rigs the elections by violating failing to produce a verified voters' roll, by using wanton violence, etc., etc. What will the Commonwealth do?

Will Commonwealth turn a blind eye to the blatant violation of the Harare Declaration or suspend Zimbabwe just a few months after readmitting it? Baron Leong has admitted himself that all the signs are Zanu PF is rigging the 2023 elections and so to go ahead with the readmission is fool hardy, to say the least.

However, if Zanu PF rigs the 2023 elections and Zimbabwe is not suspended from the Commonwealth then the organisation might just as well rip up the Harare Declaration.

The people of Zimbabwe are fighting for their basic freedoms, human rights including the right to a meaning vote and even the right to life. It is all very well for people like Baron Leong, the ripping up the Harare Declaration will not matter to him since he has already secured his basic freedoms and rights. To Baron Leong asking Zanu PF to uphold the rule of law and respect the right to life is "asking too much and unfair". It is a matter of life and death to the ordinary Zimbabwean whose hopes and dreams have been crashed underfoot by the regime.

Indeed, Zimbabwe will be forced to walk out of the Commonwealth at the earliest opportunity in protest the readmission of the country to appease Zanu PF at the ordinary people's expense. How can Zimbabwe remain a member of an organisation prone to such callous indifference to the long suffering of the ordinary Zimbabweans and to their aspiration for freedom and human dignity!


Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

CCC fishing for coalition but will participate in 2023 no matter what for same reason - greed

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

'Why was Army granted licence to export lithium ore?' - Not because ZDI is on sanctions, there're no investors

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

What type of person would continue believing endless empty promises by Zimbabwe regime?

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Next, university graduates will be 'hailing' Mnangagwa for capping them!

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

In a normal country, both ZANU PF and CCC/MDC would be history!

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Man arrested for stoning police officers

5 hrs ago | 533 Views

Econet among Africa's top 250 companies

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Warriors barred from CHAN

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

Nust students complex awaits Mnangagwa commissioning

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zimsec speaks on O Level exams results

6 hrs ago | 2500 Views

Fugitive ex-killer cop repatriated back to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 788 Views

Bulawayo to launch another clean-up campaign

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

22-seater Zimbabwean kombi with 32 passengers impounded in SA

7 hrs ago | 501 Views

Chamisa lashes out at critics

7 hrs ago | 501 Views

They want Chibaya in jail says Mahere

7 hrs ago | 357 Views

Musanhi leaks own chats with Susan Mutami

7 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Masiyiwa 7th as Forbes release latest list of Africa's billionaires

7 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Collapse of Gutu South constituency challenged

7 hrs ago | 235 Views

Former MDC party officials resist their suspension

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

D'Banj sings praises for Mnangagwa upon arrival into Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 305 Views

Another CCC MP arrested

7 hrs ago | 677 Views

NewsDay editor resigns after Mnangagwa spokesman claims he is on payroll

7 hrs ago | 740 Views

Mwonzora suspends seven senior members

12 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Zimbabwe police dragged to Zanu-PF ideology classes

15 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Zanu-PF thrives on chaos

15 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe in 2023: There is great disorder, chaos under the heavens

15 hrs ago | 796 Views

Zambia's Hichilema urged to rally West to lift Zimbabwe sanctions

15 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Zanu-PF suspends Mashonaland West youth league chairperson

15 hrs ago | 779 Views

Fisherman falls into 15-metre gorge in Zambezi river

16 Jan 2023 at 19:33hrs | 2113 Views

Zimbabwe's gold coins selling at above $2,000 each

16 Jan 2023 at 19:09hrs | 2167 Views

Mozambique decline to hand over fugitive Wedza triple murder suspect to Zimbabwe?

16 Jan 2023 at 18:46hrs | 3757 Views

Zimbabwean 'Obama' turns down Chamisa party overtures

16 Jan 2023 at 18:36hrs | 3315 Views

Zimbabweans in SA in limbo over ZEPs waiver applications

16 Jan 2023 at 18:31hrs | 1653 Views

Police arrest hit and run driver

16 Jan 2023 at 18:31hrs | 1473 Views

ZEC has final say on the delimitation process

16 Jan 2023 at 18:31hrs | 920 Views

Kariba dam water level increases sharply

16 Jan 2023 at 17:40hrs | 10102 Views

Man stabs girlfriend with a hot knife

16 Jan 2023 at 17:36hrs | 1027 Views

Illegal vendors crowding the city's streets are not originally from Bulawayo

16 Jan 2023 at 16:28hrs | 1296 Views

Push for return of Zapu properties intensifies

16 Jan 2023 at 16:28hrs | 618 Views

Vendors attack council police

16 Jan 2023 at 16:27hrs | 670 Views

Dembare barred from Malawi

16 Jan 2023 at 16:26hrs | 815 Views

Africa and Technology in Sports

16 Jan 2023 at 16:26hrs | 684 Views

Zimbabweans hope for peaceful, free and fair 2023 elections

16 Jan 2023 at 16:25hrs | 186 Views

CCC MP, 24 activists to spend third night in custody

16 Jan 2023 at 16:25hrs | 388 Views

Zimbabwe elections already rigged?

16 Jan 2023 at 16:25hrs | 258 Views

Zanu-PF in 4ED nightmare

16 Jan 2023 at 16:24hrs | 657 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants elections not war

16 Jan 2023 at 16:24hrs | 88 Views

Zimbabwe among top 24 tourists destinations

16 Jan 2023 at 16:23hrs | 117 Views

Police dispatched helicopter in hunt for killer cop

16 Jan 2023 at 16:23hrs | 439 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days