Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa setting the tone as chief brand ambassador of Zimbabwe

14 mins ago | Views
Nations can communicate effectively by using brand ambassadors in order to position and reposition the country appropriately on the global market through cognitive, affective and symbolical routes of motivating citizens and persuasion.

Nation branding ambassadors can have a meaningful impact on rallying the citizens to a common national vision and assist in getting the country to attract positive global attention in terms of investment, talent attraction, technology and skills transfer, tourists, image and perception management.

Ambassador networks are communication channels and development resource for nations as they seek to enhance the general competitiveness of a nation. In the Zimbabwean context, under the new dispensation, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has set the right tone for the country as the Chief Brand Champion of Zimbabwe through his mantra "Zimbabwe is Open for Business," Nyika inovakwa neVene Vayo," "Leaving no one and no place behind."

The tone has turned the President to be a Brand evangelist in promoting important national brand values and identity as critical elements sacrosanct to citizen's loyalty and the bedrock upon which national development is anchored. The clarion call is that we are Zimbabwean's first, the only country we know and must be prepared to stand for against all odds.

The narrative must change and has changed to the positive and that positivity should make Zimbabwe our motherland be viewed as a "Renewed Jewel of Africa" in the next few years.

The concept of ambassador is derived from the Middle Ages linked to the history of diplomacy in Europe. In a nutshell and from history, an ambassador is a person who represents and defends the interests of a specific sovereign state in a different place or state. From a marketing perspective, therefore, the brand ambassador is a representative of brands, its identity, its values, culture, its brand visibility, image, brand character and other brand components.

In nation branding, just as in corporate branding or marketing generally a brand ambassador refers to a person of celebrity or influential status expected to support and promote a product or service. Brand ambassadors in this case, bring glamour to brands and facilitate the attraction of attention to both internal and external stakeholders.

The Highest Office on the Land has set the tone from which the citizenry should takeover in promoting national interest as we continue to address our national challenges. None but ourselves can confront our national interest head on.

We cannot sub-contract that to our external stakeholders because it's our responsibility and it's at the heart of our development as a nation. A brand ambassador constitutes a credible testimony of the distinctive character of the nation, in this context its attractiveness and can through the word of mouth effect influence others to make a brand choice.

Communication in general and the word of mouth effect in particular is an effective tool when it comes to building a positive image and influencing target groups. Through their social and occupational roles, nation brand ambassadors can get access to target groups that others may not be able to reach.

They enhance the general competitiveness of the country. The ambassadorial role was traditionally associated with a famous person and through his or her official function promotes the brand.

It is in this context, and the context of engagement and re-engagement that the Presidential tone is crucial and forms the centrality of Zimbabwe's development trajectory. It is the soul of our nationhood.

Ambassador networks are taken as a resource for mobilising local pride and boosting self-confidence of citizens of a nation and make them aware of the values and achievements of the country. This will facilitate nation's citizens to identify, understand and support nation branding efforts.

It is argued that citizens as brand ambassadors should get full explanation, context and relevance of the branding project, well before the national branding campaign is activated.

A brand ambassador such as the President is doing, becomes useful and effective to influence national cohesion towards uplifting the Zimbabwe brand. The message from the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe is clear, unambiguous, inspiring and its "new feel and look" and must be reflected in our character despite our differences. It is the centrepiece and a component core to make us seen as a proud people bound together by our Zimbabweaness.

It is important to take note of the point that it cannot be the responsibility of the His Excellency the President and his Cabinet alone to champion the nation branding and national interest of Zimbabwe.

It is the national responsibility of every citizen first and sub ambassadorial networks such as:

Citizen focused network which is a localised network of people living in a particular location. People interested in being ambassadors express their interests. The main purpose of the citizen focused network is usually to create proud and committed citizens to promoting their local area.

Citizens become active players in the branding process because through these ambassadors, some sub-ambassadors are created within citizens rendering the process an inclusive, effective and results oriented.

The business-oriented ambassadorial network is inclusive of businesspeople at a destination or people having a connection with a place. The primary objective of business networks is to attract investment and entrepreneurs who create new business opportunities. In the context of tourism, as an example, this network might include private business players such as hotel owners, safari operators and others.

A fame-focused network is exclusive and is aimed at luring famous people in sports, the arts, politics, media etc. The primary objective is to create awareness and promote the image of a nation.

A specialised network or niche network may include high profile academics from local universities and research institutions. The primary objective of this network is to build a positive image nationally and abroad. It is also aimed at attracting academic conferences and events and enhancing a country's standing globally.

The above networks and others and their activities should be in sync with the Presidential tone and pronouncements for consistency of message, harmony and national cohesion. The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr Mnangagwa has set the tone that should guide us to run with the Zimbabwe Brand.

Source - Business Weekly
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Manhunt for 10 drug kingpins

12 secs ago | 0 Views

Murder charges for killer dog owners

28 secs ago | 0 Views

Cattle fattening in 90 days

53 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe harbours wanted Irish Mafia cartel boss

1 min ago | 1 Views

AfDB chief to meet Mozambique's Chissano over Zimbabwe debt

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe losing doctors, nurses and teachers to British hypocrisy

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Polad a tool to sanitise Mnangagwa legitimacy

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Omega Sibanga tries to knocks sense into Mnangagwa's son in-law's head

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Zesa mulls switch to forex-indexed power tariff

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe prepares for SA returnees

10 mins ago | 9 Views

'Zimbabwe security forces stifling dissent'

11 mins ago | 10 Views

Factional-driven fights rock Nssa

11 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa asks Zimbabweans to register to vote

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwean MPs raise new demands

13 mins ago | 15 Views

11 Zimbabwean men, 10-car cigarette smuggling convoy intercepted in SA

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimdollar haunted by trust issues

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe risks another currency collapse

15 mins ago | 12 Views

Court releases Vast Resources' diamonds

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe records US$328mln in FDI

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Bulawayo council, police joint operation nets 200 panners at supply dams

16 mins ago | 4 Views

WATCH: ZANU-PF returnees have role in nation-building, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mliswa takes Wadyajena head-on

16 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Zimbabweans in fake marriages for ticket to the UK

17 hrs ago | 1676 Views

A leader who always gives reasons for his failures is himself an unmitigated failure!

17 hrs ago | 437 Views

ZRP prohibits CCC rally in Mutare

11 Feb 2023 at 06:58hrs | 812 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns AKA

11 Feb 2023 at 06:12hrs | 2464 Views

BREAKING: SA rapper 'AKA' shot dead outside nightclub

11 Feb 2023 at 02:32hrs | 2336 Views

Prophets clash over dead snake

10 Feb 2023 at 19:42hrs | 1833 Views

Zimbabwe hit by paternity fraud

10 Feb 2023 at 19:41hrs | 2295 Views

Hubby cheats with maid, crashes car with pregnant wife inside

10 Feb 2023 at 19:41hrs | 2087 Views

Man demands midnight open-air sex from ex-lover

10 Feb 2023 at 19:41hrs | 2196 Views

Prisons officer sacked over missing food rations to be re-instated

10 Feb 2023 at 19:40hrs | 523 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally blocked

10 Feb 2023 at 19:40hrs | 594 Views

Zera shifts to monthly fuel price updates

10 Feb 2023 at 19:39hrs | 283 Views

Zimbabwe is safe from tropical storms - Dingani, Freddy

10 Feb 2023 at 19:38hrs | 282 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa appoints Adv. Ajay Singh as new Prosecutor General

10 Feb 2023 at 18:28hrs | 2584 Views

PHOTO: 1 000 CCC members defect to ZANU PF in Masvingo

10 Feb 2023 at 17:25hrs | 1356 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane crash advert causes stir on social media

10 Feb 2023 at 17:01hrs | 1794 Views

Why are online casinos growing in South Africa?

10 Feb 2023 at 14:09hrs | 109 Views

WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson shocking business deals in America

10 Feb 2023 at 13:18hrs | 740 Views

All set for the SADC Business of Art Seminar

10 Feb 2023 at 12:00hrs | 132 Views

Youngest African millionaire comes to Hustlers Summit Zimbabwe

10 Feb 2023 at 11:44hrs | 15402 Views

WATCH: Shock as Ramaphosa tears Thabo Mbeki speech apart

10 Feb 2023 at 10:45hrs | 4085 Views

Mnangagwa sends envoys to Kasukuwere

10 Feb 2023 at 08:53hrs | 4826 Views

Jonathan Moyo scoffs at survey showing voters prefer Chamisa over Mnangagwa

10 Feb 2023 at 05:43hrs | 3517 Views

SA faces largest exodus of Zimbabweans

10 Feb 2023 at 05:42hrs | 10187 Views

'Zimbabwe has no electronic trade agreements, treaties database'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 264 Views

US$88m govt deal raises stink

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 849 Views

Boy (11) hangs self, as birthday celebration turns nasty

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 1348 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days