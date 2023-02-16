Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Pay our soccer referees well

3 hrs ago | Views
Referees are the nucleus of the game. Our football needs their services as much as we need the air to breath. The plight of referees in Zimbabwe is something not to ignore.

I am penning this article as a former referee who wants to see a change in the way our football is being officiated across the country from the top flight football down the social boozers leagues.

The Zimbabwe Soccer Referees Association is once again embroidered into a web of challenges which need action in order to save the most beautiful game of football.

If things continue under this current executive the Zimbabwean football will continue hitting the high low mark for years to come.

Referees are struggling and drawing peanut butter using a straw whilst the so called leaders are enjoying the fruits.

Recently they were asked to affiliate using the United States dollar yet the referees are being paid in RTGS at bank rate. They sometimes don't quickly get the money and only get it after it has been hit hard by inflation.

It is not all that sweet and rosy in the referees fraternity. All is not well and most referees are likely to quit this year citing poor remunerations and working conditions.

Before the start of any season referees must buy training kits and new uniforms on their own and unfortunately don't get any kind of sponsorship from the local bodies. Where are the FIFA funds being channelled to?

With the current hyper-inflationery environment the country is facing referees match fees must be paid before they start or as soon as they finish the match.

For example some outstanding match fees were only paid during the beginning of this year January 2023 and with no value at all.

The association is still owed a lot of money by the Premier Soccer League which instructs clubs to deposit the match fees into their account and then first spin the money before it gets to the owners. Previously clubs used to deposit the match fees into referees account on the same day.

Last time on Chibuku tournament games played during the Covid19 era match fees were misused by Zifa yet they received a cushioning from Covid19 grants from FIFA.

Surely if referees are not well catered and remunerated corruption and match fixing will find a fertile breeding ground thereby bringing the game of football into disrepute.

It never rains but pours for some Zimbabwe Soccer referees who are struggling to make ends meet as they are forced to attend endless refresher courses. For example there is a course penciled for March this year where referees are supposed to attend and fund themselves.

In other countries such very important courses are funded by the association through Fifa funds.

In Zimbabwe no referees courses were held without referees being asked to pay. It is like they are living in another global world of their own different from others.

Its unfortunate that the recent report by restructuring committee never mentioned anything about the plight of referees and yet they are stakeholders in the running of football in the country.

Most of the time referees mouths are shut and their voices gagged. Referees are professionals who must be given a chance to choose their own leadership since they are an affiliate to Zifa.

This issue of referees leadership being chosen by a congress without any referee representing them is actually old fashioned and killing the spirit of match officials who end up being led by people who have never kicked or got near a ball.

Email - konileonard606gmail.com
Twitter - @Leokoni

Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Irrigation centre pivot boxes thieves nabbed at bar

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

18 Binga schools post 0% pass rate and Zanu PF post 80% rural vote regardless - thx to voter rigging mastery

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Spar Zimbabwe should take full responsibility for heinous murder of its employee!

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Peace expert exhorts journalists to responsible reporting

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

ZANU PF youth boss causes chaos

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Man chases wife away from home for attending church

9 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Students from JA Zimbabwe Win 2023 De La Vega Global Entrepreneurship Award

11 hrs ago | 337 Views

Shock as blood oozes from the ground

12 hrs ago | 3047 Views

Zimbabwean man in barrage of threatening phone over job failure in Australia

13 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Passion Java accused of ordering mistress to abort pregnancy

13 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Transport operators, ZRP on 'warpath'

13 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Dynamos, Caps United shut out of CAF's multi-million dollar Super League project

13 hrs ago | 859 Views

Plans to revive Kariba tourism set in motion

13 hrs ago | 276 Views

MP fumes over delayed construction of Vungu Dam

13 hrs ago | 372 Views

Former UZ Vice Chancellor cleared of fraud

13 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife vomits in court, trial deferred

13 hrs ago | 818 Views

Beitbridge armed robber dies

13 hrs ago | 959 Views

Mnangagwa expected to gazette the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission elimitation report

13 hrs ago | 779 Views

'Police refuse to co-operate in fatal accident probe'

13 hrs ago | 474 Views

Police move to clamp down on bus operators

13 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe nurses' practicing certificate fees up 150%

13 hrs ago | 710 Views

Zimbabwe govt to set up commission of inquiry on exam

13 hrs ago | 172 Views

Bogus 'Police Officers' up for robbery

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa warns journalists

13 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe issues floods alert as heavy weekend rains expected

13 hrs ago | 626 Views

4 000 new Zesa transformers to light up more areas

13 hrs ago | 194 Views

Spotlight on slay queens, sex trafficking in Diaspora

13 hrs ago | 377 Views

Farmers defend raw sugar price increase

13 hrs ago | 189 Views

EU to ban petrol, diesel cars by 2035

13 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwean fighter aims to earn Vegas win

22 hrs ago | 255 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 18 years

23 hrs ago | 778 Views

Pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast

23 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Teacher threatens to axe headmaster

24 hrs ago | 2909 Views

Unclaimed accident body at Bindura hospital

24 hrs ago | 359 Views

PHOTOS: Kombi accident several injured

16 Feb 2023 at 16:10hrs | 1716 Views

Shock as Chamisa acquires surveillance equipment to spy on CCC officials

16 Feb 2023 at 15:37hrs | 3683 Views

ZANU PF National political commissar on the run

16 Feb 2023 at 15:20hrs | 4573 Views

Zimbabwe-based Indian millionaire acquitted

16 Feb 2023 at 06:57hrs | 10758 Views

Mwonzora's councillor admits his local authority has failed residents

16 Feb 2023 at 05:44hrs | 789 Views

SA's FlySafair gets nod for daily flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Harare

16 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1821 Views

Minister vows to end schools uniform monopoly after MPs outcry

16 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1583 Views

Botswana threatens to sever ties with diamond giant De Beers

16 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 1228 Views

Chamisa's activists who 'threatened to kill' Mwonzora off the hook

16 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 576 Views

Mliswa urges Mnangagwa to take UN's advice

16 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 2851 Views

Minister berates Zimbabwe's 'useless' professors

16 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 2528 Views

Expelled UZ SRC secretary general claims to being persecuted for supporting Chanisa

16 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 544 Views

Polygamist kills wife over infidelity allegations

16 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 1295 Views

Mudawarima steps down as Zimbabwe Olympic Committee CEO

16 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 138 Views

Zimbabwean court acquits Indian business mogul

16 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days