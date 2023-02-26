Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

For such underperforming local authorities ...how do they afford such luxuries?

3 hrs ago | Views
The city of progress has failed to live to it's name unless "Progress" has another meaning.

How does Gweru local authority afford such a luxurious car worth USD176,000.00 (over 3 million if converted to South African Rands) for the one occupying the Town Clerk's office? Day in day out most local authorities bemoan the failure of residents to pay their rates yet after coming across this story one can conclude that the revenue they want is not for service delivery but luxury perks for it's top management.

Service delivery failure we are told by the opposition running the local authorities is because of the Zanu pf government. How then do they afford such luxury when the Zanu pf led government is stifling their service delivery, maybe they can explain to the disgruntled people who are given a litany of excuses when it comes to service delivery.

What could more than 3 million Rands do for Gweru were the city roads need high driving skills as to avoid the numerous potholes dotted around the city centre, residential areas etc The penchant for luxury exhibited by those at local authorities is disgusting as they throw the blame at the government without looking at their mismanagement.

The past years in which the opposition has been in charge of local authorities has exposed their greedy as they can't take out their snouts from the feeding trough, only to take it out as election time approaches and tell people of their unfinished projects.

The main opposition leader has done nothing to stop the rot. I could be expecting much from a Social media president who thinks tweet posts are a sign of winning elections. He has allowed the rot to go on yet he says he will be different, how different when their (opposition) running of local authorities has exposed the type of leaders they are .......nothing but fortune seekers.

Leadership is sacrifice. If they can buy luxurious cars at expense of the people then those who will vote need to open their eyes and take off blinkers and see if this is true leadership or avarice.

True leaders will forsake luxury.

Real leaders will go in the trenches with the downtrodden not lie to desperate suffering people that "our party is a pro-poor people's party" yet your actions speak louder of your true colours ... nothing but charlatans.



Source - AT Kadada
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Unsettled Chamisa spies on all Matabeles in the CCC top leadership

5 mins ago | 12 Views

As long as Zimbabweans believe flying on a airplane is an achievement then we're going nowhere as a country!

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

In what ways can you use data to benefit your company?

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa close ally's Gutu South constituency retained

7 hrs ago | 1663 Views

CCC activists who 'threatened to kill' Mwonzora summoned to court

7 hrs ago | 485 Views

Zimbabweans jam UK work visa applications

8 hrs ago | 2477 Views

Biti in failed bid to stop trial

8 hrs ago | 297 Views

4 female armed robbers on the prowl

8 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Zimbabwe regime change agents appeal to Sadc

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zimbabwe heading nowhere faster!

8 hrs ago | 456 Views

Voters sceptical as key election nears

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Lightning kills 2 farmers in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 293 Views

Pastor4ED launch Matebeleland South Chapter

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

'Biti delaying assault trial'

8 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe, Iran sign health equipment deal

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

Deputy minister testifies in fraud case

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

Man strikes granny (68) to death

18 hrs ago | 922 Views

Zanu-PF cleric arrested

18 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Lake Kariba not likely to spill this year

18 hrs ago | 873 Views

China calls for investigation into Nord Stream blasts

18 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe passport offices to close on Saturdays

19 hrs ago | 2961 Views

Senior registry officers building big houses from proceeds of corruption

19 hrs ago | 1055 Views

China reveals plans to counter Musk's 'Starlink'

19 hrs ago | 823 Views

'Missing' ZANU-PF MP resurfaces, begs for reelection

20 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Giant tree traps tout to death

20 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Kennedy Mandaza exits Zanu-PF SA District politics

21 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Mnangagwa's police resort to Mopa scuttle CCC gatherings

22 hrs ago | 958 Views

Open Letter: Mine loses millions worthy of diamonds as workers engage in illicit diamond panning

26 Feb 2023 at 11:04hrs | 1510 Views

Authorities must implement AfDB's advice on free and fair election - Electoral reforms must include Diaspora Vote

26 Feb 2023 at 10:52hrs | 286 Views

Mnangagwa ally caught up in a US$400 000 corrupt upmarket house deal

26 Feb 2023 at 10:41hrs | 2654 Views

Chigumba resists political pressure over delimitation

26 Feb 2023 at 10:38hrs | 2307 Views

Mnangagwa violates the Zimbabwe Constitution

26 Feb 2023 at 10:36hrs | 1023 Views

Minister Murwira summoned over poor salaries

26 Feb 2023 at 09:53hrs | 1121 Views

Chanakira to address diaspora community

26 Feb 2023 at 09:52hrs | 914 Views

Biti trial: Businesswoman refuses to answer questions

26 Feb 2023 at 09:51hrs | 1581 Views

Proposed prisons law raises eyebrows

26 Feb 2023 at 09:50hrs | 631 Views

NSSA gives doctors pay rise

26 Feb 2023 at 09:50hrs | 917 Views

Mnangagwa's deluded son in-law demands Kamambo apology

26 Feb 2023 at 09:16hrs | 1281 Views

Judge dresses down businessman for approaching his court 'with dirty hands'

26 Feb 2023 at 09:13hrs | 1401 Views

Zimbabwe ready to welcome 178 000 locals from South Africa

26 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 809 Views

Police launch manhunt for 16-year-old murder suspect

26 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 316 Views

Man killed in fight over girlfriend

26 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 432 Views

Tropical storm Freddy weakens

26 Feb 2023 at 09:11hrs | 443 Views

ZEC begins elections preps

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 214 Views

Zimbabwe govt team leaves this week to assist SA returnees

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 299 Views

The everyday hobbies that can help aid alcohol addiction recovery

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 130 Views

Muvevi cleared of 6 murder charges, but 4 remain

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 415 Views

Zanu-PF 'will win a comfortable majority' claims Fitch Solutions

26 Feb 2023 at 09:09hrs | 260 Views

Sanctions choke Zimbabwe, says AfDB chief

26 Feb 2023 at 09:08hrs | 177 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days