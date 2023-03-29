Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

ZANU PF makes way for the young blood in politics

2 hrs ago | Views
When young people are marginalized or disengaged from political processes, it means a significant portion of the population has little to no voice or influence in the decision making processes that affect them.

For political systems to be representative, all demography in the society must be included.  Young people need to be adequately represented in political institutions, processes and decision making and in particular in election processes.

Over the years there have been questions raised on whether young people are ready to get involved in the electoral process of the country, which Zanu Pf has tried to address by slowly inviting youths to participate in the electoral processes, and has gone further to appoint most of them into decision making positions within Government.  

The ballot box remains a fundamental avenue for young Zimbabweans to elect leaders who will foster social change and generate economic opportunities on the continent.

Previously, most of the youths chose to stay home on election day because they felt all the political parties were more or less the same but that has long seized to be the case since the coming in of the New Dispensation.

One key imperative for the New Dispensation has been to identify key demographic of the population that is the youth.  The embrace of youths by Zanu Pf, encouraged them to start associating themselves and also to appreciate the old guard, as well as being part and parcel of their initiatives and reform agenda.

People have witnessed the propagation of democratic processes within Zanu Pf especially in this election, where there playing field is even and peaceful.  President

Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on the people of Zimbabwe to maintain peace and restraint, move away from violence and embrace tolerance pre, during and post the upcoming Harmonised General Elections.

President Mnangagwa, has opened the democratic space which has witnessed more young people taking part in the democratic processes.  President Mnangagwa has initiated many development projects and commissioned them inspiring the youth to participate in the country's politics.

The Government has been making bold moves to put in place programmes that ensure that the youths actively participate in political, social and economic arena.

This move by Zanu Pf inspired the youths to desire to take part  in decision making or in pertinent debates on key socio-economic and political issues despite their sensitivity to the demands for social equity and justice, environmental protection and cultural diversity.

The inclusion of youths by the Government has become apparent to any observer due to the large number of youthful aspiring candidates that submitted their Curriculum Vitaes showing intent to represent the revolutionary Party ZANU PF in the upcoming elections and by their participation in the recent internal party primary elections.  

Political participation is not only a fundamental political and democratic right but also is crucial to building stable and peaceful societies and developing policies that respond to the specific needs of the younger generations.

The fanatical interest by a large number of young people to contest the elections under ZANU PF banner testifies of the revolutionary Party's transformational and reformative agenda, including its ability to assimilate within its ranks all people from different social strata.

The youths seem to have been galvanised in embracing a new sense of purpose given the various initiatives that we have been witnessing being implemented by the Government.

In the past many tended to believe that their voices were not going to be heard or that they will not be taken seriously even if they are heard. But since the coming in of the Second Republic their rights have been given necessary knowledge and capacity to participate in a meaningful way at all levels

The interest from youth to participate in the mainstream politics has indeed set a beam of light in the political arena in anticipation of great ideas coming in as we strive together to develop our country. Youth political participation joined together, can lead to a positive change for everyone and every community in Zimbabwe.

To make a difference in the longer term, it is essential that young people are engaged in formal political processes and have a say in formulating today's and tomorrow's politics.

Hence, Zimbabwe's aspiration to becoming an equitable prosperous Upper Middle-Income Society/Economy by 2030 is dependent on the decisions that the country makes with its youth demographic dividend.

Additionally, ZANU PF has been talking about economics, business, employment creation, it has been talking a lot about business development and youth empowerment. So there are issues that have captured the interest of young people. Furthermore, Government will not change on its own and the only miracle that will continue to serve this nation is team work from every spectra.





Source - Grace Zvavamwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Maphisa man found dead with three deep cuts

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabweans on Twitter attack Temba Mliswa

2 hrs ago | 670 Views

BREAKING: Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda arrested over laptop scandal

5 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Zimbabwe dying slowly

5 hrs ago | 596 Views

Christians who support oppressors, looters and killers will answer to our Lord Jesus!

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Spectre of Zanu PF thugs rigging party primaries underlines folly of participating in 2023 without even verified voters' roll

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Drug syndicate cops convicted

6 hrs ago | 585 Views

ZANU PF structures failed dismally - Zivhu

6 hrs ago | 1164 Views

American-based Hilda Dube launches campaign to help mentally challenged pregnant women

8 hrs ago | 340 Views

Pastors4ED pledge support for Mnangagwa in 2023 polls

10 hrs ago | 686 Views

Zimbabweans returning from SA battling to make ends meet

10 hrs ago | 900 Views

Mthuli Ncube set to retain post after election

10 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Sanctions hit Zimbabwe aircraft maintenance

10 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Mnangagwa's govt gags media over Al Jazeera exposé?

10 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Chamisa's MP takes voters roll fight to Supreme Court

10 hrs ago | 899 Views

Illegal diamond mining movie set to premiere

10 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is ready for credible, free polls

10 hrs ago | 321 Views

Gweru readies for Mnangagwa visit

10 hrs ago | 400 Views

'Zimbabwe data, among world's costliest'

10 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mapeza wary of Bosso threat

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

ZimAlloys ready to switch on its biggest furnace

10 hrs ago | 264 Views

Chamisa's MP wants govt to probe RBZ

10 hrs ago | 324 Views

Man offers US$20 for son's upkeep

10 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe yet to comply with regional electoral guidelines

10 hrs ago | 143 Views

Caledonia ramps up gold production

10 hrs ago | 92 Views

Liquid Technologies hikes tariff

10 hrs ago | 133 Views

Spike in elderly rape cases worry Zimbabwe police

10 hrs ago | 220 Views

Tsholotsho gets town board status

10 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mini census as Zimbabwe prepares for South Africa returnees

10 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zulu lithium production might start this week

10 hrs ago | 300 Views

South Africa extends validity of non-ZEP permits

10 hrs ago | 417 Views

Gweru City Council to honour Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers injured in crash

10 hrs ago | 725 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets over primary election results

10 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mnangagwa honoured as Minister of God

10 hrs ago | 677 Views

5 councillors in court over stands corruption

10 hrs ago | 215 Views

Beitbridge Border readies for Easter traffic

10 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe media urged to promote peace during elections

10 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe to get hydrogen power plant in 2024

20 hrs ago | 588 Views

ABSA, Standard Bank agree US$193m funding deal to build new Zimbabwe hospitals

20 hrs ago | 720 Views

Teen stabbed to death in Harare school bullying incident

23 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Lesotho demand its land from South Africa

23 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Graft exposé has messed Zanu-PF anti-sanctions campaign?

24 hrs ago | 1084 Views

South Africa gives reprieve for visa holders

24 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Eurowings land in Victoria Falls

24 hrs ago | 822 Views

Mushikashika driver rapes client, dumps car on scene

24 hrs ago | 728 Views

Imbiber attacked over 13-year-old girl

29 Mar 2023 at 09:34hrs | 1292 Views

ZANU PF youth PC hires thugs to attack Chamisa

29 Mar 2023 at 09:32hrs | 3524 Views

CJ Raymond Zondo is a political charlatan, says KZN ANC

29 Mar 2023 at 09:05hrs | 767 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days