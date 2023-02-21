Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Why SA is destination of choice for asylum seekers

2 hrs ago | Views
CURIOUSLY but not surprisingly, post-apartheid South Africa has turned out to be one of the preferred destinations for political exiles.

The country has played host to many prominent political exiles in the past three decades.

Exile, the forced departure from one's native country to a foreign country, usually for reasons of escaping political persecution, is a common practice that has existed since time immemorial.

Political leaders who have lost power, and activists declared as enemies or outlaws by the ruling elite of their countries have often been forced to seek refuge in other countries.

South Africa has a well-documented history of the practice of exile which can be traced back to the apartheid era when the leaders of the African National Congress (ANC) and the South African Communist Party, among other anti-apartheid movements, were forced to seek exile in neighbouring countries and as farther afield as Europe.

Former South African presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma and illustrious ANC leaders such as Oliver Tambo were forced to spend decades in exile by the apartheid regime.

They returned to the country in the 1990s upon the unbanning of the ANC with the advent of democracy.

Curiously but not surprisingly, post-apartheid South Africa has turned out to be one of the preferred destinations for political exiles.

The country has played host to many prominent political exiles in the past three decades.

Former Haitian President Jean Bertrand Aristide sought political exile in South Africa after an armed uprising in his country overthrew his administration.

His exile was facilitated by Mbeki. He left South Africa for Haiti in 2011, having spent seven years in exile.

Marc Ravalomanana, the former President of the island state of Madagascar, also landed in South Africa, in 2009, fleeing political persecution in his country after his regime was toppled in a military coup.

Ravalomanana was tried and sentenced to life imprisonment by a Malagasy court, for the killing of opposition supporters by his presidential guard during protest action.

The late leader of Zimbabwe's opposition the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and former prime minister, Morgan Tsvangirai, went into a brief exile in South Africa in 2008, citing political harassment from the then-President Robert Mugabe's regime.

The current president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was forced into exile in South Africa in 2017, after falling out with Mugabe.

He returned to the country after a few weeks after Mugabe was ousted by the military, paving the way for his takeover.

Former Botswana President Ian Khama is exiled in South Africa after clashing with the government of his successor, Mokgweetsi Masisi.

A Botswana court issued a warrant of arrest for Khama on charges of illegal possession of firearms and money-laundering.

However, Khama believes that the charges are a political witch-hunt by his successor for his criticism of his regime.

Rwandan political opposition activists, including the country's former army chief Faustin Nyamwasa, have been exiled in South Africa.

Nyamwasa was killed in 2014, in an apparent assassination which the South African government suspected were also ordered by the Rwandan government.

A diplomatic spat ensued, which saw both countries expelling each other's diplomats.

Former Zimbabwean Cabinet ministers Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao and Walter Mzembi, who served during the reign of Mugabe, are in exile in South Africa.

They fear political persecution on their return to Zimbabwe, due to the bitter fallout between Mugabe and his successor, Mnangagwa.

As such, South Africa has clearly emerged as one of the favoured destinations for political exiles. Several factors may explain why this is the case.

First, ANC's history of political exile in countries like Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Zambia and Angola has made it sympathetic to other seeking refuge from political persecution.

Second, South Africa's stable political and democratic institutions, especially its independent Judiciary, are some of the pull factors for exiles.

Unlike in other countries, South Africa enjoys a high degree of the rule of law, where the judgments of the courts are respected, at least most of the time.

Exile candidates believe they can seek and get protection from the South African courts should they are forced to return to their native countries against their will.

Third, South Africa's relatively developed and stable economy compared to other countries in the region is another point of attraction for exile candidates.

Political exiles can earn a living and have access to basic amenities during their stay in the country.

Finally, South Africa is a regional powerhouse, playing the role of a hegemon in southern Africa.

This means that it cannot be easily bullied by other countries into releasing exiled persons.

However, harbouring people who are running away from their native countries can affect South Africa's relations with those countries.

For example, South Africa's relations with Rwanda remain frosty today because the latter accuses Pretoria of protecting criminals that are wanted in Rwanda.

    Dr Sizo Nkala is a research fellow at the University of Johannesburg's Centre for Africa-China Studies

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

PHOTOS: Kombi overturns after a crash

13 mins ago | 27 Views

Macheso speaks on 'forgotten' son

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rejects ZESA tariff plan

1 hr ago | 146 Views

May Mugabe's real friends please stand up!

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe govt committed to tackle debt arrears

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Lance Mambondiani steps down

1 hr ago | 146 Views

R Kelly gets new 20-year jail term for child porn crimes

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwean nationals on cruise ships prevented from boarding by a US Border Patrol agent

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa commits to fair elections

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Ngarivhume ditches Chamisa

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Zanu-PF MP hires militia to disrupt party meeting

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe in a crisis of Mnangagwa's own making

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mugabe family fails to turn up for Robert's exhumation case

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF happy with gazetted delimitation report

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mwonzora in court for threatening to shoot ex-employee

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Harare council to repossess bus termini leased to Zupco

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

1 800 die yearly from Zimbabwe road accidents

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe readies for Cyclone Freddy

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Vapostori4ED leader attacked

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Armed female rapists' on the prowl in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Councils now empowered to control kombis

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

75% of Zimbabwe teachers experiencing mental health challenges

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1 200 pay

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Woman, boyfriend bolt after killing woman's other lover

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Man thrashed at birthday party

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

In-law invites witch hunter prophets after fight over stove

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gold panner bashes woman for turning him down

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Prophet Chiza tells couples to kiss regularly

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Councillor gets violent at booze joint

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Woman stripped naked, robbed

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa summons Zanu-PF Parliamentarians

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Man hangs self in Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

BCC officers, vendors hurt in dawn market raid

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

July Moyo orders enforcement of traffic by-laws

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF bouyant ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF MPs caucus, Politburo meet

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Taxi driver bashes police officer

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man arrested for erecting illegal 'tollgate' in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Schools shut as Cyclone Freddy approaches Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bogus Zifa leadership to assemble in Harare today

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

WATCH: SADC artists release Robert Mugabe emotional song

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson takes India by storm

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

BREAKING: ESKOM appoints new CEO..as loadshedding rages on

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Sex-starved man plucks off bar lady's teeth

11 hrs ago | 855 Views

Matebeleland South school pinpointed as a source of Zimsec exam leakages

21 Feb 2023 at 07:35hrs | 741 Views

Mliswa 'withdraws' Wadyajena criticism

21 Feb 2023 at 07:28hrs | 754 Views

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department warns of sixth cyclone

21 Feb 2023 at 05:54hrs | 788 Views

Mugabe's arrested son released before plea

21 Feb 2023 at 05:53hrs | 887 Views

Zimbabwe exports in 5,5% jump from a low base

21 Feb 2023 at 05:53hrs | 204 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days