Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Why have Smith's prophetic words about Zimbabwe come to pass?

41 mins ago | Views
If ever there were any painful words spoken about an independent Zimbabwe - none, arguably, can surpass those supposedly uttered by Rhodesia Prime Minister Ian Douglas Smith.

He is alleged to have commented, "If blacks are to rule themselves, people in towns will walk on sewage until they believe it's normal, all the gains from colonization will vanish, infrastructure will collapse, roads will be impassable, trains will kill people until they're abandoned as an usable mode of transport, hospitals will be closed, farms will be grabbed and nothing to feed the people".

Can anyone, who wants to be brutally honest with himself, ever dispute the truths packed in these prophetic words?

Whenever I read these words, my heart is wrenched with unmanageable torment and torture!

Yet, not at the audacity of the colonial leader saying such words - rather, at the piercing truths and accuracy contained.

I find myself wondering why.

The same troubling question gripped me this morning, as I watched local 3kTV news - where they highlighted the flow of sewage on the streets of Sunningdale, which is reported to have become a permanent feature of suburbs of the capital Harare.

To add insult to injury, these are the same towns and cities that have gone for months and even years without any potable tap water in homes - and, have to rely on boreholes sparsely distributed distances away.

Of course, in addition to such deplorable disgraceful scenes - most of our roads in Zimbabwe have definitely become impassable - due to neglect and a total lack of significant repair, resulting in humongous potholes resembling warzone craters.

As a matter of fact, there has not been any significant construction of new roads in the country for the past four decades - with most roadworks merely being the expansion of narrow roads from the colonial era, and the rehabilitation of a few others.

When it comes to infrastructure - the tragic truth is that, most of what we are still using, some 43 years after acquiring our independence from Britain, is also from colonial times - meaning that, they have seen better days, and most nearly in a state of dilapidation.

This is compounded by a sickening lack of care and proper upkeep - since, these various infrastructures, as hospitals, schools, bridges, and other buildings were of top quality - and, could have easily still been in excellent shape, had we looked after them.

Nonetheless, what we find are hospitals, schools, bridges and various buildings, which could actually have been preserved for posterity and as heritage sites - being reduced to eyesores, which have become a humiliating sight.

Not only that, but our institutions are now teetering on the brink of collapse - without the most basic of necessities, such as text and exercise books, or chalk, let alone modern science and technology equipment - four decades after what was supposed to be our self-determination as the majority of Zimbabwe.

Our health care facilities are practically dysfunctional - operating without simple pain killers, protective gloves, antiseptic ointment, antibiotics, anesthetic or surgical equipment - whilst, countless cancer patients face needless anguishing deaths, due to the disrepair of the handful of available radiotherapy machines.

To make matters worse, infrastructure that had been constructed post-independence is so substandard to the extent that, ironically, is the one appearing much older than that built in the 1950s and 60s.

It is never surprising learning that, after a heavy storm - bridges and buildings that have been swept or blown away are the recent ones, built after independence - yet, colonial structures remain unscathed.

In fact, in my own hometown of Redcliff - an ECD (early childhood development) classroom block constructed with the aid of the military about five years ago, now appears worn-out, with paint having peeled off or faded, with rainwater gutters falling apart - yet, the rest of the over sixty-year-old Redcliff Primary School still looks relatively intact.

I will not say much about the country's railway service - which ceased proper operations decades ago, mainly as a consequence of ramshackle trains, which are now only fit for museums - and, their continued use now posing a grave danger to passengers.

Furthermore, industries, mining companies and commercial farms, which used to be the mainstay of our railways, have largely been destroyed - on account of massive corruption, mismanagement, and an economy that has spent the past two decades in the intensive care unit.

Why have we failed to govern ourselves to such shocking and shameful levels?

Surely, do we not feel a sense of embarrassment when we read, or even see with own eyes, such depths of failure and ruination?

Having waged the armed liberation struggle on the basis of the cruelty, unfairness and injustices of colonialization - should our country now not be far much advanced and developed, with the citizenry enjoying a higher standard of living - than the Rhodesia era?

Should we not be boasting of how colonialism had kept us down as the majority - yet, now living the best life, only comparable to those Western countries that colonized us?

However, we find ourselves in a worse place - standards having severely depreciated, and our livelihoods trapped in poverty and sorrow.

Do we even look ourselves in the mirror - without ever resorting to blaming anyone else for the shameless destruction we have brought upon our country?

In this discourse, I am not even going to point a finger at any particularly group - since all of us need to take full responsibility for how our once beautiful prosperous country has turned out.

Each and every one of us has a role to play in the advancement and development of our own nation.

What does it take for me to ensure that my own son's school, or our local clinic, or the community in general is well kempt and everything working as is intended?

Surely, are we unable of taking our slashers to cut all that long grass in our neighborhoods, or repairing those chairs and desks our children are using in schools, or stop throwing litter all over the place?

It is rather silly and ridiculous watching all those people driving their expensive Toyota Fortuners and Prados on streets that are riddled with potholes and lacking adequate lightning.

What stops them from putting their monies together to have their roads and street lights fixed?

Of course, I cannot end without also referencing our leaders, who prefer looting our vast national resources - which built that wonderful developed country we inherited at independence, in the first place - for their own self-aggrandizement, whilst the rest of the country falls apart.

What was the purpose of this so-called ‘majority rule', if we are unable or unwilling to take good care of ourselves and our country?

Are we to say that all those lives that were lost during the liberation struggle perished so that sewage can glow freely on our streets, hospitals turned into death traps, schools producing mindless robots, urban areas going without water, and our infrastructure crumbling right in front of our eyes?

Did our fathers and mothers go to war so that we go hungry in a dysfunctional  economy - where only those in power, and aligned to them, have access to everything?

My own take is that we, as Zimbabweans, are a selfish lot!

We only consider what is good for our own selves as individuals, and our families - with scant regard for the greater interest of our communities and nation.

Is that not the same reason someone riding in his car would rather thrown litter out of the window onto the road - as he prefers cleanliness in his own surrounds - without a care for the filth he has left behind?

Nevertheless, our selfish attitude only exposes a worrying absence of wisdom and intelligence - since, lack of concern for others and what we have around us, will eventually catch up with us, and adversely affected our own lives.

We need to move away from this selfishness - but, start placing the interests of our communities and country ahead of our own.

Unless and until we have a total change of mindset, then Smith's words will always be there, in living proof, right in front of us.

As hurtful as they are - but, they are as true as they were prophetic.

We have absolutely no one to blame for the manner we have ruined our own country.

- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate, writer, researcher, and social commentator. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com


Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Maranatha learner collapses, dies during sports

9 mins ago | 17 Views

Mt Darwin man killed, hanged on a tree

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Woman acquitted of killing husband during Valentine's Day fracas

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

National Foods hires Sikandar Raza as brand ambassador

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Amnesty International pleads with Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Chamisa's 26 activists remanded to April 26

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Zanu-PF preparing for early polls'

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

6 die of diarrhoea in Harare

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe re-registers closed schools to absorb returnees' children

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe govt zeroes in on rogue teachers

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF gears up nationwide cell building and verification exercise

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

ZimCopter inventor still wants to fly

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

South African-based armed robbers, team up with locals to terrorise Harare residents

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chiwenga demands plastic bottle deposits

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Results for 4 961 0-Level cheats nullified

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe government denies Mnangagwa handed final delimitation report

14 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zanu-PF tussles with CCC in rural areas

14 hrs ago | 758 Views

Mubobobo man rubs manhood against woman in bank queue

14 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Otis 'The Flow' Fraser back in town

14 hrs ago | 546 Views

Birthday celebrations turn tragic

14 hrs ago | 887 Views

Man threatens to kill wife for cooking imboza

14 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zimsec 2022 O'level results out

14 hrs ago | 285 Views

BCC confiscates 2 232kg of condemned meat

14 hrs ago | 150 Views

Polad gobbles millions in taxpayers' money

14 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe records US$2bn trade deficit for 2022

14 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries to hit 40 tonnes

14 hrs ago | 50 Views

WATCH: Latest on ZEP holders in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 799 Views

'We are not yet On Air' Army backed NRTV says

17 hrs ago | 293 Views

Farmers embrace traditional grains

17 hrs ago | 132 Views

Airforce of Zimbabwe warns against fake mass recruitment exercise

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

Two pilots die as aircraft crashes in Gweru

18 hrs ago | 788 Views

WATCH: Chigumba hands over final ZEC report to Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 874 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko mocks South Africans for staying in shacks

22 hrs ago | 3248 Views

Mine workers attack illegal miners

23 hrs ago | 561 Views

Business of Arts seminar for SADC artists planned

03 Feb 2023 at 09:16hrs | 106 Views

CCC leader distributes 45 letters to 45 Luveve Pastors on Chamisa birthday

03 Feb 2023 at 08:45hrs | 1374 Views

Passenger steals US$65 000 and flees into the bush

03 Feb 2023 at 08:35hrs | 2869 Views

Afri-USA Initiative to launch Mat North Investment guide

03 Feb 2023 at 07:39hrs | 381 Views

Former Zim health deputy minister denied conjugal rights by wife

03 Feb 2023 at 07:31hrs | 5086 Views

Lukashenko pushes for Zimbabwe - Mozambique economic ties

03 Feb 2023 at 07:28hrs | 767 Views

Zanu-PF youth reads riot act

03 Feb 2023 at 07:24hrs | 588 Views

Energy Minister grilled over electricity crisis

03 Feb 2023 at 07:23hrs | 703 Views

Fake Zambian University recruitment agents target foreign students

03 Feb 2023 at 07:21hrs | 1058 Views

Chicken Slice say Chicken Inn are bullies

03 Feb 2023 at 07:11hrs | 1170 Views

ZBC workers demand US$ salaries, land

03 Feb 2023 at 07:07hrs | 660 Views

Health experts concern over govt's lazy approach to new COVID-19 wave

03 Feb 2023 at 07:05hrs | 295 Views

Soldier rapes girl (15) offers her US$1 for silence

03 Feb 2023 at 06:57hrs | 698 Views

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North starts campaigns for Mnangagwa

03 Feb 2023 at 06:54hrs | 198 Views

Councillors force premature Egodini Terminus opening

03 Feb 2023 at 06:50hrs | 1560 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days