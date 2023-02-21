Opinion / Columnist

IN my opinion, Zimbabwe does not need to borrow money from anyone. The money is there in the country, what is needed at the moment is to get the right things in the right places.President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration should sell all redundant parastatals, introduce investor-friendly policies so that industry, the heart of the economy, starts functioning again.Do not provide inputs such as maize seed and fertiliser to avert hunger, but rather use that money to pay farmers realistic producer prices for maize and other crops, allow private investors to build and operate national highways and railway systems, trim the Cabinet to a maximum of 13 ministers and do away with deputy ministers and all government employees should be servants of the people. Corruption should not be tolerated.Government and councils should make money by imposing stiff fines on litterbugs and traffic offenders and last but not least let reputable mining companies run our mines.Zimbabwe needs wisdom more than money. Even if we get a trillion dollars today, without wisdom it will not change anything. What makes me sad is that a country of schooled people and endowed with vast mineral deposits continually begs for cash hand-outs.