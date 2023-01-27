Support ED all you want, but please don't blaspheme the name of our God!

Opinion / Columnist

The Apostle Paul was right!

"The love of money is the root of all evil"!And, tragically these words have been proven more real in the Christian church itself – than in what we may regard as the 'world'.In fact, this love of money not only was what motivated Judas Iscariot into betraying our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ – after being offered thirty pieces of silver by the priests of the Temple – but, was the main factor for the institutionalization of the Christian body into what we today term 'churches'.The advent of church organizations as we have known them for the past 1,698 years – since the Roman Emperor Constantine ordered the First Council of Nicaea in AD 325 – was more an act of the love for money and power, than a genuine passion for Jesus Christ and a desire to spread His Gospel.Is it, then, surprising that the 'modern day' church is a far cry from the original gatherings of saints that we read in the Holy Bible – which is now driven by self-serving interests, founded on unbiblical and even anti-Christ teachings?That is why some of these so-called ‘Christians' have been at the forefront of promoting slavery and colonialism – under a distorted understanding and interpretation of some Old Testament scriptures.There have been those involved in murderous Crusades and Inquisitions – with the cold-blooded burning at the stake of those deemed have committed heresies, or were pagans or unbelievers.Furthermore, today we find them supporting oppressive brutal regimes.It would interest many to learn that, even the Nazis, under Adolf Hitler, were supported, in part, by supposed 'Christians' – who regarded the persecution and genocide against the Jews (Holocaust) as some depraved way of punishing those who crucified Jesus.That is the main reason – although, being a devout and devoted Christian myself – I choose not to belong to, or attend, any 'Christian church'.I prefer to study the Scriptures on my own, whilst being directly led by the Holy Sprit in all what I do, say, or think – since, the 'church' we witness today is a huge scandalous sham.Therefore, it never shocks me when I witness those who claim to be Christians in Zimbabwe, openly throwing their weight behind a ruthless barbaric kleptomaniac regime led by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.I watch as the so-called 'Pastors 4 ED', as well as other church organizations – such as, Mapostori (Apostolic Faith), ZCC (Zimbabwe Christian Church), UFIC (Emmanuel Makandiwa), Andrew Wutaunashe (Family of God), amongst a whole host – unashamedly parade themselves as fervent supporters of the Zimbabwe leader, and the ruling ZANU PF party.This is notwithstanding the undeniable fact that these are the same political elite who have the blood of innocent civilians dripping from their hands – after the continued brutal savage massacring of perceived opposition followers, or any other voices of dissent.Not only that, but they are also responsible for the untold poverty and misery of millions of ordinary Zimbabweans – who have been reduced to destitutes and paupers, in a country endowed with vast natural resources, envied all across the world – yet, have been callously and greedily plundered by a small ruling class for their own enrichment, at the expense of the nation.Then, we find those – who loudly and proudly proclaim themselves to be loyal and faithful disciples of Jesus Christ – putting their full backing for such evil and wickedness!It appears some of today's church organizations have no interest whatsoever in distancing themselves from the dark past of standing with, or even leading in, slavery and colonialism – which has been the most disgraceful and disgusting legacy associated with our beloved faith for nearly two millennia.How does a pastor or any Christian marry the beautiful teachings of Jesus and His Apostles – which are there for everyone to read and study for themselves in the Bible – and, the undoubted works of the Devil himself, which we witness being practiced by the ZANU PF regime?How can the two ever be aligned?Is it, then, any wonder so many people now view Christianity in very bad light – as nothing more than a grouping of cults, who are inspired by the love of money (and, any other worldly materialist pursuits), are self-righteous, and never showing any real love for anyone besides themselves?In fact, some of these church organizations seem to worship their leaders more than they do Jehovah God, or our Lord Jesus Christ.I have always believed that these so-called Christians would be more offended and even uncontrollably angry if their church leaders were questioned or insulted – than they would if someone had uttered something terrible about Jesus.Not that we should ever be offended or angered in the event of our God being insulted – since, we are led by the spirit of joy, peace, love, self-control, perseverance, gentleness, goodness, kindness and faithfulness.Nevertheless, what we see, in horror, in some Christian organizations today is exactly how cults operate!Which explains why a clearly satanic government, as that of Zimbabwe, will target (and, successfully find) church leaders – possibly bribed with all manner of immense wealth, to deliberately twist scripture and misled their congregations – thereby, duping them into supporting evil.Let us be abundantly open with each other.I, as a loyal follower and believer of Christ, submit myself to the authorities in this country.Mnangagwa is my president, and I recognize him as having authority over me.Nonetheless, that can never, and will never, be translated into me throwing my weight behind him, and declaring my undying support for him and his administration – which has heartlessly ruined the lives and livelihoods of millions of ordinary Zimbabweans.Never, ever!Let us remember that even Jesus submitted himself to the people who arrested, judged and crucified him – going as far as praying for God to forgive them – since, they were in authority.Yet, no matter how we may want to stretch our imaginations, there is no way He (Jesus) or His disciples could ever, and were going to, shower High Priest Joseph Caiaphas, or Herod Antipas, or Pontius Pilate with unbridled praise.Thus, as much as I may submit myself to the authorities in this country – I will ever back such diabolical people, who have done nothing but to steal, kill and destroy, in typical fashion of their father, Satan!We now desperately need a bold breed of Christians, who are prepared to courageously stand for justice – speaking for the voiceless and oppressed.That is the Christian thing to do!Genuine believers and followers of Christ fear no evil – as Jehovah God is with us, and never gave us a spirit of fear – but, of power, of love, and of a sound mind.We stand firmly and unflinchingly for the truth - and, the truth is that, we are being led by a government that knows no God, and is inspired by the devil.No real Christian can support that!So, anyone who wants to support Mnangagwa can freely do so – but, please, do not blaspheme the name of our God!● Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate, writer, researcher, and social commentator. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com