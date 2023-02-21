Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe in a crisis of Mnangagwa's own making

2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWEAN electoral processes have in recent years become the reason for its strife and ostracisation from the Commonwealth of nations.

None more so that the bitterly fought and fraught elections in 2018, which left the country more polarised than ever, created political rivalries and schisms that are proving difficult to heal.

And so, we roll on to another election and the controversy is just starting.

The delimitation process meant to guide the polls has not only become a focus of attention, but it is threatening the very essence of democratic processes needed for free and fair elections.

Zimbabwe is never far from a crisis, usually of its own making.

Legislative watchdog Veritas says President Emmerson Mnangagwa may have gazetted a wrong final delimitation report on Monday and that the gazetted report does not declare the names and boundaries of the wards and constituencies as required by the Constitution.

This begs the question: How did Mnangagwa gazette the wrong report? Was it deliberate? To what end?

"Note that the President is not expected to publish the delimitation report itself; he is supposed to declare the names and boundaries of the wards and constituencies," said Veritas.

"In fact, the President did publish the report, but he left out the most important part, the one that sets out electoral boundaries."

According to constitutional lawyer Lovemore Madhuku, if Mnangagwa does not validate the new boundaries to be used in the upcoming polls in another gazette, the report he published on Monday is pointless.

"Without that, the new delimitation boundaries are a legal nullity. He did not gazette anything as required by section 161(11) of the Constitution," Madhuku said.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has also been accused of using the wrong formula to come up with the boundaries, plunging the delimitation process in jeopardy.

Law experts said in line with the Constitution, Mnangagwa should have gazetted the delimitation boundaries to validate the new boundaries to be used in the upcoming polls, they argued.

The delimitation report has been marred by various irregularities which include lack of transparency by Zec and its secretive interactions with Mnangagwa.

Think-tank Zimbabwe Democracy Institute also says the delimitation report was basically a scheme to ensure that the ruling party maintains its two-thirds majority in Parliament.

This, of course, will allow the party to change and shape the Constitution according to the whims and demands of its leader, who has not been shy to make use of the advantage.

As Zimbabwe heads into the election period, all signs point to another disputed election result and a disaffected populace and more strife for the next five years.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

PHOTOS: Kombi overturns after a crash

13 mins ago | 27 Views

Macheso speaks on 'forgotten' son

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rejects ZESA tariff plan

1 hr ago | 146 Views

May Mugabe's real friends please stand up!

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe govt committed to tackle debt arrears

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Lance Mambondiani steps down

1 hr ago | 146 Views

R Kelly gets new 20-year jail term for child porn crimes

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwean nationals on cruise ships prevented from boarding by a US Border Patrol agent

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa commits to fair elections

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Ngarivhume ditches Chamisa

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Zanu-PF MP hires militia to disrupt party meeting

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Why SA is destination of choice for asylum seekers

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mugabe family fails to turn up for Robert's exhumation case

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF happy with gazetted delimitation report

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mwonzora in court for threatening to shoot ex-employee

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Harare council to repossess bus termini leased to Zupco

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

1 800 die yearly from Zimbabwe road accidents

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe readies for Cyclone Freddy

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Vapostori4ED leader attacked

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Armed female rapists' on the prowl in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Councils now empowered to control kombis

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

75% of Zimbabwe teachers experiencing mental health challenges

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1 200 pay

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Woman, boyfriend bolt after killing woman's other lover

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Man thrashed at birthday party

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

In-law invites witch hunter prophets after fight over stove

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gold panner bashes woman for turning him down

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Prophet Chiza tells couples to kiss regularly

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Councillor gets violent at booze joint

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Woman stripped naked, robbed

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa summons Zanu-PF Parliamentarians

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Man hangs self in Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

BCC officers, vendors hurt in dawn market raid

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

July Moyo orders enforcement of traffic by-laws

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF bouyant ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF MPs caucus, Politburo meet

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Taxi driver bashes police officer

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man arrested for erecting illegal 'tollgate' in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Schools shut as Cyclone Freddy approaches Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bogus Zifa leadership to assemble in Harare today

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

WATCH: SADC artists release Robert Mugabe emotional song

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson takes India by storm

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

BREAKING: ESKOM appoints new CEO..as loadshedding rages on

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Sex-starved man plucks off bar lady's teeth

11 hrs ago | 855 Views

Matebeleland South school pinpointed as a source of Zimsec exam leakages

21 Feb 2023 at 07:35hrs | 741 Views

Mliswa 'withdraws' Wadyajena criticism

21 Feb 2023 at 07:28hrs | 754 Views

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department warns of sixth cyclone

21 Feb 2023 at 05:54hrs | 788 Views

Mugabe's arrested son released before plea

21 Feb 2023 at 05:53hrs | 887 Views

Zimbabwe exports in 5,5% jump from a low base

21 Feb 2023 at 05:53hrs | 204 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days