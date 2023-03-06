Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe not adversary of United States

06 Mar 2023 at 05:15hrs | Views
Zimbabwe's unrelenting pursuit for self-determination has seen the Southern African country at loggerheads with the Americans who have a penchant for interfering in the internal affairs of other sovereign countries.

To give a clearer and more accurate idea of what we are talking about, the Chinese publication, Xinhua, is on record stating that from the end of the Second World War to 2001, the United States initiated 201 armed conflicts in 153 locations, accounting for more than 80 percent of the total wars that occurred across the world in that time.

Apart from outright military aggression, the United States was also cited as having used economic seduction, financial sanctions, cultural infiltration, incitement to riot, election manipulation and other ruses to covertly subvert so-called "ideologically hostile countries."

With regards to Zimbabwe, following the imposition of illegal sanctions in response the land reform, US politicians have of late been coming up with the most outrageous claims in a bid to portray the Southern African country as their adversary.

Speculation is rife that the United States is jittery because the Chinese have now come back to the continent they helped liberate as reliable investors, hence the need to punish anyone not dancing to the American   tune.

In June 2022, then White House National Security Adviser, Robert O'Brien, named Zimbabwe as one of the US' foreign adversaries who were allegedly trying to stoke and promote violent protests that were taking place in his country over the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by law a police officer.

At the time, the most perceptive Zimbabweans questioned why their country would promote violent protests in the US as if it intended to install a puppet government over there? No satisfactory answer was found.

Fast forward, recently the Republican Presidential candidate, Nimarata Nikki Haley, was at it again telling Fox News during an interview that the United States was supposed to stop giving aid to its enemies, namely China, Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

She went on to describe Zimbabwe as the most anti-American African country there is.

The propensity of US politicians to lie with a straight face is worrisome.

These are the same people who could not find weapons of mass distraction in Iraq despite that being the main reason for invading the Middle Eastern country in 2003. However, as for Haley, it is not clear whether she is just plain stupid or uncultured.

One would expect a person who wants to be the next US President to know that Zimbabwe does rely on aid from her country.

What the US terms humanitarian aid is in actual fact funding for illegal regime change.

If indeed Haley wanted the US to cut ties with all countries that are not in partnership with it, she should have added the country of her forefathers, India.

Despite the undue pressure from the US, India has remained steadfast in its co-operation with Russia, refusing to condemn the conflict in Ukraine and not joining Western sanctions against Moscow.

Do not get me wrong; India has the right to associate with whomever it so chooses, however, the development just shows how much of a hypocrite Haley is.

As for the aid mentioned by Haley, the misconception in her utterances was thinking that the US has leverage over China, Pakistan and Zimbabwe because of aid.

She failed to realise that US aid is an albatross around the necks of whoever receives it as it comes with conditions.

Some countries have been arm-twisted to accept the abominable same-sex relationships and marriages because of aid. Zimbabwe does not need that kind of assistance; that comes with conditions.

For the record, Zimbabwe does not consider itself America's adversary. To quote His Excellency President Mnangagwa, who said, "We prefer having friends and allies to having unhelpful adversity with any other nation including the USA."

Again, Zimbabweans have come to the understanding that the US does not have their interests at heart, but is simply after the mineral wealth of their country.

When the indigenous people were fighting for independence, America was one of the countries that helped the Rhodesian Government bust British sanctions.

On the other hand, the Russians and the Chinese have stood with Zimbabwe since the liberation struggle.

The two nations treat Zimbabwe as an equal partner and do not meddle in her internal affairs.

The Southern African country does not ask for much, except to be accorded the same respect it accords other sovereign nations.

Zimbabwe only wants the illegal sanctions imposed by the West to be removed unconditionally.

These restrictive measures have caused untold suffering to ordinary citizens and slowed down the country's economic recovery.

Source - The Herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Beitbridge to enhance Zimbabwe - South Africa one stop border

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Simba Makoni steps down

4 hrs ago | 693 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics accused of not paying maintenance

5 hrs ago | 447 Views

'Zimbabweans in the diaspora must be allowed to vote'

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mphoko's son fights discharge dismissal

6 hrs ago | 343 Views

Court blocks the release of Zimbabwe's electronic voters roll to the public

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mugabe's daughter files for divorce

6 hrs ago | 803 Views

Models in drug storm

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

'Dunderhead' Chiwenga asking WHO to stem nurse haemorrhage - Wasting time treating symptom, treat the Mafiosi disease

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

Al Jazeera and relations between Zimbabwe and Qatar

10 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Are today's 'Pan Africanists' the most colonially-brainwashed?

13 hrs ago | 296 Views

Religion influences politics

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

Brothers pull out an unlicensed gun in gold fight

14 hrs ago | 814 Views

Fake landladies in soup for fraud

14 hrs ago | 791 Views

Who wants to kill David Coltart?

17 hrs ago | 3089 Views

Mnangagwa ally 'defies' mining ban

19 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Zimbabwe police must root out rogue officers

19 hrs ago | 758 Views

Man commits suicide over mounting debts

19 hrs ago | 1905 Views

'Zifa officials a confused lot'

19 hrs ago | 524 Views

Churches join voter registration blitz

19 hrs ago | 572 Views

RBZ frets over Al Jazeera graft exposé

19 hrs ago | 1246 Views

SeedCo boss' messy divorce exposed in court

19 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Man steals US$76,000 church funds

19 hrs ago | 928 Views

Govt stops billing HCC over Pomona waste

19 hrs ago | 519 Views

Chinese national arrested over 30t lithium loot

19 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mohadi implores councils to promote waste recycling

19 hrs ago | 79 Views

Pumula South suburb under Zoonoses threat

19 hrs ago | 712 Views

Government recruits 2 500 teachers

19 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Ambassador to Namibia

19 hrs ago | 468 Views

Gweru town clerk challenges suspension

19 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimparks to waiver entry for school children

19 hrs ago | 127 Views

Tobacco auction floors open tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 108 Views

Police inspector in court for selling guns to public

19 hrs ago | 458 Views

WHO pledges to help Zimbabwe beat health brain drain

19 hrs ago | 278 Views

Public workers want Parly to investigate PSMAS

19 hrs ago | 87 Views

Local varsity pioneers road tolling system

19 hrs ago | 290 Views

Inquiry into ZACC commissioner begins

19 hrs ago | 227 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he will win the Presidency with 74%

06 Mar 2023 at 21:31hrs | 968 Views

Jonathan Moyo dismisses the notion that there are no sanctions against Zimbabwe

06 Mar 2023 at 21:23hrs | 1491 Views

Ramaphosa's money hidden in couch 'was not declared to Sars'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:57hrs | 958 Views

Biti's US$1m lawsuit hearing moved to March 31

06 Mar 2023 at 17:54hrs | 493 Views

Biti seeks to stop assault trial proceedings

06 Mar 2023 at 17:53hrs | 131 Views

Netherlands to tour Zimbabwe for Super League series

06 Mar 2023 at 17:46hrs | 217 Views

Madinda Ndlovu returns to Highlanders

06 Mar 2023 at 17:34hrs | 2183 Views

Minister Chitando stranded as Qatar Airways plane grounded in Zambia

06 Mar 2023 at 17:25hrs | 4269 Views

Zimbabwean sangoma kidnapped and forced to say he is 'a fake healer'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:17hrs | 934 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of shutting civic space ahead of 2023 elections

06 Mar 2023 at 15:13hrs | 455 Views

Biti application premature

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 235 Views

Woman poisons 7-month-old-baby

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 386 Views

Zimbabwe Power Company increases power generation

06 Mar 2023 at 15:01hrs | 1230 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days