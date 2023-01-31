Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF and the opposition fooled by the vendors in virtually every urban area

7 hrs ago | Views
Vendors have turned most urban centres into markets as they sell anything from food stuffs, clothing, cellphones and accessories. This is all done in the side walks commonly referred as pavements thereby making movement difficult along the side walks as one can bump into toddlers who will be running around or hit on their wares spread in the pavements.

While local authorities have put in place markets designated as selling places these have been shunned for a variety of reasons.ln the end no money is generated from these designated markets towards the local authorities as selling in the streets is a free for all.One can just look for an open space.

This is all done in front of municipal police who engage vendors in running battles almost daily. This has brought urban areas into dirty areas with litter all over as well as male vendors on some occasion drinking the common "Super chibuku" without fear of arrest.

Once in a while the local authority will seek the national police to clear the illegal vendors, who just disappear only to reappear with much stronger determination.

Why are they not deterred by arrests on their colleagues?

Vendors will use the political trump card as they will claim to belong mostly to Zanu pf .If they truly belonged to Zanu pf the ruling party would not be suffering defeats in urban councils election, for instance . The vendors have the political parties in the palm of their hands as they act like they can determine the outcome of elections .

Recently in Chivhu "Vendors for ED"
were seen celebrating the presence of Nelson Chamisa who had passed through the small town in Mashonaland East. As I write this there is a witch hunt going on in the small town as they try to identify those who jostled to see the CCC leader.

It can only mean one thing.

Vendors have managed to fool those seeking to be elected into office as they can don party regalia when the municipal conducts it's operations to remove them from their illegal selling points.

Local authorities instead of decrying slump in revenue collection could do better to remove these vendors who have made streets an eyesore and place them in their rightful selling zones were they will pay monthly.

Our once beautiful towns are now a pale shadow of what they used to be like . Bulawayo was one of the most beautiful cities but now it's totally different, Harare, Gweru have not been left out and other towns.

The local authorities run by the opposition have watched from the start doing little in fear of losing their councilor positions which give them access to the gravy train. If this issue had been dealt with long back it would be a totally different story.

Cry our beloved cities.

Source - AT Kadada
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Zimbabwe High Court judge survives shooting outside Harare home

4 hrs ago | 544 Views

Zimbabwe keeps western diplomats away from Lukashenko

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Police spokesperson subpoenaed to testify in Mahere police 'baby murder' tweet

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Bulawayo mayor wants city's road rehab programme scrapped

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Measles vaccination campaign rolled out

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

New Magwegwe family seeks funds to get bone marrow treatment for son in India

7 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative: Submission for Electoral Amendment Bill

7 hrs ago | 292 Views

Lukashenko's eagerness for Mnangagwa to win elections casts serious doubts over credibility of deals signed!

11 hrs ago | 862 Views

Rapist jailed 20 years

12 hrs ago | 561 Views

Mental health patient kills own father

15 hrs ago | 715 Views

Stolen Zim truck recovered near Mozambique border

16 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko swap stuffed lion for tractor

16 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Mnangagwa hints at July general election

16 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Jilted girlfriend incriminates lover in vehicle theft

16 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among most corrupt countries, latest survey reveals

16 hrs ago | 578 Views

Belarus not coming to colonise Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 316 Views

Grace Mugabe funded Chamisa's 2018 campaign

16 hrs ago | 859 Views

President Alexander Lukashenko warns Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 764 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF has already won 2023 elections'

16 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

16 hrs ago | 642 Views

'Zimbabweans are angry'

16 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Vendors4ED, Council clash

16 hrs ago | 315 Views

Driver flees fatal accident scene

16 hrs ago | 463 Views

Man jailed 15 yrs for raping daughter (5)

16 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe govt gazettes new Police Amendment Bill

16 hrs ago | 371 Views

'Sikhala must be released on health grounds'

16 hrs ago | 400 Views

Midlands inches closer to 2030 rural electrification target

16 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF commissions borehole twice

16 hrs ago | 236 Views

How some people make money by analysing betting odds

16 hrs ago | 162 Views

'Biti's ConCourt application frivolous'

16 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Civil servants forced to buy Zanu-PF cards'

16 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe desperately needs leadership renewal

16 hrs ago | 247 Views

Hichilema must push Zimbabwe diaspora vote case

16 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Chief Maduna

16 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimasco readies to commence production

16 hrs ago | 106 Views

Woman kidnapped, drugged and robbed by Honda Fit crew

16 hrs ago | 258 Views

Theileriosis kills hundreds of cattle in Matabeleland South

16 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chiwenga in Tanzania

16 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko to visit Victoria Falls today

16 hrs ago | 105 Views

Gold thief killed at girlfriend's house

16 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chamisa promises to turn Zimbabwe around in no time

22 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Apostle nabbed for duping pastor

23 hrs ago | 807 Views

Donel's song featured in new movie 'FEAR'

23 hrs ago | 402 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo praises Mnangagwa government

23 hrs ago | 2163 Views

WATCH: Govt declares quarantine... sends chemicals to contain disease

24 hrs ago | 1086 Views

No to lip service, says Zanu PF

24 hrs ago | 367 Views

Marvelous Nakamba lands at Luton Town

24 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/AIDS fight

24 hrs ago | 164 Views

Bush sex lands man in jail

31 Jan 2023 at 16:50hrs | 3146 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days