Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe govt ill-treating its diaspora citizens

2 hrs ago | Views
RECENT legislative developments in Zimbabwe portray the government as being only interested in its diaspora-based citizens when it wants them to contribute to the country's economic development and monitoring them for perceived unpatriotic activities while in foreign land, but not enabling them to enjoy their rights as the country's citizens.

Two legislative amendment Bills have been brought before Parliament. One Bill completely ignores the rights of citizens living abroad not working for government, while the other wants to punish the same citizens for unpatriotic behaviour.

Despite promises by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he would do his best to ensure that diasporans would vote in 2023, the Electoral Amendment Bill does not come with sections to allow the Zimbabweans based abroad to vote.

It is nearly five years since Mnangagwa made that promise. One would have thought that with the widely publicised praise for diaspora-based citizens by the President, who has described diaspora-based citizens as "equal to, and just as important and as deserving" as citizens based in Zimbabwe, the Bill would have accommodated citizens based in the diaspora.

While the Electoral Amendment Bill turns a blind eye to the diaspora's voting rights, a proposed edition to the Criminal Law Code Amendment Bill (The Patriotic Bill) states that any citizen or permanent resident of Zimbabwe who, within or outside Zimbabwe, actively participates in any meeting in which he knows or reasonably believes the object of the meeting involves the consideration of or planning armed intervention, to subvert or overthrow government or implement sanctions or trade boycott against Zimbabwe will be found guilty of damaging the sovereignty and national interest of Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative's concern is that the law must be applied equally to all citizens, whether they are resident in Zimbabwe or not.

If, in the course of drafting the Criminal Law Code Amendment Bill, government realised that there are Zimbabweans living abroad, they should equally have remembered that there are over five millions living abroad during the drafting of the Electoral Amendment Bill.

Legislation around voting should similarly treat citizens equally whether they are based in Zimbabwe or outside the country.

The diaspora's contribution to cash inflows has been widely acknowledged.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's 2023 Monetary Statement states how economic activity remains robust supported by strong foreign currency receipts, including diaspora remittances.

A Diaspora Desk has been set up at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to facilitate investments into the country from Zimbabwean citizens in the diaspora, and a Diaspora Bond targeting citizens living abroad has been initiated.

It is worrisome why government, through the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs ministry, only remembers its cash cow, the diaspora community, when crafting legislation to punish them for possible offences, while ignoring them when it crafts legislation that gives them the right to vote.

The Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative is appealing to other government ministries such as the Finance portfolio, which realises the importance of diaspora remittances and the Labour and Social Welfare portfolio — whose work is supported by citizens living in the diaspora in times of need — to intervene to ensure the diaspora vote is included in the proposed legislative changes.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Nurses barred from leaving Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zimbabwean woman batters husband with granite pestle and mortar as he slept on sofa

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Ramaphosa begs DD Mabuza to stay on 'until modalities of departure finalised'

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

US diplomat visits Zanu-PF to pledge Washington's support for Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zanu-PF vows to bar CCC MP from addressing gatherings, including funerals

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zanu-PF old guard wary of emerging young 'mbinga' as party primaries loom

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Biti warns Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

UK-based Vast Resources commends Mnangagwa govt

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

VillageHeads4ED to bar Chamisa's CCC in rural villages

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zanu-PF cracks the whip

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Family fumes over death of relative at hospital

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Chamisa's CCC says structures are old fashioned

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation slowing down'

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

More troubles brew for Zimsec

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Boy rapes girlfriend at her parent's home

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Belarus cashes in on Zimbabwe sanctions

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe's 'opaque' govt deals

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Big snake scares Bulawayo residents

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

'Belarus equipment to spur Zimbabwe agric'

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

ChitimachaED song released

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

RBZ to issue gold coins on demand

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF cell verification meetings continue

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Govt goes all out to complete Lupane Hospital

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe starts stockpiling lithium, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 517 Views

Waverley Blankets ownership wrangle: trial begins under private prosecution

8 hrs ago | 175 Views

Peter Ndlovu struggling to pay maintenance for his 13 children?

11 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Saviour Kasukuwere: The visionary leader Zimbabwe needs

21 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Bounty offered for Western tanks in Ukraine

22 hrs ago | 1177 Views

'Zambian leader will not change SADC stance on Zimbabwe polls'

22 hrs ago | 1860 Views

WhatsApp Hack: How to read deleted messages

22 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Teaching Jobs in UK: Eligibility criteria amended as application period opens

23 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Mliswa leaps to defence of Ginimbi's ex

23 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bribe' backfires

23 hrs ago | 3087 Views

Pressure mounts on Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Zimbabwe's diamonds sold for a song

23 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwean mental health patient jailed 4 yrs for randomly punching three people in the face in Dublin city centre

23 hrs ago | 242 Views

'I was told to stop supporting Mnangagwa'

23 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zimsec to deregister schools, centres over exam leaks

23 hrs ago | 286 Views

'Don't force parents to buy uniforms at school'

23 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa in Lupane on National Youth Day

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Desperate Zanu-PF Youth League offers free transport for voter registration

23 hrs ago | 57 Views

Unknown Brigadier-General declared a national hero

23 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe maize harvest to hit three million tonnes?

23 hrs ago | 176 Views

Guruve Arts Marimba ensemble leaves for India

05 Feb 2023 at 06:31hrs | 141 Views

Lukashenko joins Zimbabwe lithium rush

04 Feb 2023 at 20:17hrs | 1085 Views

'Mnangagwa too compromised to fight corruption'

04 Feb 2023 at 20:16hrs | 1221 Views

Zimra ordered to surrender 100 000 litres of seized fuel

04 Feb 2023 at 20:15hrs | 726 Views

Row over Zesa US$3.9m tender

04 Feb 2023 at 20:14hrs | 551 Views

Mnangagwa associate biggest winner in Zimbabwe-Belarus deals

04 Feb 2023 at 20:13hrs | 834 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days