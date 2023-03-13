Why, I, as a ZANU PF supporter likes Nelson Chamisa

Opinion / Columnist

It is not often, that a member of the ruling party declares openly, that they like an opposition leader and that they wish that God would give him a long life and political longevity.As a life member of the ruling party and one who has the name ZANU PF tattooed on my heart, l feel that God could not have given us a better opposition leader. Tell me who does not wish for a political opponent who drives away experienced and brilliant strategists such as Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti? Show me a foolish member of ZANU PF who does not pray for an opposition leader who kicks western donors in the teeth by abandoning and insulting their precious values, which are democracy and transparency? Surely we all pray for an opponent who imposes financial sanctions and Western disrespect upon themselves.Show me a politician who does not wish for an opponent who insults voters by referring to their heroes and heroines as occultists.Our Chamisa is on record for referring to Nehanda's statue as an act of occultism. All over the world politicians are praying for opponents of Nero's calibre. My fervent wish is that those in the CCC who dare challenge him for leadership should fall by the wayside like Job Sikhala.