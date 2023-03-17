Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Welcome to the Ancient times in the 21st century

2 hrs ago | Views
Who would have imagined seeing a proliferation of dug wells in urban areas?


This is not happening in the villages but in the urban areas as the local authorities fail dismally to provide the precious liquid.

The most sad part is seeing the water bill going up each month end yet our taps run dry!

As always when it comes to scapegoating it's the mother ministry... Local government. How come stories come out were councilors plan numerous trips so they can claim hefty travel allowances, some trips don't even benefit the residents but the councilors who have perfected the art of greedy.

When they make these trips no mention is made of the mother ministry ...which is blamed mostly when it comes to service delivery matters.

No water, pot holes resembling craters as if we are in war hit Ukraine, uncollected garbage the list goes on.

Welcome to the opposition dominated local authorities.

Gweru should have it's city status reconsidered as it does not resemble a city in this age.

It looks like an old town in the western movies the only missing thing being cowboys on horse back.

A few months back a comparison was made ....was Smith better than the post lndependence Zanu pf government. I am not dwelling on that but on another comparison though.

Zanu pf at one time dominated the local authorities before the opposition changed the status quo and service delivery was superb.

The opposition which started as the MDC but later split into various formations has been dominating the local authorities since the late 90s.

Yes,since the late 90s!!

The opposition comes with a double mind when it's time for election,to participate or not to. However,they always do because becoming councilors has given them chance to acquire residential or industrial stands for a song.

It has given some chance through nefarious activities to open flea markets in urban centres they rent out.

What have they done on service delivery? Service delivery deterioration is at it's climax hence dug wells , hence residents filling potholes in their hoods , people dumping garbage anywhere they feel like because those mandated to to provide service are busy fattening their pockets.

Let us vote for leaders who will bring back our cities to the glory of yesteryear, leaders who are for the people not pretenders who come with empty rhetorics while grabbing all wetlands in disguise of residential stands .

Source - AT Kadada
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Farai Matsika suffers court setback in Croco Motors ownership row

14 secs ago | 0 Views

Multitudes march in South Africa demanding Ramaphosa's exit

42 secs ago | 0 Views

Hundreds stranded at Beitbridge

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Woman claims husband left her for another man

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Ngwabi Bhebhe started MSU with $50

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Dembare manager in juju furore

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwean duo duped over certificates of sponsorship to UK

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Sharpshoot MUST be declared a national hero

5 mins ago | 11 Views

Lions cause havoc in Matebeleland North

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Bulawayo hit by water crisis

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Sharpshoot, a gifted sniper

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF, Mwonzora's MDC share $1,5bn

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Charumbira rubbishes reports he called for GNU, Chamisa says Mnangagwa is his brother

10 mins ago | 25 Views

Hwange Unit 7 synchronised with the Zimbabwe power grid

11 mins ago | 13 Views

Ramaphosa crushes EFF shut down with military hand?

15 mins ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF primaries get all clear

16 mins ago | 16 Views

WATCH: Govt rolls out free education

36 mins ago | 69 Views

Aspiring ZANU-PF MP bashes party chairman

2 hrs ago | 659 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

12 hrs ago | 3312 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

12 hrs ago | 321 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

13 hrs ago | 846 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

13 hrs ago | 370 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

13 hrs ago | 645 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

13 hrs ago | 586 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

14 hrs ago | 759 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

14 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

18 hrs ago | 886 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

18 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

18 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

18 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

18 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

18 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

18 hrs ago | 430 Views

ConCourt blocks bid to trash Zimbabwe's delimitation report

18 hrs ago | 316 Views

Putin-Xi meeting kicks off in Moscow

18 hrs ago | 183 Views

EFF shutdown knocks the rand

18 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Malema holds 'the most successful shutdown ever in the history of struggle in SA'

19 hrs ago | 2319 Views

Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant

19 hrs ago | 542 Views

Missing ZANU PF MP dupes mourners

19 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Tenant kills landlord for evicting him

20 hrs ago | 800 Views

Girl kidnapped, drugged and dumped at cemetery

20 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zimbabwean family in mourning as teenage son stabbed to death at Leeds house party

21 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zimbabweans storm consulate office in Cape Town

21 hrs ago | 636 Views

Biti's judgement not ready

21 hrs ago | 293 Views

Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

21 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate fees go up today

22 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Teen dies in mine shaft

22 hrs ago | 277 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa must have tea together

23 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Kenya President Ruto meets Zimbabwean envoy

23 hrs ago | 409 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days