Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe now a failed state

08 Feb 2023 at 21:05hrs | Views
The economic mismanagement and corruption under Mugabe's administration has spilled into this new dispensation of Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Every sector of economic, political and social stratus is falling apart. Zanu PF has zero implementation of policies.

Regardless of these economic troubles, many Zimbabweans have been adversely affected, lacking basic commodities and suffering from food insecurity, power shortages, record-high rates of unemployment, and the weakening of the Zimbabwean bond note.

This has been exacerbated by cracking down on NGOs private business setting a bad precedence on the engagement of private voluntary organisations.

The economy is shrinking and the future of many Zimbabweans looks bleak and gloomy.

Zanu PF is a failed state. A government that loses control after its economic collapse is labelled a failed state.

The Zanu PF government's inability to fix the economy, failure to stop the fabric moral decay and failing to solve the unemployment  crisis in the country are pointers that we need new leaders to take over.

The youths which are the backbone of the economic development in the country are now drug addicts. The Zimbabwe Republic Police must be serious about this matter and act accordingly. We are losing a generation because of this scourge.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed to address the influx of drug usage in the country which has adversely affected the young population.

He has even failed to deal with corruption which is dribbling him left, right and centre. Since he took over power through a coup from Mugabe, Mnangagwa had never positively dealt with the scourge of corruption and noone has ever been arrested and found guilty. There is no accountability and proper governance.

On education, there is nothing to write home about as exams have been leaking coupled with poor pass rates.

His engagement with Beralus one of the poorest countries in Europe led by Alexander Lukashenko, who is not even recognised in Europe and the United States after stealing the August 2020 presidential elections, shows lack of seriousness on Mnangagwa's re-engagement policies with serious nations.

Email- konileonard606@gmail.com
Twitter - @Leokoni



Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Mliswa takes Wadyajena head-on

4 hrs ago | 658 Views

Zimbabweans in fake marriages for ticket to the UK

5 hrs ago | 831 Views

A leader who always gives reasons for his failures is himself an unmitigated failure!

5 hrs ago | 238 Views

ZRP prohibits CCC rally in Mutare

13 hrs ago | 648 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns AKA

14 hrs ago | 2261 Views

BREAKING: SA rapper 'AKA' shot dead outside nightclub

17 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Prophets clash over dead snake

10 Feb 2023 at 19:42hrs | 1656 Views

Zimbabwe hit by paternity fraud

10 Feb 2023 at 19:41hrs | 2076 Views

Hubby cheats with maid, crashes car with pregnant wife inside

10 Feb 2023 at 19:41hrs | 1866 Views

Man demands midnight open-air sex from ex-lover

10 Feb 2023 at 19:41hrs | 2048 Views

Prisons officer sacked over missing food rations to be re-instated

10 Feb 2023 at 19:40hrs | 465 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally blocked

10 Feb 2023 at 19:40hrs | 571 Views

Zera shifts to monthly fuel price updates

10 Feb 2023 at 19:39hrs | 227 Views

Zimbabwe is safe from tropical storms - Dingani, Freddy

10 Feb 2023 at 19:38hrs | 250 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa appoints Adv. Ajay Singh as new Prosecutor General

10 Feb 2023 at 18:28hrs | 2191 Views

PHOTO: 1 000 CCC members defect to ZANU PF in Masvingo

10 Feb 2023 at 17:25hrs | 1230 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane crash advert causes stir on social media

10 Feb 2023 at 17:01hrs | 1637 Views

Why are online casinos growing in South Africa?

10 Feb 2023 at 14:09hrs | 105 Views

WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson shocking business deals in America

10 Feb 2023 at 13:18hrs | 699 Views

All set for the SADC Business of Art Seminar

10 Feb 2023 at 12:00hrs | 130 Views

Youngest African millionaire comes to Hustlers Summit Zimbabwe

10 Feb 2023 at 11:44hrs | 13648 Views

WATCH: Shock as Ramaphosa tears Thabo Mbeki speech apart

10 Feb 2023 at 10:45hrs | 3981 Views

Mnangagwa sends envoys to Kasukuwere

10 Feb 2023 at 08:53hrs | 4532 Views

Jonathan Moyo scoffs at survey showing voters prefer Chamisa over Mnangagwa

10 Feb 2023 at 05:43hrs | 3402 Views

SA faces largest exodus of Zimbabweans

10 Feb 2023 at 05:42hrs | 9414 Views

'Zimbabwe has no electronic trade agreements, treaties database'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 262 Views

US$88m govt deal raises stink

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 838 Views

Boy (11) hangs self, as birthday celebration turns nasty

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 1329 Views

'Drug dealers hiding behind shonalism'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 1873 Views

Harare taps run dry

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 379 Views

Zimbabwe pastor defrauds South Korean counterpart

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 482 Views

BCC must work harder to tame the traffic menace

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 184 Views

Bulawayo's Renkini a white elephant as intercity buses shun it

10 Feb 2023 at 05:39hrs | 668 Views

300 base stations set for installation

10 Feb 2023 at 05:39hrs | 362 Views

Lower 6 classes set to start Monday

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 250 Views

War vets postpone congress

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 317 Views

'Build your house in a year or lose stand'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 691 Views

Ferret team granted bail

09 Feb 2023 at 21:27hrs | 680 Views

Zimbabwe electricity crisis to ease as new Hwange unit to start operating soon

09 Feb 2023 at 20:54hrs | 894 Views

Kenyan Airways aircraft breaks down in Zimbabwe

09 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 955 Views

June exams return

09 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 484 Views

Namibian Government bans driving of second-hand in transit vehicles

09 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 868 Views

Madhuku warns delimitation report debacle could trigger constitutional crisis

09 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 670 Views

Zimbabwean villagers face eviction by Chinese lithium mining company

09 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 585 Views

Suspected armed robber killed

09 Feb 2023 at 19:34hrs | 666 Views

Where are these fruits of independence Zimbabweans are supposed to be enjoying?

09 Feb 2023 at 19:28hrs | 242 Views

Zanu-PF members are the ones who are Unpatriotic

09 Feb 2023 at 19:24hrs | 204 Views

Canada agonize readmitting Zanu PF into Commonwealth - trade democracy for ED's company, gold for fool's gold

09 Feb 2023 at 19:22hrs | 542 Views

ZanuPF nullifies suspension on party big wig

09 Feb 2023 at 16:43hrs | 923 Views

PHOTO: Tsikamutandas who violently bashed an alleged Plumtree witch in Matobo arrested

09 Feb 2023 at 12:03hrs | 2480 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days