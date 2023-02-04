Opinion / Columnist

As the 2023 elections in Zimbabwe approach, one candidate stands out as the leader the country needs to overcome its economic and social challenges: Saviour Kasukuwere. The 53-year-old former Cabinet minister is a seasoned politician with a proven track record of implementing policies that promote economic growth and political stability.Kasukuwere, who served as Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, has a long history of working to improve the lives of Zimbabweans. He is well-known for his efforts to promote economic development and create jobs, particularly in the country's rural areas. During his tenure, he implemented a number of programs aimed at supporting small businesses and farmers, which helped to increase agricultural production and reduce poverty.In addition to his economic expertise, Kasukuwere is also a skilled diplomat who has built strong relationships with international organizations and other countries. He has worked closely with the African Development Bank and the World Bank to secure funding for projects aimed at improving infrastructure and promoting economic growth. He also has a good standing with international community that could be beneficial for Zimbabwe.But perhaps most importantly, Kasukuwere is a leader who is committed to reducing corruption and fostering political stability. He has been a vocal critic of corruption and has worked to improve transparency and accountability in government. He has also been a strong advocate for human rights and democracy, and has shown a deep commitment to the rule of law.In a country that has been plagued by economic turmoil and political instability, Kasukuwere's leadership and vision would be a welcome change. He has the experience, knowledge and the ability to turn the country around. He has a solid plan to address the economic crisis and to unite the country. He is a leader who understands the needs of the country and its people and is committed to working for the betterment of all Zimbabweans.As a business-minded leader who has the ability to attract international investment, he would be able to jumpstart the country's economy, create jobs and improve the standard of living for all citizens. Saviour Kasukuwere is the leader that Zimbabwe needs to overcome its challenges and move forward towards a brighter future.Kasukuwere's vision for Zimbabwe is one of inclusive growth and development. He believes that in order for the country to truly prosper, it must be built on a foundation of economic, political and social stability. He is a firm believer in the power of private enterprise and has made it clear that he will work to create a business-friendly environment that will attract investment and create jobs.One of the key components of Kasukuwere's economic plan is to focus on the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). He understands that SMEs are the backbone of any economy and are critical to reducing poverty and creating jobs. He plans to provide SMEs with the support they need to grow and succeed, including access to finance, training, and market opportunities.Kasukuwere also understands the importance of addressing the country's infrastructure deficit. He plans to invest in infrastructure development, including improving road networks, power supply and water and sanitation facilities. He also plans to focus on the development of tourism, which has the potential to bring much-needed foreign currency into the country.Kasukuwere is also committed to addressing the issue of poverty and inequality in Zimbabwe. He has a track record of working to improve the lives of the most vulnerable members of society, and he plans to continue this work as president. He plans to do this by providing access to education, health care, and other basic services, as well as by implementing policies aimed at reducing poverty and inequality.From an economic perspective, Kasukuwere's policies align with the principles of neoliberalism. This theory emphasizes the role of the private sector in driving economic growth and development, and advocates for free market policies such as deregulation and privatization. Kasukuwere's plan to promote economic growth by investing in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and creating a business-friendly environment aligns with these principles. Additionally, his plan to reduce inflation and stabilize the economy aligns with the monetary policies of neoliberalism.In terms of political theory, Kasukuwere's commitment to reducing corruption, fostering political stability and promoting democracy aligns with the principles of liberal democracy. This theory emphasizes the importance of individual rights and freedoms, as well as the rule of law and accountable government. Kasukuwere's track record of advocating for transparency and accountability in government, as well as his commitment to human rights and democracy aligns with these principles.Furthermore, Kasukuwere's plan to address the user pains of ordinary Zimbabweans, such as unemployment, inflation, healthcare, education, housing, and infrastructure, aligns with the principles of social democracy. This theory emphasizes the importance of addressing socio-economic inequalities and providing access to basic services for all citizens. Kasukuwere's plan to reduce poverty and improve the standard of living for all citizens aligns with these principles.In summary, Saviour Kasukuwere's policies and plans for Zimbabwe align with the principles of neoliberalism, liberal democracy and social democracy. These economic and political theories provide a framework for addressing the challenges facing the country and improving the lives of all citizens. Additionally, Kasukuwere's track record of addressing the user pains of ordinary Zimbabweans, such as unemployment, inflation, healthcare, education, housing, and infrastructure, demonstrates his commitment to improving the lives of all citizens. As Zimbabwe prepares for the 2023 presidential elections, it is important to consider a candidate that aligns with the country's pressing needs, and Saviour Kasukuwere is that candidate.Saviour Kasukuwere is the leader that Zimbabwe needs to overcome its economic and social challenges. His track record of success, his business-minded approach, and his commitment to reducing corruption and fostering political stability make him the ideal candidate for the job. He has the vision, the experience and the determination to lead Zimbabwe towards a brighter future.As the 2023 elections approach, it's important for the people of Zimbabwe to consider the type of leader they need to address the country's challenges, and Saviour Kasukuwere is the best candidate that suits all the requirements for the country.One of the key issues facing Zimbabwe is the military's role in politics. The military has historically played a significant role in the country's political affairs, and has been accused of human rights abuses and political repression. In order to address this issue, it is important for the next president of Zimbabwe to have a clear plan for working with the military.Saviour Kasukuwere has a strong understanding of the importance of a professional and apolitical military. He plans to work closely with the military to ensure that it remains a professional and apolitical institution that serves the people of Zimbabwe. He believes that a professional military is crucial for maintaining stability and security in the country.Kasukuwere plans to work with the military to ensure that it is properly trained and equipped to carry out its constitutional duties. He also plans to work to improve the living conditions of military personnel and their families, which will help to boost morale and reduce the risk of corruption and human rights abuses.Kasukuwere also plans to work with the military to ensure that it is accountable to the people of Zimbabwe. He believes that it is important for the military to be transparent and accountable to the public, and he plans to implement measures to ensure that this is the case. He plans to establish effective oversight mechanisms to ensure that the military is held accountable for its actions and that any human rights abuses are punished.In addition, Kasukuwere plans to work with the military to promote regional stability and security. He believes that a stable and secure region is essential for the prosperity of Zimbabwe and the entire region. He will work closely with other regional leaders to ensure that the region is peaceful and that the rights of all citizens are respected.Saviour Kasukuwere has a clear plan for working with the military that focuses on maintaining a professional, apolitical and accountable institution that will serve the people of Zimbabwe. He is committed to improving the living conditions of military personnel, promoting stability and security in the region, and ensuring that any human rights abuses are punished. Kasukuwere's plan for working with the military is essential for a stable and secure Zimbabwe.