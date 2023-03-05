Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

What if US president is wrong on Ukraine?

05 Mar 2023 at 06:24hrs | Views
Since the once great newspapers, the New York Times, the Washington Times and Los Angeles Times have been captured by the Democratic Party, they are all blowing President Joe Biden's narrative about the Ukraine.

One must look for outliers to hear a different story. I found more than two such sources which dare to give a different point of view.

One such source is John Ritter, a former international arms inspector who was the first to be allowed to land on Soviet soil in 1988 to inspect their nuclear arsenal.

Another is John McGregor, advisor at the Pentagon who finds today's Biden approach to Russia contrary to the facts at hand.

When General Dwight Eisenhower left the White House in 1960, he warned about the deleterious influence of the military industrial complex on US politics.

The present secretary of defence left his job as head of Raytheon Defense Company to his present position. Raytheon Technologies describes itself a "Defense Powerhouse" which makes missiles, precision weapons and bombs.

Professor Wollf sees a clear connection between the defence companies and the need for them to make money by finding a market for their products.

That is obvious to anybody with two senses. But Wolff's major point is that the US is contemptuous of the remnant of the Soviet Union that is now called Russia.

In 1992, the US government promised Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that Nato would not seek to plant its forces in territory adjacent to Soviet Union.

Ritter and others argue that such promises were pooh pooed in the US State Department even as they were being made. US intention now, they argue, is to prove the accuracy of their new smart weapons by using the Ukraine as a surrogate force to humiliate Russia.

The humiliation  of Russia is supposed to teach China a lesson that if it attempts to recover Taiwan Island, it will suffer the same fate.

Biden has gone further to say that "Putin must go." His acolytes are making a list of crimes Putin is supposed to answer at the Hague when he is defeated or handed over by his subordinates. These are bad words-because they remind the world of US regime change in foreign countries, Chile, Cuba, Nicaragua and the Ukraine itself to mention only a few.

A weapon which Biden has used to the extreme is economic sanctions on Russia. In the initial stages, it depreciated the Russian rubble by 50% and several US companies like McDonald fast food chain left. But the Russian ruble has regained all the points it lost by using its oil leverage with China and India to good use.

In the long run, Russia has proven that there is nothing that the West manufactures, which cannot be replicated in China and Japan. This is a big loss for the US.

The fighting

The Ukrainians have proven to be daring fighters. But by continuing a confrontational war rather than a guerrilla war, Ukraine will run short of men before Russia does. Russia's strategy, Ritter argues, is simple and achievable. By destroying infrastructure, say electric grids, bridges and manufacturing hubs, even the most heroic Ukrainians' cannot rebuild these under fire. One year ago, there were three million Ukrainian refugees. As we speak the number has risen to eight million. Inside the Ukraine itself, 18 million have been displaced. Russian territory has not been touched.

Ukraine is already running out of manpower. Ukraine leader Vladmir Zelensky ordered a fight to death over Bakhmut and Solidar frontlines. Private sources say that of the 44 000 men holding the lines, 70% died in battle and Solida was taken. The same sources say that 40 000 mercenaries have been recruited from Poland, some of them Americans.

An outlier message from a Ukrainian commander, 28 February, Zelensky admitted that  "Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Kreminna… there is no living space left on the land of these areas that have not been damaged by shells and fire." Another reported that: "the city is on fire and the enemy is pressing. Everything will be (lost)" when he was cut off. Bakhmut which boasted of a population of 70 000 was now devastated.

US chief Spy, Bill Burns said yesterday that Russians will drag the war, hoping that  Americans will tire of it. It is not just Americans.  Researchers are saying that the US, jealous of Russian-German economic solidarity through Nord Stream pipeline, sabotaged it. By destroying it, Germans now rely on US oil supplies, which are eight times the price of Russian oil.

The point these professors are making is that now, the US is hoping that Ukrainians win the war on their behalf. But since the weapons promised, 100 Abram tanks will arrive later in the year, and training will taken even longer, the US is looking at, even as we speak, sending proxies into Poland. Ukrainians will simply run out of manpower.

In any case, the US is already carrying 90% of the burden. When will the war become a US-Russian Third World War?

All the "bad guys" who have a grudge with US hegemony are ganging up,  China, Iran, Syria, Belarus and North Korea to support Russia. Economically, the US has failed to convince India, Japan and African countries to join their proxy war by means of economic sanctions with Russia.

And here is something to think about. Zelensky did not speak the Ukrainian dialect when he was elected president. The US sent speech therapists to train him in Ukrainian.

US opponents of the war say that Ukrainians are being sacrificed on the platform of US hegemony in Asia, a testing ground for US smart weapons, while their country is destroyed.

It joins other countries that suffered the same fate, Vietnam, Syria, Libya, Chile, and Iraq.

A Freudian slip by Biden yesterday; "We will support Ukraine as long as it exists."

Ken Mufuka is a Zimbabwean patriot. He writes from the US.

Source - The Standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Beitbridge to enhance Zimbabwe - South Africa one stop border

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Simba Makoni steps down

4 hrs ago | 693 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics accused of not paying maintenance

5 hrs ago | 447 Views

'Zimbabweans in the diaspora must be allowed to vote'

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mphoko's son fights discharge dismissal

6 hrs ago | 343 Views

Court blocks the release of Zimbabwe's electronic voters roll to the public

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mugabe's daughter files for divorce

6 hrs ago | 803 Views

Models in drug storm

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

'Dunderhead' Chiwenga asking WHO to stem nurse haemorrhage - Wasting time treating symptom, treat the Mafiosi disease

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

Al Jazeera and relations between Zimbabwe and Qatar

10 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Are today's 'Pan Africanists' the most colonially-brainwashed?

13 hrs ago | 296 Views

Religion influences politics

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

Brothers pull out an unlicensed gun in gold fight

14 hrs ago | 814 Views

Fake landladies in soup for fraud

14 hrs ago | 791 Views

Who wants to kill David Coltart?

17 hrs ago | 3089 Views

Mnangagwa ally 'defies' mining ban

19 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Zimbabwe police must root out rogue officers

19 hrs ago | 758 Views

Man commits suicide over mounting debts

19 hrs ago | 1905 Views

'Zifa officials a confused lot'

19 hrs ago | 524 Views

Churches join voter registration blitz

19 hrs ago | 572 Views

RBZ frets over Al Jazeera graft exposé

19 hrs ago | 1246 Views

SeedCo boss' messy divorce exposed in court

19 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Man steals US$76,000 church funds

19 hrs ago | 928 Views

Govt stops billing HCC over Pomona waste

19 hrs ago | 519 Views

Chinese national arrested over 30t lithium loot

19 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mohadi implores councils to promote waste recycling

19 hrs ago | 79 Views

Pumula South suburb under Zoonoses threat

19 hrs ago | 712 Views

Government recruits 2 500 teachers

19 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Ambassador to Namibia

19 hrs ago | 468 Views

Gweru town clerk challenges suspension

19 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimparks to waiver entry for school children

19 hrs ago | 127 Views

Tobacco auction floors open tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 108 Views

Police inspector in court for selling guns to public

19 hrs ago | 458 Views

WHO pledges to help Zimbabwe beat health brain drain

19 hrs ago | 278 Views

Public workers want Parly to investigate PSMAS

19 hrs ago | 87 Views

Local varsity pioneers road tolling system

19 hrs ago | 290 Views

Inquiry into ZACC commissioner begins

19 hrs ago | 227 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he will win the Presidency with 74%

06 Mar 2023 at 21:31hrs | 968 Views

Jonathan Moyo dismisses the notion that there are no sanctions against Zimbabwe

06 Mar 2023 at 21:23hrs | 1491 Views

Ramaphosa's money hidden in couch 'was not declared to Sars'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:57hrs | 958 Views

Biti's US$1m lawsuit hearing moved to March 31

06 Mar 2023 at 17:54hrs | 493 Views

Biti seeks to stop assault trial proceedings

06 Mar 2023 at 17:53hrs | 131 Views

Netherlands to tour Zimbabwe for Super League series

06 Mar 2023 at 17:46hrs | 217 Views

Madinda Ndlovu returns to Highlanders

06 Mar 2023 at 17:34hrs | 2183 Views

Minister Chitando stranded as Qatar Airways plane grounded in Zambia

06 Mar 2023 at 17:25hrs | 4269 Views

Zimbabwean sangoma kidnapped and forced to say he is 'a fake healer'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:17hrs | 934 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of shutting civic space ahead of 2023 elections

06 Mar 2023 at 15:13hrs | 455 Views

Biti application premature

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 235 Views

Woman poisons 7-month-old-baby

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 386 Views

Zimbabwe Power Company increases power generation

06 Mar 2023 at 15:01hrs | 1230 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days