Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Is Zifa trying to fool Fifa?

4 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has been in the international football wilderness since February 24, 2022. This was after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) thought it prudent to suspend an elected Zifa board in November 2021 led by Felton Kamambo.

The implication of this has been clear: Local football teams is frozen from international football.

So, what does it mean, when the Zimbabwe Football Association, whose board as currently structured is not recognised by Fifa and the Confederation of African Football (Caf), conducts a five-day Caf A elite refresher course?

The elite refresher course, which started in Harare on Wednesday and is running until tomorrow, is being attended by around 34 local coaches.

The attendees, while having questions about the course, feel they need it to be allowed by the association to sit in the technical area of their teams.

Despite being suspended from the international football family, Zifa has said it will strictly enforce Caf and Fifa club licensing regulations which, among other things, require only Caf A coaching licence holders to coach in the Premier Soccer League, starting this year.

But, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and latterly the Zifa suspension by Fifa, country's football governing body had not held a training course since 2017.

This calls into question the legitimacy of the course being conducted by the current illegal Zifa board.

It is not instructive that Zambian instructor, Honour Janza has been roped in to take charge of the course because it is not clear whether he has been cleared by Caf to do so.

Zifa has a question to answer: With Zimbabwe currently suspended by Fifa, who from Caf authorised the association to hold the Caf A refresher course?

If no one, then it means this course is meaningless and that the coaches, who were made to part with US$300, are being fleeced of their money and taken for a ride.

Here is what a member of the suspended, legitimate Zifa board had to say on the issue: "The reasons those refreshers are done is to update the coaches and referees on the latest methods and they are done under a Fifa and Caf accredited institution. At the moment, Zifa is not.

"These guys know what they are doing is criminal, but there are desperate people out there who want to coach and who really think if they go for those refreshers, their Caf A licences are going to be renewed.

"They are just being taken for a ride. They (Caf A licences) remain obsolete certificates which will only be renewed when a legitimate Zifa, accredited by Fifa and Caf, is running those courses. So, weather they bring a foreign person or a professor of football to come and do the courses, it will not change anything. Yes, the skills might be transferred, but the certification will still be null and void."

We are inclined to agree. It means, therefore, that whatever certificates and licences issued after the so-called refresher course, are fake. Someone needs to explain.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Econet appoints Chengeto Moyo as new finance director

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

UB40 to perform in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Berita opens up on walking away from her marriage to Nota

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

1 dead, 4 injured after driver fails to give way

3 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer release fixtures, season kickoff date set

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF gears for 2023 polls

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Nigeria election results 2023: Tinubu ahead of Atiku and Obi

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen vehicle

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he is interested in voters who are undecided

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mthwakazi stages demo against candidate nomination fees

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Absconding teachers contributing to poor pass rate in Lupane

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

How Zimbabwe's fuel price now compares to other African countries

5 hrs ago | 920 Views

High Courts foils illegal hostile company takeover

6 hrs ago | 735 Views

Give Gukurahundi victims IDs, says Chamisa's Harare MP

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

2 Zimbabwe High Court judges facing removal from the bench for unprofessional conduct

6 hrs ago | 685 Views

2 people destroyed the party that was left by Tsvangirai, says Obama of Zimbabwean politics

7 hrs ago | 1942 Views

Zimbabwean charged with plotting to manufacture sub-machine guns in UK

7 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife trial: New details emerge

7 hrs ago | 755 Views

Zimbabwe may suffer an internet shutdown

7 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zimbabwe brain drain cause for concern

7 hrs ago | 243 Views

Vapostori4ED leader basher granted $100 000 bail

7 hrs ago | 112 Views

Trainee pastor barred from stalking underage ex-girlfriend

7 hrs ago | 283 Views

Only 1 447 Zimbabweans petition Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns heat on land barons

7 hrs ago | 213 Views

Cyclone Freddy kills 2 people in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Local Govt ministry director up for abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 233 Views

Fresh uproar over Zec report

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

Environmental Management Agency shuts down 2 lithium mines

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Man in court for defrauding civil servants

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

Beitbridge cop stabbed to death

7 hrs ago | 316 Views

Teen steals clothes caught wearing them

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Edgars branch forced to relocation by vendors

7 hrs ago | 526 Views

Incessant rains compound pothole woes

7 hrs ago | 94 Views

2 more airlines to ply Zimbabwe route

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's attempted murder trial opens

7 hrs ago | 64 Views

US official to visit Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe makes Commonwealth inroads?

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimra happy with block tax system

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chiwenga invites Iranian businesses to explore opportunities in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Lawyer pleads for court protection against "antagonising" Ken Sharpe aide

16 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Sharpe chickens out, withdraws $20 million lawsuit

16 hrs ago | 1878 Views

GOAT Messi wins Best Fifa men's player award

17 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zanu-PF's absentee MP told not to contest 2023 elections

18 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Mnangagwa's latest revised plan: 'Nyika inovakwa inorakashwa ivenevayo imashefu namaChina!'

20 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Drug syndicate Cops denied bail

20 hrs ago | 978 Views

Zimbabwe cuts ties with Western PR firms

23 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Miners4ED invade gold mine

23 hrs ago | 674 Views

Bleak future for Zimbabwe's returning citizens

23 hrs ago | 13821 Views

Mnangagwa claims that Zimbabwe upholds good governance

23 hrs ago | 364 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days