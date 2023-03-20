Latest News Editor's Choice


Charumbira argue unity to avoid unnecessary elections. The buffoon is incapable of rational thinking!

Fortune Charumbira
Zimbabwe's National Council of Chiefs and Pan-African President, Senator Fortune Charumbira, is a buffoon and when has a buffoon ever said anything that is constructive and rational. And so, it should come as no surprise that he once again made a complete ass of himself at Harare Mayor's mother's funeral. The video of his speech has gone viral.

The trouble with our failed political system is its knack to promote buffoons way above their level of competence and give the platforms and a microphone so that their nonsense is heard far and wide! The core message of Chief Charumbira's message was that Mnangagwa and Chamisa should meet and agree on a power sharing arrangement so the country can be spared the unnecessary expense of elections and all the turmoil and violence that entails. The buffoon was way out of his depth:

1) Yes, democratic elections are a very expensive affair but the alternative of a autocracy or worse still, a dictatorship, has always resulted in economic stagnations and political oppression. And when the long overdue change is finally come in autocratic nations, it is violent and disruptive.

2) Ever since Zimbabwe's independence it is Zanu PF that has been behind the political turmoil and violence. In the1980 elections the main thrust of Zanu PF's campaign message was that if the party did not win the elections the bush war would continue. Of course, the people voted to end the war not knowing they would never ever have peace. Zanu PF wage the Gukurahundi massacre for the express purpose of forcing PF Zapu to sign the Unity Accord and pave the way for the imposition of the de facto one party dictatorship and the rest is history.

3) Zimbabwe has failed to hold free, fair and credible elections for 43 years and counting but only because Zanu PF would not allow the people to exercise their right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country for fear the party will be rejected in a free vote. Zanu PF has held the nation to ransom all these last four decades and the years of gross mismanagement, rampant corruption and Mafia style lawlessness have left the country a failed state and in economic ruins. Millions of our people are living in abject poverty and the future is grime.

4) We need to end Zimbabwe's failed political system and the solution is staring us in the face – implement the democratic reforms to ensure free, fair and credible elections. Free and fair elections are not just a fundamental right, they are the very essence of good and accountable government - the one thing Zimbabwe has been dying for ever since independence in 1980. Only a seasoned buffoon like Chief Charumbira would advocate for the status quo!

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

