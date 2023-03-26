Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The whole gold hullabaloo about Zimbabwe illicit gold is plain codswallop and balderdash

21 hrs ago | Views
The whole gold hullabaloo about illicit gold is plain codswallop and balderdash. The country‘s detractors coalesced around George Soros and his Open Society Institute of Southern Africa are clearly miffed and terribly disappointed that Zimbabwe has reverted to and resurrected gold as the reference anchor of the United States Dollar.

For years, hyperinflation has been the bane and bugbear of the besieged Zimbabwe economy. The Ango-Saxon world and its European kith and kin launched a concerted economic attack. The goal being to force Zimbabwe to its heel so it could cry ‘Uncle‘. The fiat US dollar as the infant global currency of new baby America was deployed to mercilessly decimate the Zimdollar fiat money inherited from colonial Rhodesia. The desperate currency scenario called for creative innovation.

The advent of President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa and his Second Republic brought about new and fresh thinking. The magic wand of effective riposte was exhumed from our eight centuries-old Great Civilization. The uniquely outstanding Great Civilization of sub-Saharan Africa had its enduring economy anchored in gold, the venerable global currency that has defied the passage of time while appealing to universal humanity regardless of the geographical location of humanity.

Indeed some scholarship attributes the naming of the collective Shona people from the Hindi word SONA meaning ‘gold‘. This may not be far-fetched as every littoral society of the adjacent Indian Ocean carried out thriving trade with the Great Zimbabwe Civilization. Zimbabwe‘s gold fields are the stuff of historical legends wafted by Egyptians, Hebrews, Arabs, Persians, Somalis, Indians, Malays and even far away Chinese. Imperial Europe of Portugal, England, Germany and even localiSed Africaners all jousted for Zimbabwe‘s gold. It was the imperial arch-plunderer Cecil John Rhodes who finally wrestled this coveted plateau of immense gold riches. His private and buccaneering Pioneer Column raised its flag at Fort Salisbury in 1890. Thus opening the modern chapter of the Zimbabwe Nation.

Back to national currency woes.

It dawned upon President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa that it was an embarrassing scandal that Zimbabwe was manacled to a foreign fiat currency. Quite apart from earning other hard currencies through global commerce, Zimbabwe actually mined gold, the venerable gold currency in copious quantities.

This was the EUREKA moment.

In the last five years of the Second Republic, President has meticulously nurtured and expanded gold production. As fate may be, a lot of the marginal growth is owed to the SME gold sector. It now contributes more than two-thirds of the national gold haul of 35 tons. Most pleasing is the upward trajectory of the gold production graph. Every incentive is being thrown into the golden mix. Historical serendipity came in handy.

Back in 2016, then Vice President Mnangagwa had championed a momentous Cabinet decision to legitimise Small to Medium Enterprise-SME gold mining. In no time, national gold production shot up. It promptly surpassed and dethroned Virginia golden leaf tobacco as the premier hard currency. The intrepid banker, Dr. John Mangudya lost no time in cottoning on to the gold bug. He saw a fail-safe window of anchoring the national currency to our bulging gold horde. The Mosiatunya gold coin was born. And the national investor lost no time in reaping the tea leaves of the currency game. The fiat US dollar was displaced as the currency of reference. In came the redoubtable gold of ages as the new anchor of national currency.

President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa and his economic Dream Team of Hon. Mthuli Ncube and Dr. John Mangudya can afford some smugness. The team exorcised the fiery spectre of hyperinflation. In the process, they delivered a knockout punch to George Soros, the billionaire braggart who boasts of ‘breaking the back of the Bank of England. His hedge fund which had stacked so much on the regime in Zimbabwe is now losing punters in droves. How is that of plucky Zimbabwe!!

George Soros minions can huff and puff in tendentious documentaries spewed by Al Jazeera. There is the coterie of lost national soul Hopewell, Chingono, the incorrigible settler racist David Coltart, the jilted Ewan Macmillan who cannot countenance the new gold trade exploits of Scott Sakupwanya, his erstwhile garden boy.

Finally, there is the dimwit financial illiteracy of dimwit Tendai Biti. They can huff and puff in the cacophony of fellow detractors. One thing is sure. Gold is now the anchor stone of our national currency to the delight of the rescued citizenry.

The fulminations in the Al Jazeera documentary won't change an iota of that virtuous national currency scenario. Zimbabwe is back to the future of gold. The national currency ingenuity is well ahead of the ongoing hiatus of Saudi Arabia-threatened United States Petro-dollar, the fledgling Chinese Petro-yuan and the prospect of the Indian Petro-rupee.

The Munhumutapas and Changamire royal ancestors can only be smiling at this new ingenuity by their posterity offspring.

Source - zbc
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Murder over US$0,50 token

1 hr ago | 68 Views

'Zanu PF's gold Mafia is punishing those who voted for it too.' Where is solace in sniggered at ghost voters!

7 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Zimbabwean nurses fret over global recruitment ban

7 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Mental health patient steals two cattle

8 hrs ago | 439 Views

Musarara withdraws from ZANU PF primary elections

8 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Senior Zanu-PF members fall in Primaries

8 hrs ago | 2613 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: Ngayende ngabude! What?

21 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctors rattled by Al Jazeera exposé

21 hrs ago | 3750 Views

Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport now a gateway for smugglers

21 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Chamisa's CCC launches a WhatsApp ChatBot

26 Mar 2023 at 13:27hrs | 2135 Views

Pachedu wants Angel's UK financial activities investigated in line with the Proceeds of Crimes Act

26 Mar 2023 at 12:19hrs | 1600 Views

6 Zanu-PF supporters die in road accident, 17 seriously injured

26 Mar 2023 at 11:54hrs | 1912 Views

Chamisa's councillors blame Mnangagwa's govt, ZETDC for Bulawayo water woes

26 Mar 2023 at 11:28hrs | 462 Views

What's there to say about 'Gold Mafia' if Zimbabweans can't stand up for themselves?

26 Mar 2023 at 11:06hrs | 1059 Views

Zimbabweans fuming over smuggling of gold by criminal syndicate 'linked to Mnangagwa'

26 Mar 2023 at 10:40hrs | 1112 Views

'Chamisa's supporters tired of Bible verses'

26 Mar 2023 at 10:34hrs | 1926 Views

Uebert Angel reveals calls to Mnangagwa's wife, son were recorded during Al Jazeera exposé

26 Mar 2023 at 10:25hrs | 2877 Views

Zanu-PF polls descend into chaos

26 Mar 2023 at 10:13hrs | 1150 Views

Lowest voter registration in Bulawayo

26 Mar 2023 at 10:13hrs | 501 Views

Dembare summoned over pitch invasion, missile throwing

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 241 Views

BCC engages Zesa on power cuts

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 167 Views

Kuda Mahachi gets Europe invite

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 748 Views

UK health care agencies banned from recruiting in Zimbabwe

26 Mar 2023 at 10:01hrs | 963 Views

Massive turnout in Zanu-PF primaries

26 Mar 2023 at 10:00hrs | 390 Views

450 000 register to vote in final blitz

26 Mar 2023 at 09:59hrs | 174 Views

High-rise flats for rural areas

26 Mar 2023 at 09:58hrs | 351 Views

Zimbabwe hands over mealie meal donation to Malawi

26 Mar 2023 at 09:58hrs | 127 Views

Chiefs and village heads to get US$550 each

26 Mar 2023 at 09:57hrs | 600 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 of most visited African countries

26 Mar 2023 at 09:57hrs | 188 Views

Man axes mother to death over witchcraft

26 Mar 2023 at 09:55hrs | 231 Views

Zimbabwean actor joins The Lion King cast's UK tour

26 Mar 2023 at 09:54hrs | 74 Views

Mnangagwa's presidential envoy abuses his position

25 Mar 2023 at 18:24hrs | 1536 Views

Rushwaya: A dramatic life of scandal

25 Mar 2023 at 18:24hrs | 2430 Views

Mnangagwa exposed

25 Mar 2023 at 18:23hrs | 4209 Views

When the rich fight over the poor

25 Mar 2023 at 17:06hrs | 837 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa ally scoffs at Aljazeera sting

25 Mar 2023 at 17:02hrs | 2485 Views

Zimbabwe secures ODI series win against Netherlands

25 Mar 2023 at 17:01hrs | 252 Views

Highlanders edges Black Rhinos

25 Mar 2023 at 16:53hrs | 1023 Views

More Cholera cases reported in Zimbabwe

25 Mar 2023 at 16:52hrs | 160 Views

Biden claims immunity from SA courts in Zimbabwe sanctions case

25 Mar 2023 at 15:59hrs | 2491 Views

Mnangagwa's ambassador responds to Al Jazeera's expose

25 Mar 2023 at 15:48hrs | 1774 Views

United Kingdom has Red Flagged Zimbabwe

25 Mar 2023 at 14:13hrs | 1932 Views

Africa: Embattling a Continent

25 Mar 2023 at 12:59hrs | 209 Views

Zvobgo threatens to kick out Zanu-PF from offices if he loses primaries

25 Mar 2023 at 11:39hrs | 1754 Views

Traditional leaders milking Zanu-PF candidates

25 Mar 2023 at 11:39hrs | 549 Views

Mnangagwa's Midlands allies exempt from Zanu-PF primaries

25 Mar 2023 at 11:35hrs | 709 Views

Zimbabwe teachers earn ZW$39 636 (US$33)

25 Mar 2023 at 11:34hrs | 586 Views

Mthuli Ncube abandons technocrat tag

25 Mar 2023 at 11:33hrs | 862 Views

Bekithemba 'Super' Ndlovu takes over the reigns at Greenfuel FC

25 Mar 2023 at 11:29hrs | 265 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days