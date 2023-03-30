Prof Mthuli Ncube is smart!

Opinion / Columnist

Mthuli Ncube is a renowned economist and the current Minister of Finance and Economic Planning in Zimbabwe. Since his appointment in 2018, he has been instrumental in implementing necessary macro-economic policies aimed at stabilizing the country's economy and promoting sustainable growth.Ncube's background in economics is impressive. He holds a Ph.D. in Mathematical Finance from Cambridge University and has worked in various senior positions in the private sector, including serving as the Chief Economist and Vice President of the African Development Bank. He has also taught economics at several universities, including Oxford University and the University of Cape Town.Upon his appointment as Finance Minister, Ncube was faced with the daunting task of stabilizing Zimbabwe's economy, which had been in a state of decline for many years. He immediately set out to implement necessary macro-economic policies aimed at addressing the country's fiscal and monetary challenges.One of Ncube's most significant achievements is the introduction of the Transitional Stabilization Program (TSP), a two-year economic reform program aimed at addressing Zimbabwe's macro-economic challenges. The TSP focuses on fiscal consolidation, monetary stabilization, and structural reforms aimed at promoting private sector-led growth.Under Ncube's leadership, the government has also implemented several measures aimed at addressing the country's foreign currency shortages. These measures include the introduction of a foreign currency auction system, which has helped stabilize the exchange rate and improve access to foreign currency for businesses.Ncube's efforts have not gone unnoticed. In 2019, he was recognized by the African Development Bank for his contributions to Africa's economic development. He was also named the African Finance Minister of the Year by the Africa Investor magazine.Despite the progress made under Ncube's leadership, Zimbabwe's economy still faces significant challenges. These include high inflation, a shortage of foreign currency, and a high debt burden. However, Ncube remains committed to implementing necessary macro-economic policies aimed at addressing these challenges and promoting sustainable economic growth.In conclusion, Mthuli Ncube is a smart economist and a visionary leader who has brought necessary macro-economic policies to Zimbabwe. His efforts have helped stabilize the country's economy and promote sustainable growth. While there is still much work to be done, Ncube's leadership provides hope for a brighter economic future for Zimbabwe.Tedious Teddy Ncube is a Political Scientist and Public Policy Analyst