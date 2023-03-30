Donors demand democracy and accountability from CCC

Opinion / Columnist

The CCC is facing serious financial problems ahead of the 2023 elections as donors are demanding that it accounts for all the funds previously provided and that the opposition party should select its election candidates in a democratic manner.Some CCC officials have suggested that millions of US dollars had found their way into the hands of Chamisa's interim kitchen cabinet over the past six months. The interim kitchen cabinet excludes Tendai Biti, Job Sikhala, Welshman Ncube, Lynnette Karenyi-Kore and other stalwarts.According to various CCC officials, donors want to know how that money was used."They will not give a cent until all the donated money is accounted for. The donors also want the selection of candidates to be democratic. They believe that Chamisa is only consulting Mahere, Siziba, Chidziva and one or two other individuals on that matter. The donors feel this will weaken the CCC and strengthen ZANU PF," said a CCC official close to Chamisa.According to CCC officials in the lower ranks of the party, and senior officials outside the kitchen cabinet, the CCC is facing serious financial challenges and needs to convince donors to swiftly disburse funds. One official said that they had high hopes that Fadzai Mahere would bring tonnes of cash from Zambia where she had been attending the US sponsored conference on democracy. The official also expressed the hope that such funds would not be abused by the kitchen cabinet.