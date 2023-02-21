Zanu-PF MP hires militia to disrupt party meeting

Opinion / Columnist

Mines deputy minister and Sanyati legislator Polite Kambamura allegedly hired a militia to violently disrupt a Zanu-PF cell inter-district meeting at Nyimo business centre in his constituency yesterday.The case was reported to the police under RRB5413524.Several party officials who spoke to NewsDay alleged that hired youth militia was under instruction to beat up Zanu-PF district chairpersons from Arda, Rusvingo and Nyaunde, perceived as blocking Kambamura's re-election bid.Zanu-PF Arda district chair Sylvester Mhirizhonga, who was one of the victims, said they reported the case to the police."I am in pain as we speak," he said.Zanu-PF Rusvingo district chair Joseph Takasungwa said Kambamura came with a truckload of thugs to cause violence."The Member of Parliament came with a hired crowd which beat up people, including myself," he said.Nyaunde district chair Kudakwashe Gwatinyanya said he needed medical attention after he allegedly lost a tooth during the scuffle.Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial member Tawanda Tachiona confirmed that Kambamura had sent people to beat up party leaders in Sanyati."We witnessed district party leaders being beaten up. We are taking those injured to Sanyati Hospital," he said.Contacted for comment, Kambamura distanced himself from the skirmishes."I do not know what you are talking about. Yes, I am in Sanyati, but never witnessed that," Kambamura said.The Sanyati legislator is not new to intra-party violence.He has of late been accused of unleashing hired thugs on his rivals within the ruling party to ensure he is not challenged in the primary elections.