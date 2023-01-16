Baron Leong expects UK to hold free elections but it's 'too much and unfair' to ask same of Zimbabwe - how patronising

Opinion / Columnist

There are four tenets to rule of law:1) The law must be simple, concise, relevant, and easily enforceable2) No one is above the law, especially those in positions of power and authority who will often be tempted to abuse their position for selfish gain.3) Those empower to apply and enforce the law must do so without fear or favour4) Society must stand firm in defending rule of law in the interest of justice and fair play because we all benefit from the stability, prosperity and progress rule of law engenders. One of the root causes of the chaos and human suffering today is the willingness of some people to compromise on anyone or all the four tenets of rule of law out of ignorance or worse."The upcoming general elections in Zimbabwe should be a highlight of the country's willingness to re-join the Commonwealth but so far, nothing is pointing in that direction, according to Sonny Leong, a British Labour Party legislator," reported News24 on the recent House of Lords debate."In the context of Zimbabwe's application to re-join the Commonwealth, the 2023 election could and should be an opportunity for the government to demonstrate its democratic credentials. Sadly, the portents are not good," admitted Baron Leong.Therefore, asking too much of Zimbabwe was not fair."The Commonwealth is a progressive block, however, that does not make me blind to the flaws and inconsistencies of the organisation and its constituent nations," he continued."On the issue of capital punishment, for example, only 37% of Commonwealth countries have abolished the death penalty in law, compared with 57% of all countries internationally."Zimbabwe was not booted out of the Commonwealth in 2003 because it had capital punishment on its statute books so the honourable Baron's last remark must be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. Zimbabwe was booted out of the Commonwealth for repeatedly failing to uphold the Commonwealth democratic values of rule of law, justice and respect of freedoms and rights of all as spelt out in the 1991 Harare Declaration.If Zimbabwe was readmitted into the Commonwealth before the 2023 elections and Zanu PF once again blatantly rigs the elections by violating failing to produce a verified voters' roll, by using wanton violence, etc., etc. What will the Commonwealth do?Will Commonwealth turn a blind eye to the blatant violation of the Harare Declaration or suspend Zimbabwe just a few months after readmitting it? Baron Leong has admitted himself that all the signs are Zanu PF is rigging the 2023 elections and so to go ahead with the readmission is fool hardy, to say the least.However, if Zanu PF rigs the 2023 elections and Zimbabwe is not suspended from the Commonwealth then the organisation might just as well rip up the Harare Declaration.The people of Zimbabwe are fighting for their basic freedoms, human rights including the right to a meaning vote and even the right to life. It is all very well for people like Baron Leong, the ripping up the Harare Declaration will not matter to him since he has already secured his basic freedoms and rights. To Baron Leong asking Zanu PF to uphold the rule of law and respect the right to life is "asking too much and unfair". It is a matter of life and death to the ordinary Zimbabwean whose hopes and dreams have been crashed underfoot by the regime.Indeed, Zimbabwe will be forced to walk out of the Commonwealth at the earliest opportunity in protest the readmission of the country to appease Zanu PF at the ordinary people's expense. How can Zimbabwe remain a member of an organisation prone to such callous indifference to the long suffering of the ordinary Zimbabweans and to their aspiration for freedom and human dignity!