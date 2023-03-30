Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Game over for Temba Mliswa the chameleon?

2 hrs ago | Views
Temba Mliswa's greatest achievement has been to be all things to all people. However, his latest outbursts about internal processes in ZANU PF, a party that he is not a member of, suggest that his days as a political chameleon are over.

Temba has been pretending to be neutral, to be the voice of reason between ZANU PF and the CCC. In the process he has also sought or appeared to be somewhere between G40 cabal and ZANU PF. Interviews with various people across the political divide suggest that he is about to be unmasked as a political charlatan.

Senior CCC officials have revealed to this writer that they habitually ask Mliswa to say out or publish material damaging to ZANU PF to give it credibility. "For example if we want people to see ZANU PF or the President in a bad way we use Temba because he is not perceived as CCC. People tend to believe him," said a CCC official who is very close to Chamisa. The CCC official alleged that Mliswa had boasted to him, that ZANU PF personalities also use him to say things that they feel uncomfortable about saying. The CCC official added that Temba would be one of their powerful campaign tools ahead of the 2023 elections. He said after the elections, the CCC would reward Temba with a ministerial position. The CCC official, however, declared that they would deploy a candidate and vigorously contest the Norton seat given Mliswa's was expected to attack ZANU PF and not the CCC ahead of the 2023 elections.

A former ZANU OF firebrand who claims to be Saviour Kasukuwere's point person in Zimbabwe and to be spearheading the former Minister's efforts to resurrect himself politically has also shed light with Temba's schemes. The gentleman, based in Mashonaland Central, said that Temba is in frequent contact with Kasukuwere. He said that the engagements had raised the former Minister's hope for the revival of the G40 and the possibility of building formidable "Third Force".

A Norton resident, who claims to have supported Temba ahead of the 2018 elections has also observed the chameleon nature of Mliswa. She said that she had heard that Mliswa might abandon Norton for his home district, Shurugwi, in this year's election. She said that Mliswa had gone to Shurugwi several times over the past two years to gauge support. The lady said that when Mliswa realised that he stood no chance in Shurugwi he had gravitated back to Norton.

A member of the CCC leadership, with strong roots in Mbare likes Mliswa for being an unpredictable political animal. According to the Mbarian, "Politicians which can be used covertly have to be unpredictable and deceptive. Temba is both unpredictable and deceptive".

A ZANU PF official from Mashonaland West castigated Mliswa for trying to control ZANU PF provincial structures from outside. He stressed that Mliswa was not a ZANU PF member and no business discussing ZANU PF issues. He advised Mliswa to prepare for settlement in the dust bin of history after the elections. The ZANU PF supporter observed that Mliswa had been deepening on the incumbency of his sister, as the Resident Minister, to confuse some ZANU PF supporters and access ZANU PF resources. The

ZANU PF supporter portrayed Mary Mliswa Chikoka as the umbilical cord between ZANU PF structures and the embattled politician. He predicted that the severance of the last threat of his umbilical cord with ZANU PF would lead to Mliswa's political demise. That, he said , explains his outbursts.



Source - Nicholas Ncube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Unhealthy methods that many South Africans use to deal with poverty

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

CCC candidates chicken out of the Cowdray Park race

2 hrs ago | 694 Views

Tribalism rocks CCC ahead of candidate selection process

2 hrs ago | 515 Views

Robbers pounce on an abattoir

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

A dunderhead leader believes what he can't do is impossible for everyone else to accomplish!

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Al Jazeera Gold Mafia exposed Mnangagwa as corrupt dunderhead. Charamba threats will not put gene back

3 hrs ago | 728 Views

Prof Mthuli Ncube is smart!

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

Charamba confirms Prophet Uebert Angel's fate

4 hrs ago | 2145 Views

White gold dealer flees Zimbabwe, Uebert Angel fired, faces prosecution

6 hrs ago | 3394 Views

Mnangagwa demands re-run in violence hotspots

6 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Chamisa sets date for CCC candidate selection

6 hrs ago | 854 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand answers over govt threat to media

6 hrs ago | 495 Views

Dembare wary of Dembare lite

6 hrs ago | 221 Views

Another Gold Mafia exposé airs

6 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Valee Music courts DJ Tira

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows breach US$1,78 billion mark

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Land scam sucks in Harare town clerk

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Kirsty Coventry complicit in Zimbabwean football ban

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

2 farmers arrested over mbanje

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport rehab 97% complete'

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Police call for revival of fast track trial courts

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Kwekwe councillors fight suspension

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe magistrates urged to uphold ethical conduct

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Residents, council clash over 400 unserviced stands

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

San chief is installed

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa warns violent party officials

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwean judges join Namibian judiciary

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe courts to deal with political violence

6 hrs ago | 37 Views

Beitbridge dual carriageway complete

6 hrs ago | 165 Views

Bishop told to 'shut up, stop lying' during service

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

Cop swallows US$5 bribe money

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

Black cats in neighbours witchcraft row

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Loose tongue lands man in trouble

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Who are Zimbabwe's Gold Mafia?

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

'No holiday lessons'

6 hrs ago | 172 Views

Maphisa man found dead with three deep cuts

23 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimbabweans on Twitter attack Temba Mliswa

23 hrs ago | 2895 Views

ZANU PF makes way for the young blood in politics

23 hrs ago | 1407 Views

BREAKING: Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda arrested over laptop scandal

30 Mar 2023 at 12:15hrs | 2932 Views

Zimbabwe dying slowly

30 Mar 2023 at 11:46hrs | 1258 Views

Christians who support oppressors, looters and killers will answer to our Lord Jesus!

30 Mar 2023 at 11:42hrs | 831 Views

Spectre of Zanu PF thugs rigging party primaries underlines folly of participating in 2023 without even verified voters' roll

30 Mar 2023 at 11:36hrs | 813 Views

Drug syndicate cops convicted

30 Mar 2023 at 11:05hrs | 949 Views

ZANU PF structures failed dismally - Zivhu

30 Mar 2023 at 11:03hrs | 1842 Views

American-based Hilda Dube launches campaign to help mentally challenged pregnant women

30 Mar 2023 at 08:29hrs | 447 Views

Pastors4ED pledge support for Mnangagwa in 2023 polls

30 Mar 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1005 Views

Zimbabweans returning from SA battling to make ends meet

30 Mar 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1090 Views

Mthuli Ncube set to retain post after election

30 Mar 2023 at 06:47hrs | 1705 Views

Sanctions hit Zimbabwe aircraft maintenance

30 Mar 2023 at 06:47hrs | 1681 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days