Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Confusion around Al Jazeera corruption documentary proves need for investigative journalism in Zimbabwe

36 mins ago | Views
It has been hinted that the much-anticipated Al Jazeera investigative documentary on high-level corruption, money laundering and gold smuggling in Zimbabwe will finally be aired this Thursday 23rd March).

This was after the initial much-hyped broadcast date - set for 2nd March, followed by three more episodes - was abruptly postponed at the last minute, with the Qatari news outlet citing ‘technical issues'.

Of course, to be expected from a nation whose excitement had peeked to fever levels - in eagerness for an exposé that would finally bring to light rabid corruption, especially by the powerful in Zimbabwe - this raised a stink, as suspicions ran high as to the real reasons for this delay.

There were some who even believed that these revelations may never see the light of day, as quietly swept under the carpet - most likely, after either the exchange of cash between the panicked and terrified Zimbabwe regime and the Qataris - or, some other type of pressure exerted upon them to kill the production by the state-owned Al Jazeera.

However, it has come as a huge relief, thereby renewing the anticipation, after a new date was recently, albeit unofficially, announced.

The question on most people's lips, though, is: what was the real reason this documentary - based on a two-year undercover investigation - even postponed at the last minute, in the first place?

Why, then, is it going to be shown, this time around?

Can viewers, whose appetite was whetted the previous time, expect the same exposures, or has the documentary been severely edited and, possibly, watered down - as a compromise under tremendous pressure from Zimbabwean authorities - who were aware of the damage to their political fortunes, had their corrupt deeds been seen by the public?

Of course, this is mere conjecture, since none of us has watched this documentary - and so, will not be able to tell, with any amount of certainty, if anything had been altered, and to what extent.

Unless, of course, if those who were awarded the rare privilege to watch it - the few Zimbabwean journalists specially picked by Al Jazeera - are kind enough to raise alarm.

This sad scenario brings up another issue.

Why does Zimbabwe find itself in this unenviable predicament, in the first place - where we have to be so dependent on a broadcaster, thousands of miles away, to expose rampart corruption and the grand looting of our national resources by the ruling elite?

Are we not the ones who have had to endure over two decades of a torturous existence - faced with untold suffering and poverty - due to economic ruination, largely orchestrated by the political ruling class, through they insatiable greed for self-aggrandizement?

As such, why are we ourselves not at the forefront of instituting and carrying out these investigations and exposés - especially, done with the use of hidden cameras, as is the case with the Al Jazeera documentary?

Is that not the real reason the powers-that-be, and their cronies, in Zimbabwe - who are profiting enormously from their Ill-gotten wealth derived from this massive plunder - are so horrified by this documentary

Is the fact that those involved in these underhand dealings are captured on camera, freely admitting to their shady deeds, not what is freaking out those in power and giving them sleepless nights?

They may hate having their dirty linen laid bare in public through print media - but, nothing does more damage than visuals - more so, when the culprits themselves are right there, openly confessing to their acts.

This is an area we are found wanting in Zimbabwe - since it is clear we have not made any significant inroads in the field of undercover work - whilst, filming the proceedings clandestinely.

There is urgent need for more journalists to be trained and adequately capacitated in this genre - so that we can carry out our own investigations, thereafter producing world-class documentaries that we can then share with the rest of the world.

It is painful having to be so reliant, even seemingly held at ransom, by a media outlet in Qatar - just because we can not produce this kind of work for ourselves.

Surely, what were we to do, had Al Jazeera decided to kill the documentary altogether?

Yet, that is where the graft we have always accused our leaders of committing, but had never been able to put on tape, is contained.

Let us remember that, a clique that has become so accustomed to corruption, shady dealings, and stealing with impunity, is not very difficult to infiltrate - as they are all too willing to enter into any seemingly lucrative self-serving deal, for their own benefit.

This is evident through the reckless statements made by those shown in snippets of the Al Jazeera documentary - who were all too willing to spill the beans to an individual or individuals they had hardly met before, or did not know all that well.

So, why can we not do the same?

If our leaders are more comfortable with, and are more inclined to trusting, those of a paler skin - whites, Arabs, or Asians - I am sure that can easily be arranged.

What we require urgently is the training and capacitation.

We need to take charge of our own country and what is taking place.

As the debate rages on, as to the real causes of our economic suffering, seemingly unabated and unending - we now need a deliberate concerted effort in exposing the magnitude of the sickening rot in Zimbabwe.

The nation has to see with their own eyes, in order to appreciate the full extent of the plunder and pillaging of our resources by those in power, and how that has led to the misery and poverty millions of Zimbabweans are enduring each day.

As the saying goes, ‘seeing is believing' - and, producing such undercover documentaries will definitely go a very long way in finally demystifying why we are in this mess as a country.

We can no longer wait for someone or some people from thousands of miles away to do it for us - more so, who can also, as witnessed over the past month, do whatever they desire with the gathered information.

If we are serious about ending corruption in Zimbabwe - and, in so doing, rekindling the country's past economic glory - documentaries as the one by Al Jazeera need to be produced every week, if not every day, right here.

- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate, writer, researcher, and social commentator. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com

Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Scramble for cooking oil

27 mins ago | 88 Views

Charumbira argue unity to avoid unnecessary elections. The buffoon is incapable of rational thinking!

32 mins ago | 27 Views

WATCH: Chamisa and Mnangagwa must work together to establish Karanga hegemony

9 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Esidakeni challenge 'not abandoned'

10 hrs ago | 449 Views

Farai Matsika suffers court setback in Croco Motors ownership row

10 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Multitudes march in South Africa demanding Ramaphosa's exit

10 hrs ago | 924 Views

Hundreds stranded at Beitbridge

10 hrs ago | 1613 Views

Woman claims husband left her for another man

10 hrs ago | 967 Views

Ngwabi Bhebhe started MSU with $50

10 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Dembare manager in juju furore

10 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zimbabwean duo duped over certificates of sponsorship to UK

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Sharpshoot MUST be declared a national hero

10 hrs ago | 494 Views

Lions cause havoc in Matebeleland North

10 hrs ago | 315 Views

Bulawayo hit by water crisis

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

Sharpshoot, a gifted sniper

10 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zanu-PF, Mwonzora's MDC share $1,5bn

10 hrs ago | 364 Views

Charumbira rubbishes reports he called for GNU, Chamisa says Mnangagwa is his brother

10 hrs ago | 501 Views

Hwange Unit 7 synchronised with the Zimbabwe power grid

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

Ramaphosa crushes EFF shut down with military hand?

10 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zanu-PF primaries get all clear

10 hrs ago | 167 Views

WATCH: Govt rolls out free education

10 hrs ago | 268 Views

Welcome to the Ancient times in the 21st century

12 hrs ago | 283 Views

Aspiring ZANU-PF MP bashes party chairman

12 hrs ago | 998 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

22 hrs ago | 4244 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

22 hrs ago | 396 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

23 hrs ago | 983 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

23 hrs ago | 425 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

23 hrs ago | 743 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

23 hrs ago | 678 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

24 hrs ago | 872 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

24 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

20 Mar 2023 at 15:11hrs | 1005 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

20 Mar 2023 at 15:11hrs | 198 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

20 Mar 2023 at 15:07hrs | 493 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

20 Mar 2023 at 15:06hrs | 684 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

20 Mar 2023 at 15:06hrs | 1639 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

20 Mar 2023 at 15:06hrs | 1488 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

20 Mar 2023 at 15:05hrs | 524 Views

ConCourt blocks bid to trash Zimbabwe's delimitation report

20 Mar 2023 at 15:00hrs | 379 Views

Putin-Xi meeting kicks off in Moscow

20 Mar 2023 at 14:27hrs | 195 Views

EFF shutdown knocks the rand

20 Mar 2023 at 14:25hrs | 3003 Views

Malema holds 'the most successful shutdown ever in the history of struggle in SA'

20 Mar 2023 at 13:52hrs | 2505 Views

Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant

20 Mar 2023 at 13:52hrs | 605 Views

Missing ZANU PF MP dupes mourners

20 Mar 2023 at 13:31hrs | 1369 Views

Tenant kills landlord for evicting him

20 Mar 2023 at 12:59hrs | 914 Views

Girl kidnapped, drugged and dumped at cemetery

20 Mar 2023 at 12:59hrs | 502 Views

Zimbabwean family in mourning as teenage son stabbed to death at Leeds house party

20 Mar 2023 at 11:52hrs | 831 Views

Zimbabweans storm consulate office in Cape Town

20 Mar 2023 at 11:52hrs | 670 Views

Biti's judgement not ready

20 Mar 2023 at 11:28hrs | 312 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days