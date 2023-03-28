Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Al Jazeera must be onto something big

5 hrs ago | Views
THE first of a four-part documentary by international news channel Al Jazeera titled Gold Mafia: The Laundry Service has kicked up so much dust that it is now quite possible for many people to completely lose track of what the largely media hullaballoo is all about.

While thousands, if not millions, of Zimbabweans and nationals of other countries have taken to social media platforms (fearing to storm the streets for obvious reasons) to protest over alleged massive money-laundering and looting of the country's gold, some are ranting and raving that the Al Jazeera exposé is just one huge farce, a much ado about nothing waste of time and energy.

For example, Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa rained fire and brimstone on the documentary and all those supporting it saying: "The whole hullabaloo about illicit gold is plain codswallop and balderdash."

We will not try to elucidate, except to say that Mutsvangwa is simply saying people are protesting over nothing because there is no gold looting or money laundered in Zimbabwe.

He claims the exposé was instigated by Western countries "clearly miffed and terribly disappointed that Zimbabwe has reverted to and resurrected gold as the reference anchor of the United States dollar".

Mutsvangwa's vitriol was further buttressed by Information and Broadcasting Services secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana who said: "Countries under sanctions have to find ways of circumventing the sanctions. This may mean having to procure supplies through third parties or sell in grey market."

Well, well, well, we are living in very interesting times, indeed.

While we appreciate Mutsvangwa and Mangwana's attempts to disabuse the nation on this very hot potato that has been served by Al  Jazeera, can the two gentlemen and others who may care to help us understand the issue assist on the following questions.

If Zimbabwe has "reverted to and resurrected gold as the reference anchor of the United States dollar", why are we all transacting in US dollars and why is the Zimbabwe dollar now no longer a currency of choice in government, business and private transactions?

Why is the Zimdollar rapidly losing value, currently trading at US$1:$1 600 and fast hurtling towards completely exiting the market?

Why is all the gold we are producing and selling in the grey market not helping prop up our battered and bruised Zimdollar so that it does not keep being embarrassed in the currency market?

Actually, which grey market is our gold being sold and how much of the money raised is finding its way back into our national coffers?

Why sell in the grey market, in the first place, when there are no sanctions on Zimbabwe's gold or any other mineral for the matter, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)?

In fact, if there are sanctions on any of our natural resources, why are such major companies as Zimplats, Caledonia, Invictus, Karo and Dinson, to mention just a few, operating in this country on such massive scales?

If Zimbabwe's gold is not being looted, why are some very shady characters purporting to be prophets boasting to the world about their riches while wearing that very same gold we believe originated from Zimbabwe?

What kind of businesses are they running such that they can afford to dress in gold from top to bottom? If Zimbabwe's gold is not being looted, what business are some dubious characters doing in gold trade which we believe should be solely under RBZ control?

We sincerely believe Al Jazeera may has stumbled on something and it should not be dismissed as a mouthpiece of Western detractors when evidently we cannot see the fruits of the gold the country is producing everyday.

There is an apt Shona adage, which says: "Kuvhunduka chati kwatara hunge une chakaturikwa", loosely meaning that those who panic have something to hide.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Imbiber attacked over 13-year-old girl

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

ZANU PF youth PC hires thugs to attack Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 939 Views

CJ Raymond Zondo is a political charlatan, says KZN ANC

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa blames 'bad' road for accident that claimed 6 Zanu-PF supporters

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

'Stop bribing Zimbabwe prosecutors'

4 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mnangagwa spokesman threatens media arrests over Gold Mafia coverage

4 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Simon Rudland threatens Al Jazeera with legal action

5 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa should remember what happened to Mugabe, he must be careful

5 hrs ago | 1369 Views

CIO boss sucked into Zanu-PF primaries drama

5 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bungles own poll

5 hrs ago | 513 Views

Convicted gold smuggler Ewan Macmillan claims Mnangagwa is his partner

5 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Ziyambi, more Zanu-PF heavyweights fall in party primaries

5 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Fastjet plane aborts Bulawayo landing due to bad weather

5 hrs ago | 341 Views

Al Jazeera exposé signals doom for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 447 Views

'Zesa only generating 951MW'

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Ex-Morgan & Co boss nabbed for $53m fraud

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe MPs fret over accommodation

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Munetsi calls out SRC, Zifa, again

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe has only one cancer machine

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

Revoke licences of gold smugglers, says foreign funded TIZ

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwean politicians abusing religion

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Bulawayo suburb plunges into darkness

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Man in court for racial slur

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Rehabilitation facility for Bulawayo CBD

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Dlelas album launch gathers momentum

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidates cry foul

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mnangagwa mourns 6 Zanu-PF supporters

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Guard mauled to death by pit bulls

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Girlfriend in court over fraudulent estate claim

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mwazha church disowns bishop

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Work on Bulawayo-Nkayi Road begins

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Teacher arrested for raping learner several times

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mangaliso Ndlovu didn't contest in Zanu-PF's primary elections for the good of the party

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

Students4ED petition Govt over city council's corruption

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chiefs to issue birth, death records

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Part of Harare-Beitbridge highway to be closed for upgrade

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimsec announces November examination fees deadline

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe cabinet approves TVET policy

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs Minister meets Lukashenko

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Even ZANU PF supporters now thoroughly disgruntled with ruling establishment!

28 Mar 2023 at 11:15hrs | 2213 Views

'Zanu PF primaries were utter fiasco for ED thx Mafia' said Mliswa. ED's turn to sleep with one eye open

28 Mar 2023 at 11:12hrs | 3527 Views

Chamisa's ex-councillor wins Zanu-PF primaries

28 Mar 2023 at 10:19hrs | 4262 Views

Zambia Airways lands in Zimbabwe

28 Mar 2023 at 09:38hrs | 3953 Views

Zimsec extends November registration deadline

28 Mar 2023 at 09:38hrs | 1568 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate declines

28 Mar 2023 at 08:28hrs | 1082 Views

Zanu-PF primaries preliminary results out

28 Mar 2023 at 08:02hrs | 4549 Views

Analysts' 'grill' Gold Mafia documentary producer

28 Mar 2023 at 06:58hrs | 6365 Views

I left Zimbabwe to live in South Africa. I want to go back. This is why it's hard

28 Mar 2023 at 06:57hrs | 1517 Views

China Energy proposes $1 billion floating solar farm In Zimbabwe

28 Mar 2023 at 06:57hrs | 603 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days