Job Sikhala for CCC President

Opinion / Columnist

If tribalist CCC members are serious about replacing the terrorist ZANU PF government, they must, as a matter of urgency, install firebrand, Job Sikhala or Tendai Biti as CCC President.But if they want to continue receiving free political and economic stress relief sesssions through Nelson Chamisa's jokes and kindergarten games via political rallies, then they must keep clownish and clueless Chamisa as their President.A short time in the rough Zimbabwe political arena has exposed Chamisa as a clueless charlatan, pathological liar, Shona supremacist, corrupt and lily livered leader who has a huge appetite for absolute power and dictatorship.Unlike Job Sikhala, Tendai Biti and the late President of MDC, Morgan Tsvangirai, he commands little to zero international support. This fundamental constituency cannot be swayed by school-boy lies. They are not like poor peasants somewhere in Murewa who would clap hands and ululate at every word of deception that comes out of Chamisa's mouth. It digs deeper than CCC. That is, charisma, character and colour, to check consistency, capacity as well as reliability, qualities which Chamisa lacks.ZANU-PF political strategy is 85% hard power and only 15% soft power. A genocide where more than 40 000 innocent Matabele civilians including women and children were murdered,MDC supporters that were killed, and a coup is enough evidence that ZANU- PF is a terrorist organisation.It cannot be removed from power by an over ambitious "cheese-boy" who is even afraid of his own shadow. It will take a man who is prepared to offer the highest sacrifice that is his life to remove ZANU- PF. The bulldozing type like Job Sikhala is the Joshua needed to bring down the high walls of Jericko, conquer the terrorist ZANU- PF and deliver his own people from oppression.It is not by coincidence or mistake that he is languishing in prison, denied bail. He is a real threat to power and those who hold it fear him. He is like Joshua Nkomo before ZAPU was swallowed by ZANU- PF. They were so scared of him that they wanted him dead. The likes of MLO President, Cde Paul Siwela. His name sends shock- waves down their spines. He has been in and out of Zimbabwe prisons countless times, survived many assassination attempts. Although living in exile now, his home has been raided more than 7 times in his absence by Zimbabwe security agencies.We know how ZANU- PF behaves when it is threatened. As the lion would not be bothered by the presence of a tortoise, ZANU-PF is not troubled by the presence of a toothless dog like Chamisa. They let him criss- cross the country providing "poli-tainment" to his supporters without disturbance. Who would interrupt their enemy when he is foolishly shooting himself in the foot.Nelson has funds, material and mass power at is disposal to put pressure on Mnangagwa to release Job Sikhala. However, he is a self centered tin pot dictator. CCC is Chamisa and Chamisa is CCC. All the attention must go to him at the expense of the cause. Chamisa chete chete is what CCC stands for.Zimbabwe is rich in mineral deposits that the likes of Emmerson Mnangagwa and Constantino Chiwenga have been plundering for over 40 years. Top ZANU- PF leaders including military own more than 5 farms each, grabbed from white farmers. They have amassed huge amounts of wealth through corruption and stealing. The resent discovery of oil has raised the stakes.They have committed an unforgivable act of genocide in Matabeleland in which more than 40 000 innocent Matabele civilians were murdered, more than 100 000 Matabele women were raped, more than 100 000 Matabeles burnt down and more than 1 million Matabeles displaced into neighbouring countries. More than 4 million Matabeles that remain in Zimbabwe face tribal marginalisation.Losing power to an opposition party means they may lose their loot and face justice for genocide, gross human rights abuse, stealing and corruption like Al Bashir of Sudan. This is the kind of humiliation all the ZANU- PF leaders would not stand. They would rather hold on to power until donkeys grow horns.For ZANU PF, political power is not abused for the purposes of stealing and corruption only but also used as protection for corrupt and genocidal leaders. Snatching it from their hands is certainly not a job for mama's boy.For the people of Matabeleland, your eyes and all efforts should be focused on the cause to break away from Zimbabwe and restore the independent and sovereign Matabeleland state. Restore your culture, identity, dignity, pride and live free from black tribal oppression.Izenzo kungemazwi!Israel DubeSecretary for Information and Public Affairs